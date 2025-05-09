First moon rocks on Earth since 1976 arrive safely in UK

9 May 2025, 17:56

Lunar samples at the Shanghai Expo Trade Center in Shanghai, China
Lunar samples at the Shanghai Expo Trade Center in Shanghai, China. Picture: Getty
Rose Morelli

By Rose Morelli

The first sample of moon dust to arrive on Earth in nearly 50 years has landed safely in Milton Keynes, on loan from China.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The moon rocks, the first of its kind to arrive on Earth since the 1976 Soviet Luna mission, are described as rarer than gold.

Being held in a high-security facility in Milton Keynes, the rocks are being studied by scientists.

The samples, collected by China’s Chang’e 5 mission in 2020, come from the extinct Mons Rümker volcano in the Oceanus Procellarum region.

A robotic arm drilled into the moon’s soil to retrieve the 2 kg of samples.

In an international panel of seven scientists chosen to study the moon dust, just one is from the UK.

The Open University’s professor of planetary science and exploration Mahesh Anand travelled to Beijing to pick up the samples.

Mons Rümker
Mons Rümker. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Private spacecraft touches down on Moon in 'soft' landing by ancient volcano to carry out scientific research

Read More: Lunar lander captures first high-definition picture of sunset on the moon

The panel hopes the rocks, having been ground into dust and zapped with lasers, will help answer questions about the moon’s creation and ecosystem.

These samples could also help scientists understand more about the building block elements of early Earth that supported the development of life.

Professor Anand has also said that the samples are “absolutely crucial” for plans to get humans living on the moon.

The current leading theory about the moon’s creation is that a mars-sized planet smashed into Earth, and the moon formed in orbit from collision debris.

More Technology News

See more More Technology News

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer with Commanding Officer Matthew Teare

Starmer declines to rule out tech tax changes as part of future trade deal

Scientists have revealed that mother wasps can remember the locations of up to nine separate nests at once, rarely making mistakes despite the fact nests are dug in bare sand containing hundreds belonging to other females.

Incredible new research reveals the power of a mother wasp's brain

Government cyber defences have not kept up with the dangerous and evolving threats from hackers, a report from MPs has warned.

Government cyber defences not prepared for evolving threat from ‘hostile states’ and hackers, MPs warn

Close up photo of young woman sitting at wooden table using mobile phone

Schoolgirls in Wales report problematic social media use double that of boys

A woman’s hand pressing keys of a laptop keyboard

‘Crumbling’ Government cyber defences outpaced by cyber criminals – report

The Wikimedia Foundation said it was launching a legal challenge against the thresholds of the Act

Wikipedia launches legal challenge against Online Safety Act

GP surgery filing shelves

Digitising NHS and adult social care ‘will cost £21bn over the next five years’

The data also shows sea surface temperatures outside the polar regions averaged 20.89C.

World temperatures remain above 1.5C threshold for global warming after record hot April

Police Display Weapons Recovered In Knife Amnesty

'Desensitising young people to violence': Tech firms and bosses to face hefty fines for failing to remove knife crime content
The Ministry of Justice in Westminster (PA)

Ministers call on tech firms for ‘bold ideas’ to tackle justice system crisis

Music creators and politicians take part in a protest calling on the Government to ditch plans to allow AI tech firms to steal their work without payment or permission, on the Albert Embankment, oppos

Data reforms move closer to becoming law amid calls to ‘protect artists’ from AI

English record producer, songwriter and composer Giles Martin takes part in a protest

Producer Giles Martin says Government must do more to ‘protect artists’ from AI

The Government has announced plans to replace passwords as the way to go on to Gov.UK (PA)

Government to roll out passwords replacement on Gov.UK to boost cyber security

LinkedIn is to start using artificial intelligence (PA)

LinkedIn to use AI to help jobseekers find new roles

Richard Horne

‘Nationally significant’ cyber attacks double since last year, security chief warns

The new robot which Amazon say is a "fundamental leap forward in robotics".

Amazon unveils new robot that can touch - and it will help pack your deliveries

More Tech News

See more More Tech News

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch speaking at their local election campaign launch

Badenoch says boy Adolescence lead character based on was ‘not white’

The Tesco website

Tesco app and website hit by service issue

Kemi Badenoch

Badenoch claims Adolescence ‘fundamentally changed’ story it is based on

The OpenAI logo appears on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen with random binary data

OpenAI valued at 300 billion dollars after record-breaking funding round

A drone in the sky

New £20 million funding to help launch drone and flying taxi services

A man using a laptop

New laws to require firms to boost cyber security defences

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Workers watch as the giant Mary Ann boring machine breaks through in Birmingham

Milestone for HS2 as giant tunnel machine breaks through in Birmingham

Taylor Swift has been credited for driving a surge in cat's popularity among Gen Z.

Cats now Britain's favourite pet as Taylor Swift drives surge in popularity among Gen Z

A car with Reform UK signage in St. Annes, Lancashire

Labour warns council staff to ‘join union’ and find new jobs after Reform win

Residents accused the council of ignoring their concerns and excluding businesses from a consultation.

Residents victorious as plans for London low traffic neighbourhood blocked

A passenger Jet and Fire truck on the runway at Gatwick. Picture by James Boardman

Pilot 'mixing up his left and right' causes Gatwick shutdown and plane fire

Eli Sweeting has been missing in New Zealand since May 4.

British man, 25, missing for five days after solo New Zealand mountain hike

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News