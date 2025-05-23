Contact lenses that let you 'see in the dark' in step towards 'super-vision'

23 May 2025, 01:08

The lenses detect infrared light, which is normally invisible to the human eye.
The lenses detect infrared light, which is normally invisible to the human eye. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Chinese scientists have developed night vision contact lenses - that even work with closed eyes.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The lenses detect infrared light, which is normally invisible to the human eye.

Microscopic nanoparticles were embedded into a soft, transparent polymer commonly used in standard contact lenses.

By absorbing infrared light, the particles convert it into visible red, green, and blue wavelengths visible to the human eye.

Unlike traditional night-vision goggles, the design eliminates the need for batteries or an external power source.

“Our research opens up the potential for non-invasive wearable devices to give people super-vision,” Professor Tian Xue of the University of Science and Technology of China told The Times.

Read More: Radiation-resistant bacteria found on space station could be key to cosmos travel

Read More: Proposals to protect creatives’ copyright from AI rejected by MPs

The design eliminates the need for batteries or external power.
The design eliminates the need for batteries or external power. Picture: Alamy

In a paper published in the journal Cell, the research team suggested that with further refinement, the contact lenses could prove useful not only for night vision but also in foggy or dusty environments, where infrared light penetrates more effectively than visible light.

During trials, the lenses showed sensitivity to low-intensity infrared emitted by LEDs.

The detected light falls just beyond the visible spectrum, in the near-infrared range, allowing reflective surfaces like people or landscapes to become visible.

Currently, the clarity of the images remains a barrier for night vision use, as the proximity of the lenses to the retina causes fine details to blur.

To improve image sharpness, the team developed a pair of glasses using the same technology, for a clearer view.

Another challenge lies in detecting low levels of natural infrared present at night, though this might be addressed by illuminating areas with an infrared lamp.

“In the future, by working together with materials scientists and optical experts we hope to make a contact lens with more precise spatial resolution and higher sensitivity,” Xue said.

The technology was initially tested on mice, which were fitted with the lenses before being offered a choice between a dark box and one lit with infrared light invisible to the naked eye.

Rodents consistently chose the darker space, indicating an ability to perceive the infrared illumination.

Pupil contraction and brain scans further confirmed visual processing activity in response to the infrared light.

In human trials, the lenses allowed wearers to detect flashing infrared signals and determine the direction from which the light originated.

“It’s totally clear cut: without the contact lenses, the subject cannot see anything,” said Xue.

“When they put them on, they can clearly see the flickering of the infrared light.”

The lenses can be worn in daylight, where the infrared signal enhances the natural colors visible to the human eye.

A stronger effect was observed when users closed their eyes, suggesting heightened sensitivity to infrared under those conditions.

“Near-infrared light penetrates the eyelid more effectively than visible light,” Xue said.

With less “visual noise” users could detect the flickering signals more clearly.

By modifying the nanoparticles, the researchers made it possible for different types of infrared light to appear as distinct colors—assigning one wavelength to blue, another to green, and another to red.

The same technology could be adapted to assist color-blind individuals by converting hard-to-distinguish hues within the visible spectrum into shades that are easier to perceive.

“By converting red visible light into something like green visible light, this technology could make the invisible visible for colour-blind people,” concluded Xue.

More Technology News

See more More Technology News

Bacteria growing in a petri dish

Radiation-resistant bacteria found on space station could be key to cosmos travel

Peter Kyle carrying a folder in Downing Street

Proposals to protect creatives’ copyright from AI rejected by MPs

A Marks and Spencer’s store on Oxford Street, central London.

M&S website back up for browsing after being taken down overnight

Marks and Spencer results

M&S website down as retailer endures lengthy recovery from cyber attack

These cells, known as "clones", prefer to produce myeloid cells, a type of immune cell linked to chronic inflammation.

DNA ‘barcodes’ shed light on how the blood ages

A woman's hand on a laptop keyboard

UK and allies expose Russian cyber attacks on logistics firms aiding Ukraine

Marks and Spencer signage

Slow recovery ‘appropriate’ to ensure M&S is secure after cyber attack – experts

A shopper walks through a Marks & Spencer store

Marks & Spencer hack: When will the retailer be back to normal?

Alphabet chief executive Sundar Pichai on stage

Google in ‘tough position’ as it balances AI advances and advertising revenue

Alphabet chief executive Sundar Pichai speaking on stage

The key announcements from Google I/O

Close-up of a smartphone showing the Google app page in the App Store.

Google launches fully AI-powered search engine despite concerns over misinformation and climate impact

TV gardener Alan Titchmarsh warned that the Uk's potato crops were in "grave danger" due to the emergence of the insect in the last two years

UK potato crops in 'grave danger' as Alan Titchmarsh warns of 'savage' threat to food security

Woman doing grocery shopping at the supermarket and reading food labels

Food distributor for supermarkets hit by ransomware attack

Treasury Committee

NatWest boss says AI is ‘addition’ to human jobs rather than replacement

People walk past cows that are wearing GPS collars while grazing on Midsummer Common in Cambrige

Cambridge cows get GPS collars to stop them from falling into river

A mysterious object in space has been sending an ‘unexpected’ pulsing signal to Earth that is ‘unlike anything ever seen before’, as scientists say they can’t rule out aliens.

Mystery space object sending ‘inexplicable’ pulsing signal to Earth as Nasa scientists ‘can’t rule out aliens’

More Tech News

See more More Tech News

Scientists have grown teeth in the lab for the first time

Scientists grow human teeth in the lab for the first time - in 'revolution for dentistry'

X logo

Data watchdog to investigate X’s Grok AI tool

Doctor using AI algorithm and machine learning to detect pneumonia

AI could lead to patient harm, researchers suggest

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and senior advisor to the president of the United States, has frozen Tesla sales in China.

Elon Musk freezes Tesla orders to China as Trump's trade war continues

Nearly a quarter of children spend more than four hours a day on an internet-enabled device, a survey for the Children’s Commissioner has suggested.

Nearly quarter of children spend more than four hours a day on devices

A laptop user with their hood up

Four in 10 UK businesses hit by cyber attack or breach in the last year

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Kneecap member Liam Og O hAnnaidh outside the 100 Club in Oxford Street, central London, where the trio announced a surprise gig for Thursday evening.

Kneecap star arrives at show with tape over mouth a day after terror charge

St Michael's Hospital in Bristol

Huge blaze erupts at Bristol maternity hospital as pregnant women and newborns forced to evacuate
The train crashed into the tractor shortly before 11am.

Man arrested after train hits tractor on level crossing leaving six injured

Frankfort Arms in west London

London pub threatened with closure after staff ‘downplayed’ stabbing incident

Metropolitan Police TSG officers form a cordon to keep BNP and UAF supporters separate at a rally in London opposite Parliament.

Police officers should be same biological sex as person being strip searched, new guidance states
Teachers striking for better pay and working conditions.

Millions of teachers and doctors to receive 4% pay rise as ministers reveal public sector wage increases

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News