Elon Musk 'rage quits' favourite video game after being ‘cyber-bullied’ by players

By Danielle de Wolfe

Elon Musk has "rage quit" his favourite video game after being bombarded with mocking comments and jibes from online players.

Musk, an avid gamer, was live-streaming a 90 minute gaming session on Path of Exile 2 in which his character died numerous times.

It comes despite the billionaire claiming he was one of the best players in the world.

The world's richest man was glued to the screen during the lacklustre performance, which saw him bombarded with bullying remarks from other players and online commentators.

Musk was playing the game during a flight over the weekend, with the tycoon showing off Starlink's 'seemless' WiFi capabilities aboard his private jet.

"Killing the demons in a video game, calms the demons in my mind."



Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/PEjg5RhsxB — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) February 25, 2025

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO, who also claims to be among the top 20 players in the world for the game Diablo IV - an open world game, took to X to live-stream his skills.

During the live session, one player was seen to write: "You will always feel insecure and it will never go away.”

Another player wrote: "You have no real friends".

Other users were seen to repeatedly comment: "You ruined the country just like you ruined all your marriages".

Another message mentioned Vivian Wilson, Mr Musk’s estranged transgender daughter, highlighting that she was right about him being "terrible" at video games.

It led the tycoon to constantly block players during the live-stream in a bid to quell the incessant comments.

His recent claims have led those in the gaming community to accuse the tycoon of “boosting” — a practice that involves payments to other players in order to boost their in-game rankings. Picture: X

His recent claims have led those in the gaming community to accuse the tycoon of “boosting” — a practice that involves payments to other players in order to boost their in-game rankings.

Another X user took to the platform to remark: “Immediately after this video, the 18-year-old intern was right back in playing with your account.

"Nobody believes that you are the global top 3 player in between running the federal government and managing world companies.

"Do better; this is simply not possible.”

Not a figure to back down easily, Musk shot back: “You’re right. I should be #1. I got overconfident with Kekius_Maximus and he died.”