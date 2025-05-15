Luxury fashion giant Dior latest high-profile retailer to be hit by cyber attack as customer data accessed

15 May 2025, 14:40

People ride an upward escalator next to the Dior store at the Icon Siam shopping mall on June 12, 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand.
People ride an upward escalator next to the Dior store at the Icon Siam shopping mall on June 12, 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Luxury French fashion brand Dior is the latest high-profile retail firm to be hit by a cyber attack - with customer data accessed as a result, the company has confirmed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The scale of the breach remains unclear, but a message about the breach has been posted on the firm's South Korean website, and there have also been reports of customers in China being notified of the incident.

In a statement, Dior said no financial information was impacted as part of the breach, and it was in the process of informing affected customers "where necessary".

The incident comes in the wake of a number of UK retailers, including Marks and Spencer and Co-op, being hit by hackers.

On Wednesday, NatWest revealed it was subject to 100 million cyber attacks each month, as cyber crime continues to skyrocket.

"The House of Dior recently discovered that an unauthorised external party accessed some of the customer data we hold," Dior said.

"We immediately took steps to contain this incident. The teams at Dior, supported by leading cybersecurity experts, continue to investigate and respond to the incident. We are notifying all the relevant regulatory authorities.

Read more: Was my data stolen in M&S cyber attack and when will it be back online?

Read more: NatWest facing 100 million cyber attacks each month as experts reveal ‘staggering’ scale of digital crime

"No financial information, including bank details, Iban or credit card details, was contained in the database accessed.

"We are in the process of informing customers where necessary. The confidentiality and security of our customer data is an absolute priority for the House of Dior. We deeply regret any concern or inconvenience this matter may cause our customers."

The company has not confirmed the regions or nations where customers have been affected.

According to the message posted to Dior's Korean website, the company discovered the breach on May 7, and that "contact information, purchase data, and preference data" is among the information compromised by the hackers.

No groups or individuals have yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Muhammad Yahya Patel, global security evangelist and an adviser at cyber security firm Check Point Software, warned customers to be aware of possible scams from cybercriminals looking to take advantage of the incident.

Caller shares his concerns of a cyber attack on the UK with Shelagh Fogarty

"In the wake of the Dior data breach, customers should be on high alert for phishing emails," he said.

"These might appear to come from Dior and could include password reset requests, contact detail updates, or fake purchase confirmations, all of which are common tactics used by cybercriminals to trick victims into clicking malicious links.

"Given that Dior is a luxury shopping brand, there's also an elevated risk of fraudsters pushing fake promotions, discount codes, or exclusive sale offers to lure unsuspecting customers. Anyone who's interacted with the brand recently should treat any unexpected email or SMS with caution and avoid clicking on links or entering login details via third-party websites.

"In today's digital world, it's always safer to visit a brand's official website directly through your web browser rather than clicking on links in emails or SMS messages.

"Anyone who's interacted with the brand recently should treat any unexpected communication with caution and avoid entering login details or payment information unless they're certain it's legitimate."

More Technology News

See more More Technology News

A plane spotter with binoculars from behind watching a British Airways plane landing

‘Flying taxis’ could appear in UK skies as early as 2028, minister says

Apple App Store

Take on Apple and Google to boost UK economy, think tank says

A survey of more than 1,000 employers found that around one in eight thought AI would give them a competitive edge and would lead to fewer staff.

One in three employers believe AI will boost productivity, research finds

Hands on a laptop showing an AI search

One in three employers believe AI will boost productivity, research finds

Music creators and politicians take part in a protest calling on the Government to ditch plans to allow AI tech firms to steal their work without payment or permission opposite the Houses of Parliament in London.

Creatives face a 'kind-of apocalyptic moment’ over AI concerns, minister says

Ngamba Island Chimpanzee Sanctuary on Lake Victoria, Uganda

Chimps use medicinal plants to treat each other's wounds and practice 'self-care' as scientists hail fascinating discovery
Close up of a person's hands on the laptop keyboard

Ofcom investigating pornography site over alleged Online Safety Act breaches

The Monzo app on a smartphone

Monzo customers can cancel bank transfers if they quickly spot an error

Co-op sign

Co-op to re-stock empty shelves as it recovers from major hack

The study said that it was often too easy for adult strangers to pick out girls online and send them unsolicited messages.

Social media platforms are failing to protect women and girls from harm, new research reveals

Peter Kyle leaves 10 Downing Street, London

Government-built AI tool used to cut admin work for human staff

In its last reported annual headcount in June 2024, Microsoft employed 228,000 full-time workers

Microsoft axes 6,000 jobs despite strong profits in recent quarters

Airbnb logo

Airbnb unveils revamp as it expands ‘beyond stays’ to challenge hotel sector

A car key on top of a Certificate of Motor Insurance and Policy Schedule

Drivers losing thousands to ghost broker scams – the red flags to watch out for

Marks and Spencer cyber attack

M&S customers urged to ‘stay vigilant’ for fraud after data breach confirmed

A woman stands outside the Microsoft store at Oxford Circus in central London

Microsoft facing multibillion-pound legal claim over software licence pricing

More Tech News

See more More Tech News

a biotech start-up has announced the animals had been brought back to life

Dire wolf extinct for 12,500 years 'brought back to life', scientists claim

A server room in a data centre

Energy and tech giants to meet Government over plans to power UK AI

A message on an iPhone in London warning that Apple can no longer offer Advanced Data Protection to its customers in the UK

Home Office loses bid to keep Apple legal challenge private

Metro Bank website

Metro Bank launches AI-powered scam detection tool

Esther Ghey

Brianna Ghey’s mother considers parent of her daughter’s killer ‘a friend’

Molly Russell

Meta and Pinterest understood to have made donations to Molly Russell charity

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Attends Help Cut Children Free From Sexual Exploitation

Starmer pays tribute to Andrew Norfolk, who exposed Rotherham grooming gang scandal, following death aged 60
A black security manager who was called a "slave" by a white colleague and later left after raising race complaints has won £361,000, an employment tribunal heard.

Black security manager called ‘slave’ by white colleague wins over £360,000 after racism complaints
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves speaks to members of the media at the Rolls Royce factory in Derby, central England on May 15, 2025.

Reeves says growth increase ‘really welcome’ as UK economy grew more than expected in first three months of 2025
Kim Leadbeater

Assisted dying bill ‘stronger’ after MPs scrap High Court judge sign-off, claims Kim Leadbeater
File handout photo supplied by the Metropolitan Police showing a baby boy, known as Baby Harry, who was found abandoned in a park area near Balaam Street in Plaistow, east London, on September 17, 2017.

Hunt to find mother of three children abandoned in London across eight years narrowed down to just 400 homes
Bank Of England In The City Of London

UK economy grew more than expected in first three months of 2025, official figures show

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News