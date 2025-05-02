Grand Theft Auto 6 delayed until May 2026

2 May 2025, 13:33 | Updated: 2 May 2025, 14:35

The release of GTA 6 has been highly anticipated for over a decade
The release of GTA 6 has been highly anticipated for over a decade. Picture: Alamy

By Rose Morelli

Grand Theft Auto 6, which was due to release on video game consoles later this year, has been delayed until 26 May 2026, developer Rockstar has announced.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The game was initially due to be released in autumn this year, but fans of the GTA franchise will have to wait a little longer for their fix.

Rockstar Games, the video game publisher who developed GTA, have apologised in a statement.

“We are very sorry that this is later than you expected,” Rockstar has said.

“The interest and excitement surrounding the new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game.”

“With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations. Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception,” they added.

“We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve”.

Read More: Video game encouraging rape and incest removed from major gaming platform in the UK after LBC investigation

Read More: Microsoft to raise Xbox console prices in the UK

The developer is known for taking a perfectionist approach to its games, with significant delays between releases. Its last big release was the Red Dead Redemption sequel in 2018.

Strauss Zelnick, CEO of parent company Take Two Interactive, has previously stated that Rockstar Gaming is seeking “nothing short of perfection”.

GTA 6 had been the subject of mass speculation for years, even before its official announcement in 2022.

The 12-year wait has even become the subject of a popular meme, which references surprising events that have happened “before GTA 6”.

Its predecessor GTA 5, released in 2014, had been the subject of wide popularity and acclaim, setting the anticipation for GTA 6 to fever pitch.

More Technology News

See more More Technology News

A young girl uses the TikTok app on a smartphone

TikTok fined £452m by EU authorities over data transfers to China

A zoom burst photo of a user touching the screen of a laptop displaying a ‘Matrix’-style screensaver

Hackers may ‘try their luck’ with other retailers after M&S breach, experts say

An M&S sign outside a shop

M&S ‘working day and night’ to manage impact of cyber attack

People queue outside the Harrods store in Knightsbridge, London

Harrods hit by cyber attack amid wave of retailer hacking incidents

Child sitting with a mobile phone

Generation will be lost to poor mental health without safeguards on tech – Cass

A child using a laptop

Ministers’ ‘evangelical’ support for EdTech sparks warning by campaigner

The 23andMe Holding Co logo is displayed on smartphone

UK user data must be protected during 23andMe bankruptcy, watchdog says

A Xbox Series X controller

Microsoft to raise Xbox console prices in the UK

A visitor takes a photo of the Samsung logo at the Semiconductor Exhibition 2024 in Seoul, South Korea

Samsung warns US tariffs will hit demand for electronics

Social Media And Company Logos

OpenAI rolls back ‘annoying’ ChatGPT update, after chatbot overly flatters its users

Elon Musk

Tesla denies reports it contacted recruiters to help it replace Elon Musk

Icons for the Apple App Store, iTunes Store, and Apple Music displayed on the screen of an iPhone

US judge refers Apple for possible criminal contempt probe

A person having sun cream applied

New AI tool to spot skin cancer to be used in NHS

The hand of a person on a laptop keyboard

Tens of thousands in remote areas to receive faster broadband

Openreach signage on a van

Red tape blocking broadband upgrades – Openreach

A Marks and Spencer store on Oxford Street (PA)

Q&A: Why is it taking M&S so long to recover from a cyber attack?

More Tech News

See more More Tech News

Back view closeup of young gamer boy playing video games online on computer in dark room wearing headphones with microphone

What are Com networks and what threat do they pose?

A man taking a photo of a mobile phone mast using a mobile phone

Smartphones to receive phone signals from space under Ofcom proposals

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves head shot

Chancellor faces ‘tough balancing act’ if tax on big tech firms is scrapped

Health minister Stephen Kinnock said the Government is taking steps to address online harms (PA)

Government urged to ‘grasp the nettle’ on social media’s impact on young men

Brianna Ghey

Social media companies will not put lives before profit – Brianna Ghey’s mother

Facebook

Meta considering subscription option for UK Facebook users

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

RAF Red Arrows flypast to commemorate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, Trafalgar Square, London, England, UK

VE Day RAF flypast route - when and where to watch

Gary MacDonald celebrating his £5.2 million Lotto Jackpot win.

Lorry driver who won £5.2 million Lotto jackpot quits job - and buys vacuum cleaner

Kaliyah Coa had been playing near Barge House Causeway when she was swept away.

Girl, 11, pulled from River Thames ‘likely to have died from effect of cold water’, inquest hears
Marks & Spencer's boss has apologised after a cyber attack.

Marks & Spencer boss 'really sorry' for 'letting down customers' after major cyber attack

The cyclist, who appears to be a woman, was racing south down Shoreditch High Street at 7.45pm on Tuesday when she clipped the side of a route 47 bus

Moment Lime bike rider miraculously avoids serious injury after clipping bus and 'face planting' on road
Jade Daramell died instantly during a dive near Durham.

Veteran skydiver who died during jump 'wrote suicide note' and 'left home to live in digs at skydiving club'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News