Experiments to dim the sun set to be approved within weeks

Experiments with dimming the sun are set to go ahead. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The government is set to give the go-ahead within weeks for scientists to experiment whether the sun could be dimmed to combat global warming.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

As much as £50m is expected to be spent on the experiments and analysis.

The methods could involve spraying aerosolised particles high into the stratosphere to deflect a small fraction of the sun’s energy away from the Earth. Early modelling studies have suggested that this may cool the planet relatively cheaply.

Read more: Cyclists who kill pedestrians to face life sentences in victory for campaigners who slammed former 'loophole' in law

Read more: 'Don't take selfies with the Pope', Vatican urges mourners, as tens of thousands pay their respects at open coffin

However, experts have warned of possible unintended consequences including potentially catastrophic disruptions of weather patterns.

The experiments will be funded by the Advanced Research and Invention Agency, or Aria. It has set aside £50 million for geo-engineering research.

Professor Mark Symes, the programme director for Aria, said the research could include “small controlled outdoor experiments on particular approaches”.