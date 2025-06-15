Lost world unearthed beneath Antarctica ice after 34 million years

15 June 2025, 00:59 | Updated: 15 June 2025, 01:04

The ancient lost world was discovered in East Antarctica.
The ancient lost world was discovered in East Antarctica. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

A lost ancient world, likely once home to rivers and forests, has been discovered under a mile of ice in Antarctica.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A vast ancient landscape, untouched for more than 34 million years, has been discovered buried beneath more than a mile of ice in Antarctica.

The area covers around 12,000 square miles and is situated in a remote inland region in east Antarctica called Wilkes Land.

Thought to be the size of Belgium, scientists uncovered the region using satellite data and ice-penetrating radar.

They have reported it once featured rivers, forests, and possibly even palm trees.

Read more: Leaders share healthcare and efficiency hopes for AI at British-Irish Council

Read more: Newly discovered ‘Dragon Prince’ dinosaur rewrites history of T.rex

East Antarctica on the world map.
East Antarctica on the world map. Picture: Alamy

In fact, pollen from palm trees has previously been found along the nearby Antarctic coast, providing striking evidence of a once-lush environment.

"It's like uncovering a time capsule," said Professor Stewart Jamieson, lead author of the study from Durham University.

"The land underneath the East Antarctic ice sheet is less well-known than the surface of Mars.

"We're investigating a small part of that landscape in more detail to see what it can tell us about the evolution of the landscape and the evolution of the ice sheet."

12 MAY 2025 - Greenland - Melting Ice flows and the Mountains on the Eastern coast of Greenland in early summer.
Melting Ice flows and the Mountains on the Eastern coast of Greenland in early summer. Picture: Alamy

Scientists have uncovered the hidden land beneath Antarctica's thick ice sheet, revealing towering ridges and deep valleys frozen in place for millions of years.

The study identified three big blocks of elevated ground, each measuring between 75 and 105 miles long and up to 53 miles wide, separated by valleys as wide as 25 miles and plunging nearly 3,900 feet deep.

Slow movement of the glaciers has preserved the landscape in remarkable detail.

Scientists refer to this as a 'cold-based' ice sheet, meaning the ice is frozen to the ground and causes minimal erosion.

Antarctica Meltwater on the ice sheet’s surface, from along the Antarctic Peninsula in the west to ice shelves in the east, including East Antarctica
Antarctica Meltwater on the ice sheet’s surface, from along the Antarctic Peninsula in the west to ice shelves in the east, including East Antarctica. Picture: Alamy

"It is remarkable that this landscape, hidden in plain sight for many years, can tell us so much about the early and long-term history of the East Antarctic ice sheet," said Neil Ross, professor of environmental geophysics at Newcastle University and a co-author of the study. 

"It also helps us understand how it might evolve in response to future climate change."

Jamieson continued: "What we find is an ancient land surface that has not been eroded by the ice sheet, and instead it looks like it was created by rivers before the ice came along.

"We'll continue exploring the landscape, doing our best to fill in gaps where surveys don't exist, and using that information to understand how the ice sheet and its underlying landscape have changed over their long history."

More Technology News

See more More Technology News

Taoiseach Micheal Martin, Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly during the British-Irish Council (BIC) summit at the Slieve Donard resort in C

Leaders share healthcare and efficiency hopes for AI at British-Irish Council

Three and Vodafone

VodafoneThree promises better coverage at ‘no extra cost’ within months

The Khankhuuluu species weighed 750 kilograms, about the size of a horse

Newly discovered ‘Dragon Prince’ dinosaur rewrites history of T.rex

Aviation technology company Sita said 33.4 million bags were mishandled in 2024, compared with 33.8 million during the previous year.

Airlines lose fewer bags as tracking tech takes off as bosses say passengers expect similar service to a 'delivery app'

Social media app icons displayed on an Apple iPhone

Social media giants can ‘get on’ and tackle fraud cases, says City watchdog

Experts have warned about the risks posed by period tracking apps (Alamy/PA)

Experts warn of risks linked to period tracker apps

Data (Use and Access) Bill

Lords’ objections to Data Bill over copyright threatens its existence – minister

A primary school teacher looking stressed next to piles of classroom books

Pupils could gain more face-to-face time with teachers under AI plans

A self-driving Uber equipped with cameras and sensors drives the streets of Washington, DC

Uber to launch self-driving taxis in London next spring

Science and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle

Investments in UK tech sector will create hundreds of jobs, says Government

Rachel Reeves, left, wearing a lab coat and putting on some disposable gloves with Peter Kyle, both standing next to a microscope

Rachel Reeves to announce £86bn for science and technology in spending review

View of the Alphawave Semi logo is seen displayed on a smartphone screen

Alphawave agrees £1.8bn takeover by America’s Qualcomm

The TikTok logo displayed on a phone

TikTok creating more than 500 new British jobs as UK users top 30 million

Starmer visit to London Tech Week conference

Sir Keir Starmer vows to overcome sceptical public on ‘harnessing power’ of AI

A sign for the Post Office

More than £1 billion paid to those wronged by Horizon scandal, Government says

One in three employers believe AI will boost productivity

‘Significant challenges’ in use of AI within UK screen sector

More Tech News

See more More Tech News

AI deployed to reduce asylum backlog - saving 44 years of working time

AI deployed to reduce asylum backlog - saving 44 years of working time

Social media apps on a smartphone

Online Safety Act ‘not up for negotiation’ in US trade talks, says minister

A man's fingers typing on a laptop in the foreground while another man looks carefully at a mobile phone in the background

UK leading Europe in AI start-ups, tech report claims

University graduates seen from the back in a row

University applications for AI degrees rise 15%, data shows

Sophie Winkleman

‘Impossible’ to make smartphones safe for children, Sophie Winkleman warns

A general view of a Marks and Spencer’s store on Oxford Street

M&S tells agency warehouse staff to stay at home after cyber attack

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Eurofighter Typhoons Fly From RAF Coningsby

UK sends RAF Jets to Middle East as Israel-Iran conflict spirals — Starmer urges De-escalation amid missile strikes
Dunkeswell Aerodrome.

Two skydivers killed in 'tragic accident' at Devon airfield

The Prime Minister said he had read "every single word" of an independent report into child sexual exploitation by Baroness Louise Casey and would accept her recommendation for the investigatio

Starmer U-turns on grooming gangs: PM orders statutory inquiry after Casey report

Faith leaders from the Hindu, Muslim, Christian and Jewish communities led the service on Saturday at the Siddhashram Shakti Centre in Harrow, north-west London

Tears at Air India crash vigil as sisters orphaned by disaster mourned by faith leaders

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, yesterday onboard the RNLI Ramsgate Lifeboat following a small boat incident in the Channel.

More than 900 people cross Channel in small boats on Friday

A large police presence met protesters in Portadown town center this evening after a leaflet was shared on social media calling all residents of the Co.Armagh town to march on the homes of so-called Migrant gangs

Petrol bombs thrown at police during fifth night of Northern Ireland disorder

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News