Cities with slowest EV charging times and least amount of chargers revealed

2 June 2025, 14:35

UK’s most EV-friendly city has been revealed by new research.
UK’s most EV-friendly city has been revealed by new research. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

The British cities with the worst charges times and EV charging ports have been revealed in new research.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Electric vehicle infrastructure is a concern for users as availability of chargers across the country varies.

New research from Available Car has revealed the best the worst cities to own an electric vehicle - looking at the cost, speed and access to chargers for drivers.

Researchers surveyed the number of charging points per 10,000 people in a fie mile radius of 53 British city centres, excluding London.

They researched into the average cost and time it takes to change half of an EV battery.

Liverpool was found with the lowest number of chargers.

It has just two chargers per 100,000 people.

Read More: Drivers can save £1,100 a year with scheme starting this week

Read More: Illegal vapes still on sale in Nottingham just one day after national ban

An electric van charges at a Moto service station on the M5 motorway.
An electric van charges at a Moto service station on the M5 motorway. Picture: Alamy

10 Cities with the fewest EV chargers

1. Liverpool - 2.0

2. Newcastle-upon-Tyne - 2.4

3. Bradford - 2.6

4. Leeds - 2.6

5. Sheffield - 3.0

6. Bristol - 3.4

7. Birmingham - 3.5

8. Southend-on-sea - 3.8

9. Durham - 4.0

10. Canterbury - 4.5

“Making the switch to an electric vehicle (EV) should be an exciting step towards greener, more sustainable driving.”
“Making the switch to an electric vehicle (EV) should be an exciting step towards greener, more sustainable driving.”. Picture: Alamy

Newcastle came second to last with just 2.4 chargers per 100,000.

Bradford and Leeds were following up with 2.6 per 100,000 each.

Smaller cities scored much higher as EV chargers were more accessible.

Ripon has emerged as the UK’s most EV-friendly city when it comes to access to charging points, boasting a leading 63.1 chargers per 100,000 people.

That puts the North Yorkshire city ahead of Salisbury, which came in second with 43.7 chargers per 100,000.

New figures from Available Car have revealed huge regional differences in how long it takes to charge an electric vehicle with Leicester named as the city with the slowest charging times.

On average, it takes drivers in Leicester 8.25 hours to reach just half a battery charge.

A spokesperson for Available Car said via The Sun: “The city’s slower charging infrastructure highlights the need for investment in faster chargers to support the growing demand for electric vehicles.

“Without quicker charging options, Leicester may face challenges in encouraging more drivers to switch to electric.”

However, there is some good news for EV owners in the city, Leicester was also found to be the cheapest place in the UK to charge up, with a half-full battery costing around £12.60 on average.

Brighton & Hove and Portsmouth followed closely behind Leicester in the slowest charging rankings with average times of 6.24 hours and 5.67 hours respectively to reach half charge.

In contrast, Wakefield recorded the fastest charging time among all cities surveyed, taking just 0.8 hours on average less than an hour to hit 50% battery.

Smart Charge Ultra rapid electric vehicle charging points in a supermarket carpark in Whitechapel in London.
Smart Charge Ultra rapid electric vehicle charging points in a supermarket carpark in Whitechapel in London. Picture: Getty

10 Cities with the slowest EV charging time

1. Leicester - 8.25 hours

2. Brighton & Hove - 6.24 hours

3. Portsmouth - 5.67 hours

4. Coventry - 5.45 hours

5. Oxford - 4.65 hours

6. York - 4.58 hours

7. Bath - 4.54 hours

8. Leeds - 4.51 hours

9. Manchester - 4.46 hours

10. Norwich - 4.28 hours

The analysis was based on charging a Tesla Model Y, used as the benchmark vehicle across all locations.

Their report adds: "Making the switch to an electric vehicle (EV) should be an exciting step towards greener, more sustainable driving.

"However, one of the biggest barriers preventing drivers from switching from petrol or diesel to electric vehicles is having to rely on their local charging infrastructure, particularly the time it takes to charge and the cost involved.

