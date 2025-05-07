Amazon unveils new robot that can touch - and it will help pack your deliveries

The new robot which Amazon say is a "fundamental leap forward in robotics". Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Amazon has unveiled its first robot it says has a sense of touch that it calls a "fundamental leap forward in robotics".

Called Project Vulcan, the new robot has "force feedback sensors" on the end of an arm and grabbing tool, which make it able to understand how much force it is applying to a push or grab, and can control that force to manipulate and clutch items without causing damage.

Amazon said Vulcan would join its array of robots already used in its warehouses and fulfilment centres to pick up and move items, but said Vulcan was now able to handle around three quarters of the millions of products the e-commerce giant offers, and can move stock at a speed comparable to human workers.

Aaron Parness, Amazon's director of robotics AI, said: "Vulcan works alongside our employees, and the combination is better than either on their own.

"Vulcan represents a fundamental leap forward in robotics.

"It's not just seeing the world, it's feeling it, enabling capabilities that were impossible for robots until now."

The US firm said the development of the new type of robot was sparked by a desire to free up time for human staff, as well as improve safety and efficiency in its fulfilment centres.

And in response to concerns about robots replacing humans in the workplace, Amazon said its range of robots have created "hundreds" of new categories of jobs at the firm, including maintenance engineers and monitoring staff for its robotic fleet.

Amazon said it also offers training schemes to help staff move into robotics and other fields.

Vulcan is expected to be rolled out to sites throughout Europe and the United States over the next "couple of years".

Mr Parness said it was "a technology that three years ago seemed impossible but is now set to help transform our operations".

"Our vision is to scale this technology across our network, enhancing operational efficiency, improving workplace safety, and supporting our employees by reducing physically demanding tasks," he said.