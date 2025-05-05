Deadly fungus could spread through Europe as temperatures rise, scientists say

The fungus, which thrives in warm temperatures, could pose a serious health risk to those with pre-existing conditions. Picture: Getty

By Rose Morelli

A new study says a killer fungus which thrives in warm temperatures could spread through parts of Europe, causing serious lung problems for vulnerable people.

A new study has found Aspergillus, a type of mould which thrives in warm, damp climates, has the potential to infect millions if temperatures continue to rise.

The fungus, which can cause lung and breathing problems in the human body, could follow warmer temperatures into northern countries in Europe, America and Asia.

The study, co-authored by Norman Van Rhijn at Manchester University, says that fungal infections could kill millions if temperatures continue to rise.

The Aspergillus fungus thrives in warm houses and bodies. Picture: Alamy

Van Rhijn says we’re at a tipping point for the rise of fatal fungal pathogens.

“In 50 years, where things grow and what you get infected by is going to be completely different,” he says.

Aspergillus thrives in soil and compost, and can grow notably quickly in high temperatures. It’s noted that the 37C temperature of the human body is another ideal condition for the fungus to grow.

The fungus’ spores aren’t inherently harmful to healthy humans, but it can wreak havoc for those with pre-existing conditions.

Aspergillus is particularly dangerous to those with asthma, cystic fibrosis, and other immunosuppressive conditions.

The study says that by 2100, the fungus could spread across 77% more global territory, putting millions at risk.

