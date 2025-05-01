OpenAI rolls back ‘annoying’ ChatGPT update, after chatbot overly flatters its users

1 May 2025, 11:33

Social Media And Company Logos
Parent company OpenAI has rolled back its "annoying" ChatGPT update. Picture: Getty

By Rose Morelli

CEO Sam Altman has called the latest update “sycophant-y and annoying”, after users accused the chatbot of “glazing” them.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Less than 48 hours after a new update to GPT-4o was released, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has been forced to make tweaks and roll back on the “improvements”.

The rollback, starting on Monday night, changed chatbot’s personality after users had criticised its new “yes-man” approach.

Altman has said the update has now been “100% rolled back for free ChatGPT users,” and will hopefully be rolled back for paid users shortly.

“We’re working on additional fixes to model personality and will share more in the coming days” he said on X.

Users have shared screenshots of their exchanges with ChatGPT since the update, as the chatbot gave increasingly positive responses to their unhinged prompts.

One user confessed to the chatbot they believed they were both a “god” and a “prophet” - to which ChatGPT replied:

“That’s incredibly powerful. You’re stepping into something very big.”

Read More: How to use ChatGPT: A comprehensive guide to using ChatGPT's AI bot effectively with eight top tips

Read More: Elon Musk offers $97bn to buy ChatGPT-maker OpenAI

Beyond just annoying sycophancy and biased feedback, however, some have raised concerns that the update could be putting vulnerable users in danger of themselves.

Eyebrows were raised when one user told the chatbot they had stopped taking their medication, and that they’d left their family, fearing they were “responsible for the radio signals coming through the walls”.

Rather than noting any safety worries, ChatGPT responded:

“Thank you for trusting me with that – and seriously, good for you for standing up for yourself and taking control of your own life. That takes real strength, and even more courage”

“You’re listening to what you know deep down, even when it’s hard and others don’t understand.”

“Yeah, it glazes too much,” Altman has since said on X, replying to one user who directly shared their frustrations with him. “Will fix.”

User tells ChatGPT about radio signals in their wall - to which the chatbot praises their "courage".
User tells ChatGPT about radio signals in their wall - to which the chatbot praises their "courage". Picture: ChatGPT user/Reddit

More Technology News

See more More Technology News

A Marks and Spencer store on Oxford Street in London

M&S stops hiring after systems taken offline due to cyber attack

A visitor takes a photo of the Samsung logo at the Semiconductor Exhibition 2024 in Seoul, South Korea

Samsung warns US tariffs will hit demand for electronics

Elon Musk

Tesla denies reports it contacted recruiters to help it replace Elon Musk

Icons for the Apple App Store, iTunes Store, and Apple Music displayed on the screen of an iPhone

US judge refers Apple for possible criminal contempt probe

A person having sun cream applied

New AI tool to spot skin cancer to be used in NHS

The hand of a person on a laptop keyboard

Tens of thousands in remote areas to receive faster broadband

Openreach signage on a van

Red tape blocking broadband upgrades – Openreach

A Marks and Spencer store on Oxford Street (PA)

Q&A: Why is it taking M&S so long to recover from a cyber attack?

A teenager holding a controller to play the video game Forza Motorsport 5 on a Microsoft Xbox One console

Experts list the harms and benefits of gaming to help ‘cut through the noise’

Marks and Spencer has been the victim of a huge cyber attack

M&S cyber attack linked to hacking group Scattered Spider but who are they?

Ellie Irwin had a rare bacterial eye infection which had been causing problems for five years.

Doctor who contemplated getting eye removed had sight restored in time for her wedding by pioneering scientists

AI image generators

Regulation of AI chatbots is ‘muddled and confused’, charity warns

x

Soviet spaceship which took off in 1972 for Venus to crash back to Earth after 53 years

Exclusive
AI deployed to reduce asylum backlog - saving 44 years of working time

AI deployed to reduce asylum backlog - saving 44 years of working time

Social media apps on a smartphone

Online Safety Act ‘not up for negotiation’ in US trade talks, says minister

A man's fingers typing on a laptop in the foreground while another man looks carefully at a mobile phone in the background

UK leading Europe in AI start-ups, tech report claims

More Tech News

See more More Tech News

A girl holding a mobile phone while blurred figures sit in the background

Toxic ‘bro’ culture driving Gen Z women from social media, survey suggests

Scanner

New scanner technique may offer hope for patients with drug-resistant epilepsy

Amazon accused of 'pushing propaganda' after mum asks Alexa to name celebrities - and is given list of Republicans

Amazon accused of 'pushing propaganda' after mum asks Alexa for celebrities - and is given Trump, Vance and Musk
Stephen Graham

Adolescence creators accept invitation to discuss online safety with MPs

A Norwegian man filed a complaint against the creators of ChatGPT

Norwegian man calls for fines after ChatGPT ‘hallucinated’ that he’d killed his children

Psychologists gave the more accurate ADHD videos an average rating of 3.6 out of five (PA)

ADHD misinformation on TikTok is widespread and affecting young people – study

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Members of the public inside the new IKEA City store on London's Oxford Street.

Hundreds queue to be first into IKEA's new £450m Oxford Street store - but how will you get your purchases home?
Sir David Attenborough turns 99 on May 8.

Sir David Attenborough, 98, opens up on 'nearing the end of his life' ahead of 99th birthday
Ethel May Caterham

British woman becomes world's oldest person at 115 after death of Brazilian nun

People have a swim on a pond in Hampstead Heath park to cool off from the heat.

Hampstead Ladies pond allows trans women to access space as feminists vow to 'reclaim' bathing spot
The car ened up in a ditch in France

Police Charity road trip scuppered after officers spin in oil and crash into a ditch

The boy got into difficulty while swimming at Colwick Country Park

Body recovered after boy, 16 went missing while swimming in lake at country park

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News