Giant ancient stone temple built 1,000 years ago uncovered, revealing secrets of historic civilisation

A huge stone temple built 1,000 years ago has revealed the secrets of the Tiwanaku civilisation. Picture: Cambridge University Press

By Alice Brooker

A huge stone temple built 1,000 years ago has been uncovered, with the site previously untouched due to its remote location in the mountains.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The historic structure, known as Palaspata, was discovered in a remote part of South America and is thought to have been built by the Tiwanaku civilisation.

The stone temple is located on top of a ridge near Lake Titicaca, in western Bolivia.

Due to its remote location, researchers only spotted the area when they spotted unusual shapes in satellite photos.

Drone 3D imaging confirmed the ancient site with researchers believing it provides key insight into the Tiwanaku civilisation.

The ancient society was a powerful Andean civilisation that existed around 400 to 1000 CE.

Read more: Do better on fake images, Esther Rantzen’s daughter tells social media firms

Read more: Ash trees stage remarkable fightback as species develops resistance to fungus that decimated species

The stone temple is located on top of a ridge near Lake Titicaca, in western Bolivia. Credit: Diego Rosales/ZUMA Press Wire/ZUMA Wire/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

Sitting on top of a ridge near Lake Titicaca, in western Bolivia, the temple is an impressive feat of craftsmanship.

Researchers only spotted the area when they spotted unusual shapes in satellite photos.

Drone 3D imaging confirmed the ancient site with researchers believing it provides key insight into the Tiwanaku civilisation.

The ancient society was a powerful Andean civilisation that existed around 400 to 1000 CE.

Researchers say Tiwanaku individuals formed part of a "highly organised societal structure", which left behind remnants of impressive monuments including pyramids, temples and monoliths.

Most of these are located in sites around Lake Titicaca.

Though little remains of it now, researchers believe the temple once housed an advanced irrigation system, and fine art and pottery before disappearing around 1000 AD.

The site measures around 410 feet long by 476 wide and features 15 rooms which encircle a central courtyard.