Exact date and time confirmed when phones across UK will ring out with emergency alert

7 July 2025, 22:30

IT-alert, The New Italian Nationwide Public Alert System Is Tested Via Mobile Phones
Mobile phones will ring out with an alarm this September. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Mobile phones will ring out with an alarm this September as the Government tests its emergency alert system.

The emergency alert system will be tested at around 3pm on September 7, in its second ever nationwide drill.

The first time the system was tested was in April 2023, but some mobile phone users warned their devices did not sound, with the problem traced to specific networks.

The emergency alert is used to warn if there is a danger to life nearby, in instances like extreme weather.

During the test, the UK's approximately 87 million mobile devices will ring out with a high pitched alarm and vibrate for approximately 10 seconds, while a message will appear on the screen making it clear the alert is only a test.

Glasgow, Scotland, UK. 23rd January, 2025. UK Weather: Cloudy in the city saw a dark day for locals as storm eowyn red alert phone warning unexpectantly sounded an alarm on their mobiles. Credit Gerard Ferry/Alamy Live News
Picture: Alamy

The system has already been used in several scenarios - including storms, flooding and in one case when an unexploded Second World War bomb was discovered.

Ahead of the national test, ministers are spearheading a public awareness campaign to ensure people understand when it is taking place.

It will also aim to draw attention of the test to vulnerable groups like those facing domestic abuse, who may have secret mobile phones which they want to remain hidden from their partners.

People who find themselves in this situation are being told to consult details about opting out from alerts on gov.uk, the Government website.

'Save lives'

Pat McFadden, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, is the Cabinet Office minister who has taken charge of efforts to boost national resilience against crises.

Speaking as the Government announced the test is to take place, he said: "Emergency alerts have the potential to save lives, allowing us to share essential information rapidly in emergency situations including extreme storms.

"Just like the fire alarm in your house, it's important we test the system so that we know it will work if we need it."

Some five alerts have been issued since the system was first created.

Emergency alert on mobile phone ahead of Storm Darragh
Emergency alert on mobile phone ahead of Storm Darragh. Picture: Alamy

These included when 3.5 million people across Wales and the South West of England received an alert during Storm Darragh in December 2024, which went on to kill two people.

Localised flash flooding in Cumbria and Leicestershire, and the discovery of a Second World War bomb in Plymouth in February 2024, also triggered the alert for nearby residents.

'Invaluable tool'

Tracey Lee, chief executive of Plymouth City Council, said the alert "proved to be an invaluable tool during the Keyham bomb operation".

She added: "This was the first time the system had been used in a real emergency, and it played a vital role in helping us safely evacuate over 10,000 people and coordinate a complex, multi-agency response."

Other countries, including Japan and the USA, also regularly test their emergency alert systems.

On Tuesday, Mr McFadden will also unveil a new resilience action plan, which includes advice for how the British public should prepare for emergencies.

Ministers will also publish an update on how they are implementing the 2023 Biological Security Strategy, aimed at preparing for future pandemics.

Close up photo of young woman sitting at wooden table using mobile phone

Schoolgirls in Wales report problematic social media use double that of boys

A woman’s hand pressing keys of a laptop keyboard

‘Crumbling’ Government cyber defences outpaced by cyber criminals – report

