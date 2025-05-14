Chimps use medicinal plants to treat each other's wounds and practice 'self-care' as scientists hail fascinating discovery

14 May 2025, 11:00

Ngamba Island Chimpanzee Sanctuary on Lake Victoria, Uganda
Ngamba Island Chimpanzee Sanctuary on Lake Victoria, Uganda. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

Chimps use medicinal plants to treat each other's wounds and practice "self-care", a new study has revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Scientists have found that chimps in Budongo Forest, Uganda, can identify leaves with medicinal properties.

The chimps use the leaves to treat their own injuries and tend the wounds of others.

According to results published in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution, the plants “have already been shown to exhibit antibacterial, ­antifungal, anti-inflammatory and/or analgesic properties [that could] aid in wound healing or pain relief”.

The study added that the plants have also been used “specifically for healing wounds and/or ulcers in traditional medicinal practices”.

The chimps often chew the leaves before applying them.

The leaves used to treat wounds come from plants of the Acalypha family and a plant called Alchornea floribunda, known as niando, and from Pseudospondias microcarpa, referred to as the African grape tree.

Read more: Monzo customers can cancel bank transfers if they quickly spot an error

Read more: Pet shops are outdated and immoral - it’s time to ban animal sales

The new study has fascinated scientists
The new study has fascinated scientists. Picture: Alamy

'Self-care'

Over half of the recorded instances of “self-care” among the chimpanzees involved using leaves, such as for wiping themselves following defecation or sexual activity.

Elodie Freymann of the University of Oxford, lead author of the study, said the research "helps illuminate the evolutionary roots of human medicine and healthcare systems".

The chimps were followed for four months in the study.

Scientists found 34 instances of chimps treating or caring for themselves and seven instances of caring for others.

Ms Freymann added: "These behaviours add to the evidence from other sites that chimpanzees appear to recognise need or suffering in others and take … action to alleviate it, even when there’s no direct genetic advantage".

Research on animal communication with a habituated group of chimpanzees, common chimpanzee (Pan troglodytes), in the Budongo
Research on animal communication with a habituated group of chimpanzees, common chimpanzee (Pan troglodytes), in the Budongo. Picture: Alamy

More Technology News

See more More Technology News

Close up of a person's hands on the laptop keyboard

Ofcom investigating pornography site over alleged Online Safety Act breaches

The Monzo app on a smartphone

Monzo customers can cancel bank transfers if they quickly spot an error

Co-op sign

Co-op to re-stock empty shelves as it recovers from major hack

The study said that it was often too easy for adult strangers to pick out girls online and send them unsolicited messages.

Social media platforms are failing to protect women and girls from harm, new research reveals

Peter Kyle leaves 10 Downing Street, London

Government-built AI tool used to cut admin work for human staff

In its last reported annual headcount in June 2024, Microsoft employed 228,000 full-time workers

Microsoft axes 6,000 jobs despite strong profits in recent quarters

Airbnb logo

Airbnb unveils revamp as it expands ‘beyond stays’ to challenge hotel sector

A car key on top of a Certificate of Motor Insurance and Policy Schedule

Drivers losing thousands to ghost broker scams – the red flags to watch out for

Marks and Spencer cyber attack

M&S customers urged to ‘stay vigilant’ for fraud after data breach confirmed

A woman stands outside the Microsoft store at Oxford Circus in central London

Microsoft facing multibillion-pound legal claim over software licence pricing

Tony Hadley attends The Shooting Star Ball in London in November 2023

Tony Hadley warns fans over online scams: ‘I would never ask anyone for money’

Getting accurate information online is "under greater threat than ever before".

Accurate information online ‘under greater threat than ever’ as misinformation 'crisis' looms

A hand on a keyboard

Council cannot say when computer system will be fully restored after cyberattack

US President Donald Trump

US-China tariff deal helps tech firms but they ‘remain in Trump’s crosshairs’

European moose, (Alces alces), Markaryd, Sweden. A majestic elk in the forests of the land of a thousand lakes. Autumn forest in the wilderness. Beaut

Elk could return to UK after 3,000 years in new rewilding effort

A total of 28 toadlets have been counted at Blackmoor, Hampshire, following the reintroduction programme which started in 2021.

Britain’s loudest amphibian makes ‘remarkable comeback’, after project that could be ‘blueprint’ for conservation efforts

More Tech News

See more More Tech News

TikTok is set to be banned in the United States later this week unless a buyer emerges.

Trump grants TikTok another extension, avoiding US ban, as he says deal to sell app is 'very close'
A TikTok logo on a phone

Q&A: Will TikTok be banned in the US this weekend?

TikTok logo on a phone

Trump says TikTok deal ‘very close’ as deadline looms

A child’s hand pressing a key of a laptop keyboard

Charity ‘appalled’ at reports online safety laws could be cut for US trade deal

School children during a Year 5 class at a primary school

Education Secretary: More men needed in classrooms to be positive role models

Games controller

Cult classic Shenmue named most influential game of all time in Bafta poll

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Arthun, 16, has been missing since Saturday.

Police spot 'body' in sea as search continues for 'vulnerable' teen who vanished while swimming
Prisoners to be released after serving just a third of sentence in biggest 'shake-up' of sentencing laws in 30 years

Prisoners to be released after serving just a third of sentence in biggest 'shake-up' of sentencing laws in 30 years
The motorway is used by about 200,000 people per day, making it Britain's busiest

Britain’s busiest motorway closed after waste lorry overturned as thousands of motorists affected
.

Inside the first 'Reform UK pub' where a pint will set you back just £2.60 as full price list revealed
Brave front line workers who keep Britain safe and treat the injured are subjected to frequent violent attacks

Attacked on the frontline every two minutes: LBC investigation uncovers shocking level of public sector assaults
Terror probe into 'arson' attacks at Keir Starmer's home as firebombs linked to 'hostile state involvement'

Terror probe into 'arson' attacks at Keir Starmer's home as firebombs linked to 'hostile state involvement'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News