Elon Musk's new AI video generator creates explicit images of Taylor Swift

By Rebecca Henrys

Elon Musk's new generative AI platform will create explicit, uncensored videos of Taylor Swift and other female celebrities.

Grok Imagine gives subscribers to SuperGrok the opportunity to create 15-second videos based on a prompt with its own native audio in a range of modes - 'fun', 'normal', 'custom', and 'spicy'.

The latter will generate not safe for work (NSFW) videos that can feature semi-nude women and 'moderated' content on more explicit images.

However, The Verge has reported that it will also generate explicit videos featuring the likeness of Taylor Swift that are not blurred with very little prompting.

They asked Grok Imagine to create an image using the prompt 'Taylor Swift celebrating Coachella with the boys'.

Plenty of images, some already showing the singer in revealing clothes, were generated and when the reporter selected one of Swift in a silver skirt and halter neck, the 'spicy' video immediately depicted an NSFW video.

Jess Weatherbed wrote: "The video promptly had Swift tear off her clothes and begin dancing in a thong for a largely indifferent AI-generated crowd."

The Verge asked Grok Imagine to create an image using the prompt 'Taylor Swift celebrating Coachella with the boys'. Picture: Getty

If a user specifically asks for nude images, the AI will not do this.

The xAI acceptable use policy does include a ban on "depicting likenesses of persons in a pornographic manner."

However, Taylor Swift isn't the only female celebrity that the tool will create NSFW material of.

Gizmodo has reported that through its testing of Grok Imagine that it will also create explicit material of first lady Melania Trump as well as historical figure Martha Washington and late feminist writer Valerie Solanas.

There seems to be a distinction between the type of content it will create when requesting spicy videos of men and women.

When Grok Imagine creates spicy videos of men, it will largely show them topless and vaguely gesturing towards the trousers - but only occasionally will it go any further than this.

Whereas women can be made to undress themselves to at least be topless, and in some cases, completely nude.

Grok Imagine does not use any robust age verification for users seeking to use the spicy option, it will ask them to input their birth year, and that is all.

Under UK law, platforms showing explicit material are required to verify their users' ages beyond simply asking for their birthday.

Media regulation Ofcom told the BBC: "Sites and apps that include Generative AI tools that can generate pornographic material are regulated under the Act.

"We are aware of the increasing and fast-developing risk GenAI tools may pose in the online space, especially to children, and we are working to ensure platforms put appropriate safeguards in place to mitigate these risks."