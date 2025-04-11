Elon Musk freezes Tesla orders to China as Trump's trade war continues

11 April 2025, 14:15

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and senior advisor to the president of the United States, has frozen Tesla sales in China.
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and senior advisor to the president of the United States, has frozen Tesla sales in China. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Tesla has suspended electric car orders to China as Trump imposes 145 per cent tariff on the world's second largest economy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Elon Musk's company, Tesla, has suspended new orders from China on their electric cars.

The company stopped accepting purchased on their Chinese website for its Model S and Model X vehicles.

New orders for the two models cannot be placed on Tesla's WeChat mini programme account, reported Reuters.

The two versions made up less than five per cent of sales in 2024.

The vast majority of Tesla sales were made up by its Model 3 and Model Y cars.

Read More: China raises tariffs on US goods to 125% as Trump's trade war heats up

Read More: 'It will all work out very well': Trump 'happy' after shock tariff U-turn as stock markets soar

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and senior advisor to the president of the United States, delivers remarks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC on Thursday, April 10, 2025.
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and senior advisor to the president of the United States, delivers remarks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC on Thursday, April 10, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Elon Musk has reportedly tried to keep close ties with Beijing as China produce lithium batteries and green energy products for vehicles.

Tesla's sales in China rose to 8.8 per cent, to a 657,000 high in 2024.

In recent months the tech billionaire's company was overtaken by Chinese rivals, BYD, operating out of Shenzhen.

Elon Musk, from right, and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer attend a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, April 10, 2025.
Elon Musk, from right, and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer attend a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, April 10, 2025. Picture: Alamy

China has raised tariffs on the United States to 125% in response to Donald Trump's trade war between Washington and Beijing.

Beijing initially announced an import tax of 84% on US goods, an increase of 50% from previous levies, with the new figure of 125% to face-down Trump's tariff increase on the Asian nation.

It comes after the United States confirmed it would slap 145% on Chinese goods earlier this week.

China's commerce ministry accused Washington of violating international economic and trade rules on Friday, adding the US was also devoid of "common sense".

It added the US should take responsibility for "serious shocks and violent turbulence" facing global financial markets.

"This is only a small symbolic step and has not changed the nature of the United States seeking private interests through trade blackmail," China's Commerce Ministry said on Friday.

"China urges the United States to take a big step in cancelling the so-called "reciprocal tariffs" and thoroughly correct its wrong practices."

If the US insists on continuing its trade war, Beijing will take countermeasures and "fight to the end", the ministry said.

"The US's imposition of abnormally high tariffs on China seriously violates international trade rules, basic economic laws and common sense, and is completely a unilateral bullying and coercion," the ministry added.

Speaking on the subject prior to the increase, Trump remained defiant, telling critics "I know what the hell I’m doing” in response to market turmoil.

U.S. President Donald Trump (C) delivers remarks alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio (L) and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on April 10, 2025 in Washington, DC.
U.S. President Donald Trump (C) delivers remarks alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio (L) and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on April 10, 2025 in Washington, DC. Picture: Getty

This comes as Elon Musk has told an audience he hopes to see a time when there are no tariffs between the United States and Europe.

His comments come after US President Donald Trump caused turmoil after announcing 20% tariffs on goods from the European Union, and other sweeping ones across the rest of the world in his bid to 'Make America Wealthy Again'.

However, only days on the Tesla owner said: “At the end of the day, I hope it’s agreed that both Europe and the United States should move ideally, in my view, to a zero-tariff situation, effectively creating a free-trade zone between Europe and North America."

Musk was speaking via video-link interview with Matteo Salvini, Italy’s deputy prime minister and the leader of the far-right League party, for a League congress in Florence.

More Technology News

See more More Technology News

Nearly a quarter of children spend more than four hours a day on an internet-enabled device, a survey for the Children’s Commissioner has suggested.

Nearly quarter of children spend more than four hours a day on devices

A laptop user with their hood up

Four in 10 UK businesses hit by cyber attack or breach in the last year

The remote-controlled mine plough system Weevil being put through its paces

Minefield-clearing robot to be trialled for British Army front lines

Elon Musk 'rage quits' favourite video game after being ‘cyber-bullied’ by players

Elon Musk 'rage quits' favourite video game after being ‘cyber-bullied’ by players

Exclusive
A video game which touts itself as an "incest and non-consensual sex" simulator has been banned in the UK

Home Secretary hails victory for LBC after vile rape and incest game pulled from download in UK

Young girl playing on an apple iPad tablet computer

Nearly quarter of children spend more than four hours per day on internet device, survey finds

School mobile phone bans

Nearly quarter of children spend more than four hours a day on devices – poll

School attendance

Government should ban phones in schools to alleviate pressures – union leader

Exclusive
The computer game "No Mercy" centres around a male protagonist who is encouraged to "become every woman's worst nightmare", and "never take no for an answer."

Video game encouraging rape and incest removed from major gaming platform in the UK after LBC investigation

Gerry Adams

Gerry Adams seeking legal advice over Meta use of books for AI systems

Exclusive
The computer game "No Mercy" centres around a male protagonist who is encouraged to "become every woman's worst nightmare", and "never take no for an answer."

Australia and Canada pull rape and incest game that tells players to be 'women's worst nightmare'

The iPhone 16 on display

Will the Trump tariffs cause gadget prices to rise?

A laptop user with their hood up

Suicide forum investigated under new online safety laws

Exclusive
The computer game "No Mercy" centres around a male protagonist who is encouraged to "become every woman's worst nightmare", and "never take no for an answer."

Fury over rape and incest game that tells players to be 'women's worst nightmare', as Tech Secretary slams PC giant

Person in yellow coat using smartphone on a train

Spyware accessing phone audio and cameras for data ‘of use to China’, NCSC warns

A woman’s hands on a laptop keyboard.

Majority of AI firms working on unhelpful ‘generic’ tools, think tank says

More Tech News

See more More Tech News

The word Porn written in search bar on virtual screen

Fifth of adults who watch porn say content they view has become more extreme

A child using a smartphone

Hundreds of jobs ‘under threat at TikTok’s Ireland operation’

The OpenAI logo on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying random binary data

Competition regulator will not investigate Microsoft partnership with OpenAI

Sir Cameron Mackintosh at the Les Miserables remastered screening in London

AI copyright plans would be ‘undemocratic own goal’, says Sir Cameron Mackintosh

A person's hands on a keyboard

Meta brings facial recognition tools to spot celeb scam adverts to the UK

A man looks at a phone

Tougher laws needed to combat non-consensual intimate images, MPs say

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Tommy Robinson has lost a bid to bring a High Court challenge against the Government over his segregation in prison.

Tommy Robinson appeals sentence as jail segregation ‘making him ill’

Police officers were told they have 'white privilege' and are being forced to undergo equity training

Police officers taught they have white privilege during 'equity training'

Mother arrested and held in police cell for seven hours after ‘confiscating child’s iPad’

Mother arrested and held in cell for ‘confiscating child’s iPad’

The proposed name change by Northop Hall Community Council is comprised of pentre - meaning 'village’ - and moch - meaning ‘pig’.

Welcome to 'Pig Village': Planned renaming of historic village causes a stink among local residents
Heavy traffic on the M25 Motorway, London.

Easter travel warning: Delays and long queues ahead as 19million drivers expected to hit the roads
Edward Browne (left) and James Litchfield (right) were killed in a light aircraft crash

Two men in 60s killed in light aircraft crash at racetrack named and pictured

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News