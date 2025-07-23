Top UN court rules countries, including the UK, can be sued for role in climate change

23 July 2025, 18:55

Vanuatu's Climate Change Minister Ralph Regenvanu (C) delivers a speech as he attends a demonstration ahead of the International Court of Justice (ICJ)
Vanuatu's Climate Change Minister Ralph Regenvanu (C) delivers a speech as he attends a demonstration ahead of the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

A top UN court has ruled that countries, including the UK, can be sued for their role in climate change.

The decision, made by a judge at the International Court of Justice in the Hague, Netherlands, cleared the way for nations to sue each other over the historical causes of climate change.

However, the judge noted it would be difficult to determine which nations caused specific parts of climate change.

This non-binding ruling will be seen as a victory for countries facing the brunt of the effects of climate change today.

Vanuatu's Climate Change Minister Ralph Regenvanu (C) delivers a speech as he attends a demonstration ahead of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) session
Vanuatu's Climate Change Minister Ralph Regenvanu (C) delivers a speech as he attends a demonstration ahead of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) session. Picture: Getty

The case was first brought to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) by law students from a group of Pacific Islands, a region which regularly faces extreme weather caused by climate change.

"Tonight I'll sleep easier. The ICJ has recognised what we have lived through - our suffering, our resilience and our right to our future," said Flora Vano, from the Pacific Island Vanuatu.

"This is a victory not just for us but for every frontline community fighting to be heard."

Industrialised nations, including the UK, argued against the decision, suggesting current climate change agreements place enough responsibility on developed countries.

But today, Judge Iwasawa Yuji rejected that argument, calling on countries like the UK to adopt more ambitious climate policies.

He added the ruling should also apply to countries that are signed up to the Paris Climate Agreement, such as the United States.

"The ruling is a watershed legal moment," said Joie Chowdhury, Senior Attorney at the Centre for International Environmental Law told the BBC.

"With today's authoritative historic ruling, the International Court of Justice has broken with business-as-usual and delivered a historic affirmation: those suffering the impacts of climate devastation have a right to remedy for climate harm, including through compensation," she added.

A Marks and Spencer’s store on Oxford Street, central London.

M&S website back up for browsing after being taken down overnight

Marks and Spencer results

M&S website down as retailer endures lengthy recovery from cyber attack

These cells, known as "clones", prefer to produce myeloid cells, a type of immune cell linked to chronic inflammation.

DNA ‘barcodes’ shed light on how the blood ages

A woman's hand on a laptop keyboard

UK and allies expose Russian cyber attacks on logistics firms aiding Ukraine

Marks and Spencer signage

Slow recovery ‘appropriate’ to ensure M&S is secure after cyber attack – experts

A shopper walks through a Marks & Spencer store

Marks & Spencer hack: When will the retailer be back to normal?

