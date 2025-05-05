Expert says social media giants may avoid UK over fears of online safety laws

5 May 2025, 00:00

Social media apps displayed on a mobile phone screen
Social media apps displayed on a mobile phone screen. Picture: PA

By Jacob Paul

Some social media platforms could choose to stay away from the UK because they do not want to be punished under the Online Safety Act, an expert has suggested.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The online safety rules, which are gradually coming into force this year and are overseen by Ofcom, require platforms to protect users from harmful content and put key safety measures in place, or face fines and even have their sites blocked in the most serious cases.

Some US tech firms, and officials from US President Donald Trump’s administration, have criticised growing regulation of tech companies in the UK and Europe.

They say new online safety and digital competition rules are restricting free speech and unfairly targeting American businesses.

Mr Trump’s return to the White House has seen a shift in approach from tech companies in their approach to a range of issues, including free speech, as many look gain support from the president.

Read more: Online Safety Act 'not enough' to protect young people from AI generated child sexual abuse images, claims Labour MP

Read more: Our children's online safety should not be traded away to appease Trump and the tech giants

President Trump.
President Trump. Picture: Getty

Hayley Brady, partner and head of media at global law firm Herbert Smith Freehills, said she had spoken to people inside smaller online platforms who were already choosing to not come to the UK, because they wanted to allow more free speech content and did not want to be punished under the Online Safety Act.

“The person I spoke to (inside a social media firm), said ‘there is no way our founder will do anything, he wants everything to be out there, and we will not do it, we will not stop anything’,” she told the PA news agency.

“I was surprised, I asked about removing illegal content, they said ‘no, no, no – we’re not having that, we just won’t come to the UK’, and that’s what they did.“So I wonder whether we might see a bit more of that. It will be interesting.“And how hard will Ofcom go in what’s become a very political area? It wasn’t so controversial before and now it seems bizarre that’s become so controversial, but that is where we are in the world.”

Ms Brady said she thought it was unlikely that the biggest platforms would withdraw from the UK or Europe, but said many were clearly frustrated by the stricter regulations coming into force.Apple and Meta have recently faced huge fines for breaching competition rules under the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA).

Under the UK’s Online Safety Act, Ofcom has the power to fine firms in breach of the rules up to £18 million or 10% of global turnover, whichever is greater, which could mean fines running into billions of pounds for the biggest platforms.

“I can’t see the likes of Meta or TikTok leaving the UK any time soon, but we’ve obviously seen with the DMA, which is a different piece of regulation, but seeing some of the fines, and Ofcom has the power here to issue big fines and ultimately block sites,” Ms Brady said.

“But I think if they saw that happening, we don’t know.“Ofcom has done a lot here. They’ve been preparing for this for years. It’s been on our political agenda for a long time.“If people don’t comply with it, they’re going to have to enforce it, otherwise it looks ridiculous.”

Last month, as Ofcom announced its codes of practice for firms in how they must protect children on their sites, the regulator’s chief executive, Dame Melanie Dawes, said some “smallercompanies” had chosen to “geo-block” the UK “rather than offer very, very risky and illegal content to the British public”.

A spokesperson for the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology said: “The onlineworld is not a law-free zone – platforms which host illegal content like racism, extremism, or which glorify violence have no place in our society.

“Free speech is the lifeblood of our democracy but the UK’s online safety laws are clear: the internet is not a haven for those seeking to sow division in our communities, or for those who enable them.”

More Technology News

See more More Technology News

Jools Sweeney with his mum Ellen Roome

Mum who fears never knowing why her child died backs data disclosure law change

Emiralem strawberry harvest delayed due to cold weather this year

Gene-altered superfruits with longer shelf lives are headed for the UK

A black mamba

Ser-pain-tine: Man creates ‘unparalleled’ anti-venom after injecting himself with snake venom 200 times

Pat McFadden

Wave of retailer hacking incidents ‘a wake-up call’, minister to say

An M&S sign outside a shop

M&S ‘working day and night’ to manage impact of cyber attack

The release of GTA 6 has been highly anticipated for over a decade

Grand Theft Auto 6 delayed until May 2026

A young girl uses the TikTok app on a smartphone

TikTok fined £452m by EU authorities over data transfers to China

A zoom burst photo of a user touching the screen of a laptop displaying a ‘Matrix’-style screensaver

Hackers may ‘try their luck’ with other retailers after M&S breach, experts say

People queue outside the Harrods store in Knightsbridge, London

Harrods hit by cyber attack amid wave of retailer hacking incidents

Child sitting with a mobile phone

Generation will be lost to poor mental health without safeguards on tech – Cass

A child using a laptop

Ministers’ ‘evangelical’ support for EdTech sparks warning by campaigner

The 23andMe Holding Co logo is displayed on smartphone

UK user data must be protected during 23andMe bankruptcy, watchdog says

A Xbox Series X controller

Microsoft to raise Xbox console prices in the UK

A visitor takes a photo of the Samsung logo at the Semiconductor Exhibition 2024 in Seoul, South Korea

Samsung warns US tariffs will hit demand for electronics

Social Media And Company Logos

OpenAI rolls back ‘annoying’ ChatGPT update, after chatbot overly flatters its users

Elon Musk

Tesla denies reports it contacted recruiters to help it replace Elon Musk

More Tech News

See more More Tech News

A computer screen showing websites

MP says women are being coerced into setting up OnlyFans accounts by partners

Spring statement 2025

Industry figures call for further investment in AI to boost UK economy

Shop sign stock

EE working to fix service issues as users report losing phone signal

A 23andMe saliva collection kit (Barbara Ortutay/AP)

Delete personal 23andMe data, privacy experts urge users

A woman’s hands on a laptop keyboard

Out-of-date government IT systems ‘hampering public sector adoption of AI’

Back view closeup of young gamer boy playing video games online on computer in dark room wearing headphones with microphone

What are Com networks and what threat do they pose?

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Second World War veteran Alan Kennett

VE Day veteran remembers 'gobsmacking' moment he bumped into father during Normandy invasion
Metropolitan Police In London

Terror attack on UK was 'hours away' as police thwart plot with raids across Britain

King Charles will lead VE Day celebrations

King Charles to lead four days of VE Day celebrations as nation marks 80th anniversary of Second World War victory
Henley-on-Thames, UK. 4th May, 2025. In preparation for the 80th anniversary of VE Day celebrations, Mill Meadows has been decorated with a giant VE Day logo. Credit: Uwe Deffner/Alamy Live News

VE Day 2025: Everything you need to know as RAF flypast route revealed

University College London

University society says 'we can't sit back' after student's union suspends it over 'drone purchases for Ukraine'
Jasmine has been missing since April 11

Police release new CCTV images as they continue desperate hunt for missing woman

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News