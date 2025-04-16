Colossal squid spotted in ocean for the first time as scientists stunned by elusive creature's discovery

16 April 2025, 17:13 | Updated: 16 April 2025, 17:15

By Shannon Cook

The discovery of a 'baby' colossal squid in the ocean has fascinated scientists.

Footage of the squid in its natural environment marks the first time the species has been seen since its discovery 100 years ago.

An academic from the University of Essex led the team of scientists on a 35-day mission to discover new marine creatures.

The Schmidt Ocean Institute's Falkor vessel used a remote-controlled vehicle to find the marine creature.

The juvenile squid, measuring 30cm-long (11.8in), was spotted on camera at a depth of 600m (1,968ft).

It was seen close to the South Sandwich Islands in the south Atlantic Ocean.

The squid can grow up to 7m (23ft) in length and weigh up to 500kg (1,100lb), according to experts.

These measurements make the creature the heaviest invertebrate in the world.

The squid can grow up to 7m (23ft) in length and weigh up to 500kg (1,100lb), according to experts. Picture: Schmidt Ocean Institute

The creature was found on the 100-year anniversary of its initial discovery.

Dr Michelle Taylor, chief scientist, filmed the "beautiful" and "unusual" squid without initially knowing what it was.

Dr Kat Bolstad then verified the footage, saying previous squid discoveries had mainly been the remains found in seabird and whale stomachs.

She told the BBC: "It's exciting to see the first in situ footage of a juvenile colossal and humbling to think that they have no idea that humans exist".

The colossal squid's life cycle is not yet known but it is thought that they lose the transparent appearance seen on juveniles. The specials also has hooks on the middle of their eight arms.

According to the Natural History Museum, it is difficult to calculate the worldwide population of colossal squids.

The Natural History Museum has previously said these creatures "straddle the line between legend and reality".

The colossal squid is a juvenile
The colossal squid is a juvenile. Picture: Schmidt Ocean Institute

Speaking about scientists' discovery in January of a glacial glass squid for the first time, Dr Jyotika Virmani, Schmidt Ocean Institute's executive director, told the BBC the sighting of two different squids on back-to-back expeditions is "remarkable".

"The first sighting of two different squids on back-to-back expeditions is remarkable and shows how little we have seen of the magnificent inhabitants of the southern ocean.

"These unforgettable moments continue to remind us that the ocean is brimming with mysteries yet to be solved."

