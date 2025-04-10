Nearly quarter of children spend more than four hours per day on internet device, survey finds

10 April 2025, 00:07 | Updated: 10 April 2025, 00:28

Young girl playing on an apple iPad tablet computer
Nearly a quarter of children spend more than four hours a day on an internet-enabled device, a survey has found. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Nearly a quarter of children spend more than four hours a day on an internet-enabled device, a survey for the Children's Commissioner has suggested.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dame Rachel de Souza has called for "stronger action" to protect children from harmful content online beyond the classroom - including a possible social media ban for children under 16, or restricting smartphone use for all children.

Parents need support in managing their children's online activities and setting "appropriate boundaries" as part of a "whole-society approach" to keeping young people safe, the Children's Commissioner for England has said.

A YouGov poll, of 502 children in England aged eight to 15, found that 23% spend more than four hours a day using an internet-enabled device with a screen - such as a computer, phone, tablet or gaming console.

One in four (25%) spend two to three hours a day on such a device, while a fifth (20%) spend three to four hours a day, according to the survey which was carried out in March and April.

Schools in England were given non-statutory Government guidance in February last year intended to stop the use of phones during the school day.

Children at home sitting on sofa, playing with laptop
Children at home sitting on sofa, playing with laptop. Picture: Alamy

Daniel Kebede, general secretary of the National Education Union (NEU), said it was his "personal view" that the Labour Government should take a stronger stance through a "statutory ban" on mobile phones in schools.

A separate survey by the Commissioner, of more than 15,000 state schools in England, suggests that the majority of schools are implementing phone policies suggested by the Department for Education (DfE).

The research found that 90% of secondary schools surveyed - and 99.8% of primary schools surveyed - already have policies in place that restrict pupils' use of mobile phones during the school day.

This included policies banning phones on school grounds, requiring children to hand in phones or leave them in a secure place that they cannot access in the day, or requiring them to be kept out of sight.

Read more: Paedophiles targeting single mums on dating apps in order to exploit their children

Read more: Aldi issues urgent 'do not eat' warning as supermarket pulls popular product over 'contamination risk'

The survey suggested that 5.8% of secondary schools had a policy that allowed pupils to use their phones when a teacher said they can during lessons, and 3.9% had a policy which either allowed pupils to use their phones at break or lunch, or allowed pupils to use their phones at any time in school.

Nearly four in five secondary schools (79%) allowed pupils to bring their mobile phones to school but with the expectation that the phone must be kept out of sight and that pupils were not allowed to use it, according to the poll which was conducted between September and January.

A further 7.9% of secondary schools said they required pupils to hand in their phone or leave it in a secure place that they could not access during the school day, while 3.5% of secondary schools said pupils were not allowed to bring their mobile phones onto school grounds.

Around 55% of schools surveyed by the Commissioner said they were concerned about online safety, which was the second largest cited concern behind mental health services.

Dame Rachel said: "Any headteacher who decides to ban mobile phones from their school has my full backing - but it should always be their choice, based on their knowledge of what's best for the children in their own classrooms, not a direction imposed nationally by the government."

She added: "The quarter of children I polled who spend more than four hours on their devices per day aren't doing that while at school.

Plan To Ban Use Of Mobile Phones In Schools In England
Plan To Ban Use Of Mobile Phones In Schools In England. Picture: Getty

"This is a generation that has grown up online, not only seeing and using smartphones and 24-hour communication but seeing all the adults in their lives relying on them.

"If we are serious about helping children reap the many benefits of the internet, we need to get serious about regulating what they can see, where they see it and curbing the damage currently being wreaked on their health, attention span and safety by tech companies enjoying unlimited freedoms while refusing to take responsibility for the people on their platforms.

"Schools are just one part of the solution. Parents and carers need support to become more confident managing their children's online activities and putting in age-appropriate boundaries - and above all, to talk and keep talking at home about what they see and how to respond."

A Government spokesperson said: "Phones have no place in our classrooms - which is why our clear guidance sets out that school leaders should be restricting their use, and further evidence from the Children's Commissioner today shows that the majority already do.

