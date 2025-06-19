Meta eyes up Prada deal with luxury AI-powered smart glasses as it announces plans to release Oakley eyewear

19 June 2025, 13:59 | Updated: 19 June 2025, 14:26

Prada renewed its eyewear licensing agreement with Luxottica for the next decade in December.
Prada renewed its eyewear licensing agreement with Luxottica for the next decade in December. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

The Big Tech giant plans to enter the luxury market by collaborating with Oakley and Prada for new AI smart glasses.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Meta has already received huge success with the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses - selling two million pairs since launching in late 2023.

The tech giant is now expanding its partnership with EssilorLuxottica, the parent company that owns Ray-Ban and Oakley, and has a licensing agreement with Prada - according to CNBC.

The Oakley Meta smart glasses will target athletes and active customers. Meanwhile, the Prada partnership will provide Meta a high-end deal with an iconic fashion house.

The Oakley glasses will reportedly start at $360, which costs more than the $299 Ray-Ban Metas.

The glasses will be more weather-resistant, a source told CNBC.

Read more: 'This is dangerous': Discarded clothes from UK brands including Next, Asda and M&S found in protected Ghana wetlands

Read more: Meta to introduce ads on WhatsApp as US tech giant reverses ‘no ads’ stance on world’s most popular messaging app

The glasses will also possess AI capabilities - so users can ask questions via a "Hey Meta" command.

The Oakley glasses were reportedly expected to be released later this year, with the camera in the centre of the frame instead of the side, so that "cyclists and athletes" could record footage.

Meta shared a glimpse into the Oakley partnership on social media on Monday - creating a new Instagram account for "Oakley | Meta" as the debut post read: "The next evolution is coming on June 20."

EssilorLuxottica and Meta first partnered in 2019 to work on the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.
EssilorLuxottica and Meta first partnered in 2019 to work on the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. Picture: Alamy

CNBC reported that former Meta employees said that Prade eyewear designs were an appropriate fit for Meta because the glasses are known for their thick temples that can fit more technology.

Meta is yet to announce the Prada partnership or provide a timeline.

Meta released a first-generation pair in 2021 followed by a second-generation pair in 2023.

