Blood moon 2025: Rare lunar eclipse to be visible in the UK this week - here's how to see it

A. Lunar Eclipse, Red supermoon, Blood moon / on 28th September 2015. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A rare blood moon will fill the night sky this week, here’s how to make sure you don’t miss it.

The moon will turn an eerie blood red later this week in a rare lunar event that only happens a handful of times per year.

The phenomenon will be visible this Friday, March 14 and will be visible across much of the UK.

The rare sight, classed as a full lunar eclipse, occurs when the Earth passes between the moon and the sun.

The Shard and skyline at night with red moon or blood moon City of London South Bank. Picture: Alamy

When is the blood moon?

If you want to catch a glimpse of the blood moon, you’ll need to wake up early on Friday, March 14.

Experts at the Royal Observatory Greenwich say it will be visible in the UK between 3.57am and 5.09am.

In London, the best time to see it will be around 6.19am.

The height of the blood moon will take place just before 7am UK time, but sadly that will only be visible in North and South America.

Full moon rises over Tower Bridge in London England United Kingdom UK. Picture: Alamy

How can I see the blood moon?

As long as the sky stays clear, you should be able to see the blood moon with the naked eye.

According to Observatory assistant Imo Bell, you should look toward the western horizon after 3:57am.

"Wales, Northern Ireland, Cornwall and western parts of Scotland will be favourable because you want to delay the moon sinking below the horizon for as long as possible, so the more west, the better," they said.

When will the next blood moon be?

There are usually between two and five blood moons every year.

A full lunar eclipse is expected to be visible in the night sky on September 7 this year.