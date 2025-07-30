EE announces new smartphone plans which restrict internet for teens

By Rebecca Henrys

EE has become the first mobile phone network to introduce smartphone plans that limit what under-18s can access on their smartphones.

The network announced its new Safer SIMs this week, which include built-in content controls to block inappropriate content on websites, scam protection through call labelling, and access to EE’s data gifting and Stay Connected Data – which ensures they have enough data to keep in touch, even if their allowance has run out.

The new smartphone plans will be launched next month.

Claire Gillies, CEO at BT Group’s Consumer Division said: “As the UK’s best network for families, we understand that while smartphones offer many benefits to people, there are also very real risks and challenges, especially for young people.

"As a parent of a teenager, I too have had to balance the benefits and challenges that come with giving our children their first smartphone."

There are three separate 30-day SIM-only plans that each come with different levels of control for parents to ensure their child is using the internet safely.

The Protected Plan is best suited for children in the first few years of secondary school, with strict mobile network content controls when accessing websites, unlimited calls/texts with premium numbers, 150 text services and charge to plan blocked, reduced speeds (0.5Mbps) to limit streaming, as well as scam call protect.

The Guided Plan is ideal for the early teenage years. It comes with moderate mobile network content controls when accessing websites, 3GB data at 10Mbps, unlimited calls/texts with premium numbers, 150 text services and charge to plan blocked, and scam call protect.

The Trusted Plan is best for older teenagers, with moderate mobile network content controls when accessing websites, 10GB data at 100Mbps, unlimited calls/texts with premium numbers, 150 text services and charge to plan blocked, and scam call protect.

Claire Gillies added: "I am proud that EE has consistently been an industry leader for online safety and today’s announcement is yet another example of our commitment to providing helpful tools and guidance to families.

"Our new initiatives and resources are there for parents at every stage of their child’s adolescence, so they can safely and confidently make the choice about smartphone usage that is right for them and their family."