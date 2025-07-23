Archaeologists uncover identity of 1700s Orkney shipwreck

23 July 2025, 01:23

Wessex Archaeology of Ben Saunders, from Wessex Archaeology, supervising the Sanday Wreck timbers
Wessex Archaeology of Ben Saunders, from Wessex Archaeology, supervising the Sanday Wreck timbers. Picture: PA

By Henry Moore

Archaeologists have uncovered the identity of a 1700s vessel shipwrecked in Orkney.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Experts say the vessel discovered on the island of Sanday last year is most likely the Earl of Chatham, a former Royal Navy vessel called HMS Hind that was later renamed once it became a whaling ship.

Historic Environment Scotland (HSE), which funded the research, said the sixth-rate 24-gun frigate saw many years of active service, including sieges of Louisbourg and Quebec in the 1750s and the American Revolutionary War in the late 1770s.

Once it was decommissioned, it was sold and renamed the Earl of Chatham, becoming a 500-tonne whaling ship.

HSE said this was common for Royal Navy ships because their build quality allowed them to withstand the icy conditions of British whaling routes.

Archaeologists have uncovered the identity of a 1700s vessel shipwrecked in Orkney.
Archaeologists have uncovered the identity of a 1700s vessel shipwrecked in Orkney. Picture: PA

As the Earl of Chatham, it completed four seasons in the Arctic before ultimately meeting its end in the Bay of Lopness in March 1788.

It carried 56 sailors on board at the time, all of whom survived.

Wessex Archaeology, along with with Dendrochronicle and volunteer community researchers, began working on its origins following its discovery in February 2024.

Analysis of the wood determined the ship was built with timber from south and south-west England.

Archaeologists from Wessex Archaeology, local community researchers, and the Sanday Heritage Centre then spent several months working with archives and community records to find the most likely candidate for the ship.

This research was also supported by Sanday Heritage Group and Orkney Archaeology Society.

The Sanday Wreck was revealed last year thanks to changes in the climate. Increased storminess and unusual wind patterns led to removal of the covering sands which had hidden and protected the wreck for centuries.

Changes to coastlines, which are predicted to accelerate in coming decades, could make similar finds more common.

Ben Saunders, senior marine archaeologist at Wessex Archaeology, said: “It is thanks to our dedicated team of community researchers and the evidence they have gathered that means we have been able to identify the Sanday Wreck with a reasonable degree of confidence.

“Throughout this project, we have learned so much about the wreck, but also about the community in Sanday in the 1780s.

“Sanday was infamous for shipwrecks at the time, called ‘the cradle of shipwrecks in Scotland’, but the community was equally well-known for its hospitability as it looked after sailors who fell afoul of the area’s stormy seas.

“We are grateful to the support from our partners, and we’re delighted to be able to share our work on this intriguing wreck.”

Alison Turnbull, director of external relations and partnerships at HES, said: “The discovery of the Sanday Wreck is a rare and fascinating story.

“Wessex Archaeology worked closely with the community of Sanday to discover the ship’s identity, which shows that communities hold the keys to their own heritage.

“It is our job to empower communities to make these discoveries and be able to tell the story of their historic environment.

“We are proud to have grant-funded this work, which supports both Scotland’s archaeology strategy of making archaeology matter, and Scotland’s national strategy for the historic environment – Our Past, Our Future.”

Nick Hewitt, culture team manager for Orkney Islands Council, added: “It has been a wonderful team effort so far between many and one we’re proud to have been a part of, and will continue to be as we support the Sanday community explore the future possibilities for their wreck.”

The timbers are currently housed in a freshwater tank at the Sanday Heritage Centre to conserve them. There visitors can find out more about the wreck’s story and Sanday’s history

More Technology News

See more More Technology News

A Harlander bus

Self-driving bus service takes to the road in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter

ChatGPT, by Open AI

UK strikes deal with ChatGPT makers

Mike Lynch, who died last summer, leaving the Rolls Building in London in 2019

Hewlett-Packard lost hundreds of millions in Autonomy acquisition, judge rules

A hacker with malware code on a laptop screen

Businesses to notify government about ransom payments in cyber crime crackdown

A child using an Apple iPhone smartphone

Views sought on plans to criminalise deepfake images of adults

Patient being led down corridor

New AI tool could speed up skin cancer diagnoses in remote parts of world

Eric Idle

Comedian Eric Idle says performers ‘ought to protect ourselves’ from AI fakes

A sign indicates that this is the site of the Beyond Epica drilling project.

Antarctica's oldest ice arrives in the UK as scientists hope to 'unlock the deepest secrets' of climate change

A man using a bike computer while training for a triathlon

Heart issues among endurance athletes studied by scientists

Cabinet meeting

UK’s most powerful supercomputer comes online in major AI drive

A zoom burst photo of a hand touching the screen of a laptop

Scotland will be at ‘forefront of UK’s technological revolution’, says Murray

Hacker and mobile with hologram data

Co-op announces partnership with social impact business

A girlfriend chatbot launched by Elon Musk’s tech group is programmed to engage in sexual conversations.

Elon Musk launches 'flirty' AI girlfriend which is available to children as young as 12

A young girl pictured having her eyes tested (Alamy/PA)

Routine eye scan could predict 10-year heart attack and stroke risk

WeTransfer logo is seen on a smartphone.

WeTransfer rejects claims new update will use users' data to train AI models

Co-op’s gesture to members following a cyber attack

Data stolen from 6.5 million Co-op members in ‘devastating’ cyber attack

More Tech News

See more More Tech News

Alphabet chief executive Sundar Pichai on stage

Google in ‘tough position’ as it balances AI advances and advertising revenue

Alphabet chief executive Sundar Pichai speaking on stage

The key announcements from Google I/O

Close-up of a smartphone showing the Google app page in the App Store.

Google launches fully AI-powered search engine despite concerns over misinformation and climate impact
TV gardener Alan Titchmarsh warned that the Uk's potato crops were in "grave danger" due to the emergence of the insect in the last two years

UK potato crops in 'grave danger' as Alan Titchmarsh warns of 'savage' threat to food security
Woman doing grocery shopping at the supermarket and reading food labels

Food distributor for supermarkets hit by ransomware attack

Treasury Committee

NatWest boss says AI is ‘addition’ to human jobs rather than replacement

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

A sign reading “twinned with Epstein island” has been erected at Donald Trump’s golf course in Aberdeen ahead of the US president’s visit to his Scottish golf resorts.

‘Twinned with Epstein island’: Activists put up signs at Trump’s Scottish golf course ahead of visit
Singer Ozzy Osbourne is shown performing on stage during a 'live' concert appearance with Black Sabbath.

Ozzy Osbourne: From Brummy factory worker to music’s 'Prince of Darkness'

Ex-union boss McCluskey enjoyed private jet flights and football tickets from firm behind controversial hotel, corruption report finds

Ex-Unite boss McCluskey took private jet flights and football tickets from firm behind controversial hotel, report finds
Going east: Wimbledon has already seen a roof constructed on Centre Court but now has grander ambitions to move onto the former golf club site

Why is Wimbledon expanding?

Assistant Chief Constable Emma Bond said she will keep Donald Trump safe during his visit to the UK.

Police chief 'assessing threats' against Trump as force warns against Palestine Action protests during president's visit
Jean Charles de Menezes was shot dead on the Tube in 2005.

'Nothing can erase the pain': Jean Charles de Menezes vigil takes place 20 years after fatal Stockwell police shooting

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News