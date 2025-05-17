Major driving license change to launch this summer - affecting up to 50 million Brits

A UK Driving License shake up is coming this summer. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A shake up is coming this summer as digital driving licenses will be rolled out in a huge tech upgrade.

The change will affect around 50 million Brits who hold a provisional or full driving license.

A Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) spokesman confirmed the digital switch to This is Money.

"The GOV.UK Wallet will be launched this summer with the first credential being a digital Veteran card.

"Later in the year, we plan to begin rolling out a digital driving licence, which will eventually be usable for everything your paper licence is currently used for.

"We're working closely with DVLA and industry to meet this timeline."

Those with a provisional license or full drivers license will able to download the digital license after it launches this summer. Picture: Alamy

Plastic photo cards will remain valid in the rollout and a digital version is not compulsory.

Drivers who wish to get the digital identification will need to download the GOV.UK Wallet app from official app stores.

Once approved, your drivers licence will appear on your phone.

This comes as many use their smartphones for railcards, banking and travel.

You will also be able to see your driving record and renewal dates in the app.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander has described the change as a “game changer" as the government move many services online - hoping to save £45 billion.

Research by Quotezone revealed that around 49 per cent support the move to digital, but 47 per cent are against it.

Many cite concerns over security and data sharing, and the potential alienation of those without smartphones.

The UK driving licence paper counterpart was abolished June 2015. Picture: Alamy

The app will slowly be expanded to include Blue Badges, PIP letters, DBS checks and marriage and death certificates.

Applications for the digital driving licence will open once the GOV.UK Wallet launches this summer.

Users are being urged to only download the official app from Apple or Google Play to avoid scams or fake versions.

In 1998 paper drivers licenses were replaced by plastic photo cards.

Then, in 2015, the paper license was scrapped.