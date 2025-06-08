Children could face 'two-hour social media limit' under new Government proposal

Australia will ban social media for under-16s. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The Government is reportedly considering introducing measures that limit the amount of time children can spend on social media.

One proposal could see a two-hour limit placed on a child’s use of a social media app, while another calls for a 10pm curfew, the Mirror reports.

However, campaigners have criticised the proposals, accusing the Government of “sticking a plaster” on the issue of social media use by young people.

Ian Russel, whose daughter Molly took her own life after being exposed to harmful content online, said: “Every day the government has delayed bringing in tougher online safety laws we've seen more young lives lost and damaged because of weak regulation and inaction by big tech.

Aggie Chambre explains the Online Safety Act

"Parents up and down the country would be delighted to see the prime minister act decisively to quell the tsunami of harm children face online, but sticking plasters will not do the job.

"Only a stronger and more effective Online Safety Act will finally change the dial on fundamentally unsafe products and business models that prioritise engagement over safety."

The Online Safety Act has passed into law, and from this year will require tech platforms to follow new Ofcom-issued codes of practice to keep users safe online, particularly children.

Hefty fines and site blockages are among the penalties for those caught breaking the rules, but many critics have argued the approach gives tech firms too much scope to regulate themselves.