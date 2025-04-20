America's oldest-serving astronaut returns to Earth on his 70th birthday

20 April 2025, 13:39

Russian space agency rescue team members carry U.S. astronaut Donald Pettit (C) shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz TMA-03M space capsule
Russian space agency rescue team members carry U.S. astronaut Donald Pettit (C) shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz TMA-03M space capsule. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The United States’ oldest-serving astronaut has safely returned to Earth on his 70th birthday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

NASA’s Donald Pettit, alongside two Russian cosmonauts, had spent the last seven months on a missing to the International Space Station (ISS).

According to Russian space agency Roscosmos, the Soyuz MS-26 capsule carrying Roscosmos cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner and Pettit landed on the Kazakh steppe near the city of Zhezkazgan at around 6am on Sunday,

"Its deorbiting and descent to Earth were normal," the space agency said.

Donald Pettit returns to Earth
Donald Pettit returns to Earth. Picture: Getty

The three-man crew made the trip home after spending 220 days in space and orbiting the Earth 3,520 times, NASA said in a statement.

Pettit had been researching in-orbit metal 3D printing capabilities, water sanitisation tech and plant growth in space, NASA said.

NASA said it was following its routine post-landing medical checks, and that the crew would return to the recovery staging area in Karaganda, Kazakhstan.

Pettit will then board a NASA plane bound for the agency's Johnson Space Centre in Houston, Texas, while Roscosmos said Ovchinin and Vagner will depart for a training base in Star City, Russia.

On Friday, Mr Ovchinin handed over command of the ISS to Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi in a change of command ceremony.

