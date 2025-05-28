Elon Musk's SpaceX Starship spirals out of control before exploding in third consecutive mission failure

28 May 2025, 06:22

SpaceX's mega rocket Starship makes a test flight from Starbase, Texas, Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
SpaceX's mega rocket Starship makes a test flight from Starbase, Texas, Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The latest launch attempt by Elon Musk's SpaceX has ended in failure after its Starship spiralled out of control before exploding, marking its third consecutive mission failure.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The rocket, launched from Musk's 'Starbase' - a new 'city' built by the billionaire in southern Texas - late on Tuesday, was seen to spin out of control around 30 minutes into its mission.

Following what appeared to be a successful launch, fuel leaks were blamed for the catastrophic failure, with the rocket seen to break-up upon re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere.

"Our chances of making it all the way down to the Indian Ocean are pretty slim," a SpaceX commentator was heard to remark during the livestream.

People watch as SpaceX's mega rocket Starship makes a test flight from Starbase, Texas, Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
People watch as SpaceX's mega rocket Starship makes a test flight from Starbase, Texas, Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Picture: Alamy

The latest launch attempt is the latest setback for Musk, further plunging his intergalactic ambitions into doubt.

The Starship rocket marked the first major test for Musk’s plans to colonise Mars since two explosions in 2025.

It comes amid Elon Musk's ambition to “make life multi-planetary” - with the tech billionaire cancelling a proposed speech following the failure.

Elon Musk waits outside Arnold Hall before speaking to cadets on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, El Paso County, CO, USA. Chief executive officer of electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla
Elon Musk waits outside Arnold Hall before speaking to cadets on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, El Paso County, CO, USA. Chief executive officer of electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla. Picture: Alamy

As the rocket was seen to break up upon re-entry, SpaceX announced the Starship had undergone a “rapid unscheduled disassembly”.

With Mr Musk watching on, the tech tycoon was seen to wear a t-shirt which read: “Occupy Mars”.

The highly-publicised launch was set to act as a springboard for Musk's interplanetary plans, with the tycoon preparing to publicly set out his vision for the eventual colonisation of Mars.

US-SPACE-AEROSPACE-SPACEX-STARSHIP
US-SPACE-AEROSPACE-SPACEX-STARSHIP. Picture: Getty

Musk had previously branded his colonisation plans for Mars a “life insurance for life collectively” should planet earth face imminent destruction.

The mission marked SpaceX’s first launch since the unplanned explosion of one of its earlier rockets, with the catastrophic failure grounding flights out of Florida after flaming debris was seen to fall from the skies.

With parallels between that failure and this recent attempt, the satellites carried on the earlier mission could not be deployed because of a malfunctioning door hatch.

