Google's AI overhaul of online search set to cause chaos for web businesses

29 July 2025, 10:19

Google London offices in Kings Cross at Pancras Square.
Google London offices in Kings Cross at Pancras Square. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

An overhaul of Google's dominant search engine with an “AI mode” that will provide less prominent links to other websites is expected to trigger chaos for businesses across the web.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The firm will launch the feature in the UK from Tuesday. The AI mode will generate its own answers using information from around the web rather than the traditional model of providing a list of links to websites.

The move has been hailed as a landmark moment for the development of the web.

However, businesses have warned it could lead to additional turbulence for websites that have already seen vast drops in traffic from Google.

It comes as the tech giant moves to an AI-driven answer model for its search results.

Google accounts for more than 90pc of the UK search market queries, meaning large swathes of the web relies on traffic from its results.

Read more: Google launches AI Mode in the UK amid ‘major shift’ in online search

Read more: Google admits 10 million people failed to receive 'take action' alert warning of Turkey earthquake severity


A smartphone user is seen browsing various ChatGPT AI chatbot logos through a mobile browser.
A smartphone user is seen browsing various ChatGPT AI chatbot logos through a mobile browser. Picture: Alamy

The firm believes will revolutionise the traditional online search.

Hema Budaraju, Google’s vice president of product management for search, told the PA news agency it heralds a “major shift” in the way people are using online searches, with questions now becoming longer and more complex.

In a blog announcing the launch, Ms Budaraju said: “AI Mode is a new, intuitive way to address your most complex, multi-part questions and follow-ups, and satisfy your curiosity in a richer way.”

She added: “AI Mode is particularly helpful for exploratory questions and for more complicated tasks like comparing products, planning a trip or understanding complex how-tos.

“In fact, we’ve found that early users of AI Mode are asking questions that are two or three times the length of traditional search queries.”

The tool is powered by Google’s latest AI model, Gemini 2.5, and allows users to ask nuanced questions that would have previously required multiple searches.

Ms Budaraju said it should make it possible for people to “find information that was previously much harder to find”.

“And as with any early-stage AI product, we won’t always get it right, but we are committed to continuous improvement,” Ms Budaraju said.

But the move is expected to spark backlash from company's whose websites use data Google relies on to train its AI systems.

Owen Meredith, the chief executive of industry body the News Media Association, told The Telegraph: “This is yet another example of Google using its dominant position in search to force news publishers to allow their content to be ingested for AI.”

“If publishers want to block Google’s search crawlers to stop their content from being exploited with no transparency, consent – or appropriate reward for original source material – they’ll be demoted from general search listings, causing catastrophic drops in audiences.

"It’s a lose-lose for sources of trusted verified news and information as the dominant tech firms continue to draw yet more web traffic into their walled gardens.”

More Technology News

See more More Technology News

Science and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle

Minister accuses Farage of being on side of ‘pornographers’ in online safety row

A woman using a mobile phone

Mobile phone users warned to ‘stop before you tap’ amid malicious apps threat

A stimulator device in a woman's ear

Nerve-zapping device ‘could help improve fitness’, trial suggests

Google logo on the screen of a mobile phone

Google launches AI Mode in the UK amid ‘major shift’ in online search

Comet flying through space (FILE)

Scientists issue major update on the mystery 'interstellar object' travelling through our solar system

Justice Minister Naomi Long, centre, at the PSNI Cyber Crime Centre with Assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck, right, and Detective Chief Superintendent Emma Neill, left

10,000 CCTV exhibits and 1,800 devices submitted to Cyber Crime Centre this year

A Tesla Model 3 car negotiating central London seen from inside vehicle looking through windscreen

Tesla tests fully self-driving car in London and Swindon

Child's hand on a laptop

Judge us by impact of new online safety measures for children, says regulator

Exclusive
Peter Kyle

Online Safety Act 'big step forward' for children says Technology Secretary - as previous generation 'owed apology'

President-Elect Donald Trump Meets With Biden, Congressional Leaders In Washington

Elon Musk responds after global Starlink outage leaves thousands without internet

People studying for a test or an exam

Only one in six back reducing or removing coursework to avoid AI misuse – survey

Child with mobile phone

Children must not grow up at mercy of toxic algorithms, says tech secretary

Wifi broadband providers apps on smartphone screen

Major networks - including EE, Vodafone and BT - in service blackout

Grace Jackson and Harriet Blackmore

AI used to aid Love Island casting process, ITV boss says

Child in front of a laptop

Comply with child age checks or face consequences, Ofcom tells tech firms

Vanuatu's Climate Change Minister Ralph Regenvanu (C) delivers a speech as he attends a demonstration ahead of the International Court of Justice (ICJ)

Top UN court rules countries, including the UK, can be sued for role in climate change

More Tech News

See more More Tech News

Dinosaur fossils could hold the key to new cancer discoveries and influence future treatments for humans, scientists have said.

Dinosaur fossils with tumours could hold key to new cancer treatments for humans, scientists say
A SpaceX Starship spun out of control in a test flight

Elon Musk's SpaceX Starship spirals out of control before exploding in third consecutive mission failure
Some 13 mobile masts have been upgraded in four regions, with mobile networks now covering an area equivalent to thousands of football pitches

Rural Scots in four regions given ‘significant’ 4G coverage boost

Lord Peter Mandelson

UK and US should cooperate on AI to counter China ‘threat’, says Mandelson

An Adidas store on Oxford Street, central London

Hackers steal Adidas customer data in cyber attack

The Wurzels posing with mugs of cider

The Wurzels release AI-written single called Wurzel Me Up

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Jolly Fisherman statue in Skegness, Lincolnshire.

'There's nothing jolly about killing fish': PETA calls for seaside town's much loved century-old mascot to be retired
Tommy Robinson at the scene at the station where a man was apparently attacked

Police investigate footage of Tommy Robinson at St Pancras station near 'unconscious man'

The UK has successfully trialed high-altitude balloons which can conduct intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions

Britain's new eye in the sky: Military to get fleet of unmanned surveillance balloons

Oliver Dawes, left, and Matthew Bird, were killed in the crash.

Plane was 'performing aerobatics' moments before Thorganby crash killed two, investigators say
Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, 9 died in the attack

Southport to fall silent for three minutes to mark a year since horrific murders at Taylor Swift-themed dance class
A police car outside St Pancras

Police investigate incident at St Pancras station involving 'unconscious man'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News