"Parts of the Online Safety Act are now in force meaning platforms have to tackle illegal material. From summer, they will also have to prevent children from seeing wider dangerous content including abusive misogyny and violence.

"On top of this, our review of the relationships, sex and health curriculum will ensure young people learn about healthy relationships, boundaries and consent from primary school."

More Technology News

See more More Technology News

School mobile phone bans

Nearly quarter of children spend more than four hours a day on devices – poll

School attendance

Government should ban phones in schools to alleviate pressures – union leader

Exclusive
The computer game "No Mercy" centres around a male protagonist who is encouraged to "become every woman's worst nightmare", and "never take no for an answer."

Video game encouraging rape and incest removed from major gaming platform in the UK after LBC investigation

Gerry Adams

Gerry Adams seeking legal advice over Meta use of books for AI systems

Exclusive
The computer game "No Mercy" centres around a male protagonist who is encouraged to "become every woman's worst nightmare", and "never take no for an answer."

Australia and Canada pull rape and incest game that tells players to be 'women's worst nightmare'

The iPhone 16 on display

Will the Trump tariffs cause gadget prices to rise?

A laptop user with their hood up

Suicide forum investigated under new online safety laws

Exclusive
The computer game "No Mercy" centres around a male protagonist who is encouraged to "become every woman's worst nightmare", and "never take no for an answer."

Fury over rape and incest game that tells players to be 'women's worst nightmare', as Tech Secretary slams PC giant

Person in yellow coat using smartphone on a train

Spyware accessing phone audio and cameras for data ‘of use to China’, NCSC warns

A woman’s hands on a laptop keyboard.

Majority of AI firms working on unhelpful ‘generic’ tools, think tank says

Bafta Games Awards 2025

Astro Bot sweeps Bafta Game Awards with five wins

A detailed new scan of the Titanic has revealed the ship's haunting final hours.

Scan reveals Titanic's final hours in ground-breaking discovery

Sabrina Carpenter's Fortnite avatar (Epic Games/PA)

Sabrina Carpenter joins Fortnite universe as Festival icon

The tools mean the accounts of under-16s are heavily restricted by default (Alamy/PA)

Meta expands Instagram parental controls and brings them to Facebook

a biotech start-up has announced the animals had been brought back to life

Dire wolf extinct for 12,500 years 'brought back to life', scientists claim

A server room in a data centre

Energy and tech giants to meet Government over plans to power UK AI

More Tech News

See more More Tech News

The hands of an elderly woman

Use of AI software that predicts falls and illnesses to be scaled up nationwide

The number of children who said the internet was important for finding supportive communities rose from 44% to 50% (PA)

Children struggling to cope with harms encountered online – study

A winner’s Bafta mask is held up

The full list of nominations for the Bafta Games Awards

Bafta masks

‘Extraordinary’ and ‘wide open’ Bafta Games Awards field hailed

Nothing Phone (3a) Series smartphones

Smartphones were ‘quite boring’ until we came along, Nothing co-founder says

The ancient neolithic monument of Stonehenge near Amesbury

Britons - including ones who built Stonehenge - ‘were mostly black 5,000 years ago,’ study suggests

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

'Prospero and Ariel' is seen above an entrance to the BBC's Broadcasting House

Sculpture made by paedophile Eric Gill reinstalled at BBC headquarters with new protective screen
Severe travel delays can be expected on Easter weekend, as schools break up from April 4 to April 21.

Easter weekend travel chaos looms as disruption expected on roads, rail and flights

Bryant

Minister has 'had enough' of Birmingham bin strikes, as he blasts unions over 'disgraceful' behaviour
Members of Unite in Birmingham launched an all-out strike last month in a dispute over pay and jobs, which is causing misery for residents who say they face a public health crisis.

Birmingham Council tells residents to 'wash hands' amid bin strikes as 'mountains of rubbish' line the streets
Weeks’ worth of rubbish has piled up on the streets across Birmingham.

Birmingham residents warned of ‘bin raider’ scammers targeting people’s rubbish as strike enters fifth week
The tribunal heard of a culture of “banter” and “pranking” at the Scania truck depot

Apprentice sacked for threatening to 'f*** up' colleague who ‘poked holes in his sandwiches’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News