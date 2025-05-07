Amazon unveils new robot that can touch - and it will help pack your deliveries

7 May 2025, 09:50

The new robot which Amazon say is a "fundamental leap forward in robotics".
By StephenRigley

Amazon has unveiled its first robot it says has a sense of touch that it calls a "fundamental leap forward in robotics".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Called Project Vulcan, the new robot has "force feedback sensors" on the end of an arm and grabbing tool, which make it able to understand how much force it is applying to a push or grab, and can control that force to manipulate and clutch items without causing damage.

Amazon said Vulcan would join its array of robots already used in its warehouses and fulfilment centres to pick up and move items, but said Vulcan was now able to handle around three quarters of the millions of products the e-commerce giant offers, and can move stock at a speed comparable to human workers.

Called Project Vulcan, the new robot has "force feedback sensors" on the end of an arm and grabbing tool, which make it able to understand how much force it is applying to a push or grab
Aaron Parness, Amazon's director of robotics AI, said: "Vulcan works alongside our employees, and the combination is better than either on their own.

"Vulcan represents a fundamental leap forward in robotics.

"It's not just seeing the world, it's feeling it, enabling capabilities that were impossible for robots until now."

The US firm said the development of the new type of robot was sparked by a desire to free up time for human staff, as well as improve safety and efficiency in its fulfilment centres.

And in response to concerns about robots replacing humans in the workplace, Amazon said its range of robots have created "hundreds" of new categories of jobs at the firm, including maintenance engineers and monitoring staff for its robotic fleet.

Amazon said it also offers training schemes to help staff move into robotics and other fields.

Vulcan is expected to be rolled out to sites throughout Europe and the United States over the next "couple of years".

Mr Parness said it was "a technology that three years ago seemed impossible but is now set to help transform our operations".

"Our vision is to scale this technology across our network, enhancing operational efficiency, improving workplace safety, and supporting our employees by reducing physically demanding tasks," he said.

A woman’s hands on a laptop keyboard

Government data scientists to begin AI training programme

A child using an Apple iPhone smartphone

Smartphone bans alone do not give children healthy tech relationship – academics

A man uses a phone in bed at night

Screen time before bed linked to poorer sleep in adults – study

Onlyfans logo and website displayed on smartphone screen

OnlyFans fined £1m over inaccurate responses to information requests

A pregnant woman holding her stomach

Pregnancy scans using AI ‘pick up foetal abnormalities in half the time’

Side view of Donald Trump speaking while at his desk in the Oval Office

Trump suggests he could cut tariffs on China to get TikTok sale approved

Iconic Big Ben, nickname for the Great Clock of Westminster renamed Elizabeth Tower in 2012 to mark the Diamond Jubilee of Elizabeth II, is lit up to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day on May 6, 2025 in London, England.

Pictured: VE Day celebrations light up historic landmarks across Britain

Kelvin

‘Uneducated and unhappy’: How I fell down the Alt-Right pipeline and how Hitler's artwork helped me escape
A boy on his mobile phones In shool.

'Incel teens can't come back from brink,' campaigner warns as she backs phone ban in schools
Cardinal Vincent Nichols attends an interview at the Venerable English College, in Rome, Friday, May 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

UK cardinal asks for prayer as conclave begins and world watches for new pope

Protestors hold placards as they demonstrate in front of members of the media outside of The Queen Elizabeth II Law Courts in Liverpool, north west England on January 23, 2025, ahead of the sentencing Southport attacker Axel Rudakubana

‘No proper answer’: Watchdog blasts police over handling of online misinformation amid Southport riots

