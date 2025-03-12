Blood moon 2025: Rare lunar eclipse to be visible in the UK this week - here's how to see it

12 March 2025, 14:37

A. Lunar Eclipse, Red supermoon, Blood moon / on 28th September 2015.
A. Lunar Eclipse, Red supermoon, Blood moon / on 28th September 2015. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A rare blood moon will fill the night sky this week, here’s how to make sure you don’t miss it.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The moon will turn an eerie blood red later this week in a rare lunar event that only happens a handful of times per year.

The phenomenon will be visible this Friday, March 14 and will be visible across much of the UK.

The rare sight, classed as a full lunar eclipse, occurs when the Earth passes between the moon and the sun.

Read more: Elon Musk's trans daughter claims tech billionaire uses 'sex-selective IVF' to conceive to 'ensure his children are male'

The Shard and skyline at night with red moon or blood moon City of London South Bank
The Shard and skyline at night with red moon or blood moon City of London South Bank. Picture: Alamy

When is the blood moon?

If you want to catch a glimpse of the blood moon, you’ll need to wake up early on Friday, March 14.

Experts at the Royal Observatory Greenwich say it will be visible in the UK between 3.57am and 5.09am.

In London, the best time to see it will be around 6.19am.

The height of the blood moon will take place just before 7am UK time, but sadly that will only be visible in North and South America.

Full moon rises over Tower Bridge in London England United Kingdom UK
Full moon rises over Tower Bridge in London England United Kingdom UK. Picture: Alamy

How can I see the blood moon?

As long as the sky stays clear, you should be able to see the blood moon with the naked eye.

According to Observatory assistant Imo Bell, you should look toward the western horizon after 3:57am.

"Wales, Northern Ireland, Cornwall and western parts of Scotland will be favourable because you want to delay the moon sinking below the horizon for as long as possible, so the more west, the better," they said.

When will the next blood moon be?

There are usually between two and five blood moons every year.

A full lunar eclipse is expected to be visible in the night sky on September 7 this year.

More Technology News

See more More Technology News

Several customers took to X to discuss their situation (PA)

Vodafone customers report internet problems in CityFibre outage

Children in school

No nationwide smartphone ban in Welsh schools, report recommends

TikTok is set to launch new parental monitoring tools.

TikTok to launch new parental monitoring tools as app sets limit for teens

TikTok on a phone

Prescriptions for ADHD drugs jump 18% year-on-year, figures show

Elon Musk said there was a cyberattack on X (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Pointing finger at Ukraine after X outage is ‘dangerous’, cyber expert says

A young girl uses the TikTok app on a smartphone

TikTok to introduce mindfulness tool for teenage users

Minah Smallman called in to LBC's Ben Kentish on Online Safety Day.

Social media sites must take blame for harmful content, mum of murdered sisters whose killer was 'radicalised' tells LBC

Elon Musk says X was targeted in a cyber attack.

Elon Musk claims X hit by 'massive cyber attack' as platform goes down for thousands of users

Most Brits support jailing social media bosses if they fail to protect children.

Two thirds of Brits support giving social media bosses jail time if they fail to protect young people online

Elon Musk

Musk claims ‘massive cyber attack against X’ after day of outages

Peter Kyle, Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology (PA)

Tech Secretary to cut red tape to make new technology available more quickly

An L plate

Scam warning for learner drivers after bank records jump in reported cases

Ian Russell seated while speaking

Molly Russell’s father ‘losing trust’ in minister over online safety

More than one million children in the UK are spending the equivalent of a full working week parked in front of a screen.

One million kids spend more time on screens than parents’ working week

Some safety campaigners have suggested the incoming online safety laws do not go far enough (PA)

‘Very ambitious’ online safety rules will protect under-18s, Ofcom boss says

The Government would be required to establish a new body (Alamy/PA)

Government urged to bring forward AI regulations which put ‘humans at heart’

More Tech News

See more More Tech News

The Football Manager 25 logo on a light purple background

Football Manager 25 cancelled after delays

Football Manager 25 has been cancelled after being hit by delays

Football Manager 25 cancelled after several delays

Carsten Jung, head of AI at the IPPR, warned that politics 'needs to catch up' with the implications of AI (PA)

AI could replace 70% of tasks in computer-based jobs, study says

General view of IMI headquarters at Lakeside, Birmingham Business Park, Birmingham.

Engineering group IMI latest UK firm to be hit by cyber attack

A person's hands on the keyboard of a laptop

PSNI exploring use of AI to analyse mobile phone evidence

A screenshot of the homepage of AI chatbot DeepSeek, showing a warning message about new users being unable to register for the app

DeepSeek reopens new user sign-ups despite ongoing security concerns

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

A thief has been found guilty of murdering an Amazon delivery driver who was trying to stop his van from being stolen in Leeds.

Thief guilty of murder after stealing delivery van and mowing down driver

A 13-year-old girl has been charged of murder and arson after a woman was found in a house in Northamptonshire.

Tributes paid to mother-of-three found dead after house fire, as girl, 13 appears in court holding teddy bear
British backpacker who 'broke US visa rules' facing month in jail after being detained at border in 'Trump crackdown'

British backpacker who 'broke US visa rules' facing month in jail after being detained by ICE in 'Trump crackdown'
Nigel Farage has said there is 'no way back' into Reform UK for Rupert Lowe.

Nigel Farage warns 'no way back' for Rupert Lowe in Reform UK amid bullying investigation

The video was posted online before being deleted

Influencer sparks outrage after taking baby wombat away from its mother

Sir Richard Branson posing for the media on his Virgin Galactic Space craft.

Richard Branson wants to launch space tourist flights from the UK, with Cornish spaceport lined up

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News