Football Manager 25 cancelled after several delays

7 February 2025, 11:07

Football Manager 25 has been cancelled after being hit by delays
Football Manager 25 has been cancelled after being hit by delays. Picture: sports interactive

By StephenRigley

The makers of video game Football Manager 25 have cancelled its release after it has been hit by a number of delays.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The game's release date had already been pushed back twice and its makers said they knew the latest news would "come as a huge disappointment".

Sports Interactive, which makes the game, said that it had made the “difficult decision” to cancel it in collaboration with its partner SEGA.

It said that it would not be able to make a good enough game in time and that it had opted to cancel it entirely as a result.

Developers say they are now concentrating on Football Manager 26
Developers say they are now concentrating on Football Manager 26. Picture: Sports interactive

Read More: Nintendo cuts profit forecast as gamers turn attention to new Switch console

Read More: Popular football video game should be translated into Welsh, Senedd told

The makers said their focus will now turn to the next release, Football Manager 26, which is expected to be released later this year.

Sports Interactive had been planning to use the new game to “create the biggest technical and visual advancement in the series for a generation, laying the building blocks for a new era”.

But it was hit by a number of challenges that meant it had not “achieved what we set out to do in enough areas of the game”.

Football Manager 2025 was initially supposed to be released in early November.

In September, it said the game would not be available until later in November, and then in October it said the game would not come out until March 2025.

But it had become clear around the turn of the year that developers would not meet important deadlines and would instead have to cancel the game. It had not been able to announce it until now because of “stakeholder compliance, including legal and financial regulations”.

Football Manager was first released in November 2004 and its most recent release hit stores in November 2023.

Sports Interactive would also not be able to simply update the 2024 edition with this year’s data, it said, since that would take too many resources away from the new game.

Football Manager had already been able to pre-order on various consoles. Sports Interactive said that refunds would be issued to those who had done so.

More Technology News

See more More Technology News

Ellen Roome with her son Jools Sweeney

Bereaved families file US lawsuit against TikTok over access to children’s data

The OpenAI logo appears on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen with random binary data

OpenAI taking claims of data breach ‘seriously’

There are concerns over how technology is aiding the abuse of women (Alamy/PA)

Deepfake abuse crackdown a ‘really important blow in battle against misogyny’

The Football Manager 25 logo on a light purple background

Football Manager 25 cancelled after delays

Carsten Jung, head of AI at the IPPR, warned that politics 'needs to catch up' with the implications of AI (PA)

AI could replace 70% of tasks in computer-based jobs, study says

General view of IMI headquarters at Lakeside, Birmingham Business Park, Birmingham.

Engineering group IMI latest UK firm to be hit by cyber attack

A person's hands on the keyboard of a laptop

PSNI exploring use of AI to analyse mobile phone evidence

A screenshot of the homepage of AI chatbot DeepSeek, showing a warning message about new users being unable to register for the app

DeepSeek reopens new user sign-ups despite ongoing security concerns

A Google logo on the screen of a mobile phone, in Londons

Google axes diversity hiring targets as it reviews DEI programmes

A person’s hand pressing keys of a laptop keyboard

UK to get new cyber attack severity rating system

People working at computers

Capital raised by tech start-ups under Government scheme doubles

Xbox Series X and S games consoles

Currys launches Xbox console repairs programme

Hands typing on a keyboard

Military to fast-track recruitment of ‘cyber warriors’ as online threat grows

Composer Max Richter

Human artists could disappear if copyright not protected from AI, MPs told

Google image

Google drops pledge not to use AI for weapons

Icon for ChatGPT seen on a smartphone screen

WhatsApp users can now use their voice and images to prompt ChatGPT

More Tech News

See more More Tech News

People walk by the Las Vegas Convention Centre

Smart home tech, AI and cars among central themes as CES 2025 prepares to open

An Apple phone

Apple to update AI tools after BBC complaint over inaccurate news alerts

Meta is ditching its fact-checking service

Meta ditches fact-checking on Facebook and Instagram in favour of X-style 'community notes'
A wallet with bank cards cash

35% of young adults ‘are concerned about their finances on a daily basis’

Broadcaster Cathy Newman at the Women of The Year Lunch and Awards 2019 in London

‘Haunting’ to see deepfake pornography of myself, says journalist Cathy Newman

A laptop user with their hood up

Ministers to crack down on deepfakes and sharing of illicit intimate images

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Grenfell Tower to be demolished, Government confirms

Grenfell Tower will be demolished, government confirms

Donald Trump's estranged nephew has told LBC that he expects the President will try for a third term in the White House.

'Constitution be damned': Donald Trump will run for President again, his nephew tells LBC

PM holds 'crisis summit' after Bank of England warning over 'Stagflation'

PM holds 'crisis summit' after Bank of England warning over 'Stagflation' - and fears grow over further tax hikes
As Winter starts to give way to Spring, Brits can look forward to warmer temperatures, more sunshine and longer nights.

The exact date and time clocks change in March 2025 and what is British Summer Time?

Travel chaos after car crashes on to Manchester-Liverpool rail line

Travel chaos after car crashes onto the Liverpool-Manchester rail line

The way Lego bricks stick together promotes heterosexual norms, according to the Science Museum tour

Lego is anti-LGBT and only promotes two genders, Science Museum tour states

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News