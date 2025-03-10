Elon Musk claims X hit by 'massive cyber attack' as platform goes down for thousands of users

Elon Musk says X was targeted in a cyber attack. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Elon Musk has claimed X was targeted in a "massive cyber attack" after his platform was hit by three waves of outages.

More than 40,000 X users were reportedly unable to access X throughout the day on Monday, according to data from tracking website Downdetector.com.

According to the social media site's billionaire CEO, this was due to online attackers.

He wrote in a post on the platform: "There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against X.

"We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved. Tracing..."

One user replied to the post: “They want to silence you and this platform”.

Musk took to X to claim his platform was targeted. Picture: X

Musk simply hit back: “Yes”.

Complaints about outages hit their highest level at around 10am on Monday in the UK, before spiking again at 2pm, when around 8,000 users were reportedly unable to use the site.

The major outages spanned more than six hours in total, reportedly impacting users across the globe.

Musk has previously made unfounded claims that his platform has been targeted by distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks.

These refer to attempts to take a cause a website outage by overloading it with internet traffic.

According to Isik Mater, the director of research at NetBlocks, Musk's latest claim could be true.

She told NBC News: “It’s difficult to be certain, but given the pattern of three observed outages, a denial service attack targeting X’s infrastructure can’t be ruled out.

"It’s certainly one of the longest X/Twitter outages in our records.”