"Unlike petrol and diesel drivers, EV owners must navigate the UK's charging network, where charging speeds and costs vary significantly based on location and charger type."

More Technology News

See more More Technology News

View of a VodafoneThree logo outside the firm's offices

Vodafone completes Three UK mega-merger to form ‘new force’ in mobile market

A hand holding a Monzo bank card and a mobile phone showing the Monzo app

Monzo annual profit surges as paying subscribers boost digital bank

Majestic British Airways Airbus A380 taking off from London Heathrow at sunset, amazing colors

UK airspace shake-up could slash journey times and cut flight delays for millions of passengers

File photo dated 30/05/25 of the saltmarsh at Abbotts Hall in Essex. Saltmarshes are 'significant' carbon stores, but are at risk from rising sea levels, new research reveals

UK's muddy saltmarshes vital to tackle climate change, report finds

Nigel Farage

Reform backs cryptocurrency tax cut as party receives first Bitcoin donations

Digital devices on office workplace table of young business woman

‘Young people and black workers at highest risk of workplace surveillance’

Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland, in June 2023

The shock household item discovered in 'sludge' of OceanGate sub wreckage

Google is facing a £25 billion legal claim in the UK, accusing the tech giant of abusing its dominant position in the online search advertising market

Google facing £25 billion legal claim over abuse of search advertising market

A hand holding a phone showing the Nvidia logo

Nvidia posts strong growth despite ongoing tariff challenges

Dinosaur fossils could hold the key to new cancer discoveries and influence future treatments for humans, scientists have said.

Dinosaur fossils with tumours could hold key to new cancer treatments for humans, scientists say

A SpaceX Starship spun out of control in a test flight

Elon Musk's SpaceX Starship spirals out of control before exploding in third consecutive mission failure

Some 13 mobile masts have been upgraded in four regions, with mobile networks now covering an area equivalent to thousands of football pitches

Rural Scots in four regions given ‘significant’ 4G coverage boost

Lord Peter Mandelson

UK and US should cooperate on AI to counter China ‘threat’, says Mandelson

An Adidas store on Oxford Street, central London

Hackers steal Adidas customer data in cyber attack

The Wurzels posing with mugs of cider

The Wurzels release AI-written single called Wurzel Me Up

Soft robot with paperclip for scale

Scientists create soft robots able to walk out of the printers which made them

More Tech News

See more More Tech News

Social media apps displayed on a mobile phone screen

Social media influencers ‘fuelling misogyny in schools’

A woman's hand pressing the keys of a laptop

Teach young people about ransomware risks before they enter work, expert urges

DMC DeLorean Car

This beloved car and ‘icon of pop culture’ has almost vanished from UK roads

Russian space agency rescue team members carry U.S. astronaut Donald Pettit (C) shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz TMA-03M space capsule

America's oldest-serving astronaut returns to Earth on his 70th birthday

UK Land Registry Land Certificate property document

Councils could use new AI tool to ‘digitise records and cut planning backlogs’

Beijing Showcases World's First Humanoid Half Marathon

China holds first-ever half-marathon race between humans and robots

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Handout Photo of Madeleine McCann who has been missing since May 3 2007.

When did Madeleine McCann go missing and who is Christian Brueckner?

The prime minister told LBC he would do more to stop people from leaving the armed forces by improving their pay and housing

Sir Keir Starmer vows to 'build up hollowed out forces' but won't say when troop numbers will go up
Fish and chips are being celebrated this week

When is National Fish and Chip Day 2025?

Liz Truss, right, appeared in a bizarre video promoting Dougie Joyce, right, and his whiskey brand.

Bizarre video shows Liz Truss promoting whiskey brand for bare-knuckle fighter convicted of attacking pensioner, 78
Sweet moment a King's Guard horse meets a young girl

WATCH: Heartwarming moment King’s Guard horse ‘kisses’ delighted girl after she makes sweet gesture
Katie Piper suffered an acid attack that left her face permanently disfigured.

Acid attack survivor Katie Piper reveals dine and dash date left her to pick up £740 restaurant tab

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News