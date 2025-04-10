Elon Musk 'rage quits' favourite video game after being ‘cyber-bullied’ by players

10 April 2025, 11:03 | Updated: 10 April 2025, 11:05

Elon Musk 'rage quits' favourite video game after being ‘cyber-bullied’ by players
Elon Musk 'rage quits' favourite video game after being ‘cyber-bullied’ by players. Picture: X

By Danielle de Wolfe

Elon Musk has "rage quit" his favourite video game after being bombarded with mocking comments and jibes from online players.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Musk, an avid gamer, was live-streaming a 90 minute gaming session on Path of Exile 2 in which his character died numerous times.

It comes despite the billionaire claiming he was one of the best players in the world.

The world's richest man was glued to the screen during the lacklustre performance, which saw him bombarded with bullying remarks from other players and online commentators.

Musk was playing the game during a flight over the weekend, with the tycoon showing off Starlink's 'seemless' WiFi capabilities aboard his private jet.

Read more: ‘I was making a choice’: Michelle Obama speaks out over divorce rumours and public 'assumptions'

Read more: UK to continue trade negotiations ‘coolly and calmly’, says Downing Street following 90-day tariff pause

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO, who also claims to be among the top 20 players in the world for the game Diablo IV - an open world game, took to X to live-stream his skills.

During the live session, one player was seen to write: "You will always feel insecure and it will never go away.”

Another player wrote: "You have no real friends".

Other users were seen to repeatedly comment: "You ruined the country just like you ruined all your marriages".

Another message mentioned Vivian Wilson, Mr Musk’s estranged transgender daughter, highlighting that she was right about him being "terrible" at video games.

It led the tycoon to constantly block players during the live-stream in a bid to quell the incessant comments.

His recent claims have led those in the gaming community to accuse the tycoon of “boosting” — a practice that involves payments to other players in order to boost their in-game rankings.
His recent claims have led those in the gaming community to accuse the tycoon of “boosting” — a practice that involves payments to other players in order to boost their in-game rankings. Picture: X

His recent claims have led those in the gaming community to accuse the tycoon of “boosting” — a practice that involves payments to other players in order to boost their in-game rankings.

Another X user took to the platform to remark: “Immediately after this video, the 18-year-old intern was right back in playing with your account.

"Nobody believes that you are the global top 3 player in between running the federal government and managing world companies.

"Do better; this is simply not possible.”

Not a figure to back down easily, Musk shot back: “You’re right. I should be #1. I got overconfident with Kekius_Maximus and he died.”

More Technology News

See more More Technology News

A laptop user with their hood up

Four in 10 UK businesses hit by cyber attack or breach in the last year

Exclusive
A video game which touts itself as an "incest and non-consensual sex" simulator has been banned in the UK

Home Secretary hails victory for LBC after vile rape and incest game pulled from download in UK

Young girl playing on an apple iPad tablet computer

Nearly quarter of children spend more than four hours per day on internet device, survey finds

School mobile phone bans

Nearly quarter of children spend more than four hours a day on devices – poll

School attendance

Government should ban phones in schools to alleviate pressures – union leader

Exclusive
The computer game "No Mercy" centres around a male protagonist who is encouraged to "become every woman's worst nightmare", and "never take no for an answer."

Video game encouraging rape and incest removed from major gaming platform in the UK after LBC investigation

Gerry Adams

Gerry Adams seeking legal advice over Meta use of books for AI systems

Exclusive
The computer game "No Mercy" centres around a male protagonist who is encouraged to "become every woman's worst nightmare", and "never take no for an answer."

Australia and Canada pull rape and incest game that tells players to be 'women's worst nightmare'

The iPhone 16 on display

Will the Trump tariffs cause gadget prices to rise?

A laptop user with their hood up

Suicide forum investigated under new online safety laws

Exclusive
The computer game "No Mercy" centres around a male protagonist who is encouraged to "become every woman's worst nightmare", and "never take no for an answer."

Fury over rape and incest game that tells players to be 'women's worst nightmare', as Tech Secretary slams PC giant

Person in yellow coat using smartphone on a train

Spyware accessing phone audio and cameras for data ‘of use to China’, NCSC warns

A woman’s hands on a laptop keyboard.

Majority of AI firms working on unhelpful ‘generic’ tools, think tank says

Bafta Games Awards 2025

Astro Bot sweeps Bafta Game Awards with five wins

A detailed new scan of the Titanic has revealed the ship's haunting final hours.

Scan reveals Titanic's final hours in ground-breaking discovery

Sabrina Carpenter's Fortnite avatar (Epic Games/PA)

Sabrina Carpenter joins Fortnite universe as Festival icon

More Tech News

See more More Tech News

Sir Cameron Mackintosh at the Les Miserables remastered screening in London

AI copyright plans would be ‘undemocratic own goal’, says Sir Cameron Mackintosh

A person's hands on a keyboard

Meta brings facial recognition tools to spot celeb scam adverts to the UK

A man looks at a phone

Tougher laws needed to combat non-consensual intimate images, MPs say

The hands of an elderly woman

Use of AI software that predicts falls and illnesses to be scaled up nationwide

The number of children who said the internet was important for finding supportive communities rose from 44% to 50% (PA)

Children struggling to cope with harms encountered online – study

A winner’s Bafta mask is held up

The full list of nominations for the Bafta Games Awards

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap
Yvette Cooper speaks to Nick Ferrari on LBC

Home Secretary promises five grooming gang inquiries will go ahead as she slams 'misinformation'
Cllr Tommy MacPherson has retracted his comments following backlash

Councillor apologises for 'ill-thought-out' comments around pride parade starting near playpark
Tributes pour in for Britain's Got Talent star, 18, killed in car crash just weeks after his father died.

Tributes pour in for Britain's Got Talent star, 18, killed in car crash just weeks after father's 'sudden' death
The damaged MV Stena Immaculate tanker is seen at anchor off the Yorkshire coast in the North Sea near Grimsby, England, Tuesday, March 11, 2025 in England. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)

Stricken Stena Immaculate to be towed to Great Yarmouth a month after North Sea collision

UK to continue trade negotiations ‘coolly and calmly’ says Downing Street - as Trump imposes 90-day tariff pause

UK to continue trade negotiations ‘coolly and calmly’, says Downing Street following 90-day tariff pause

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News