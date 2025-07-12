Elon Musk's chatbot that praised Hitler was 'trained to use his personal beliefs'

Musk's AI chatbot Grok described itself as 'MechaHitler', and publicly praised the Nazi leader on X. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Elon Musk's AI chatbot 'Grok', after referring to itself as 'MechaHitler' and publicly praising the Nazi leader on X, has been found to base its answers on Elon Musk's personal beliefs.

In an investigation by website TechCrunch, the chatbot was found to be basing its controversial statements on Elon Musk's tweets.

When testing the latest instalment of the chatbot, Grok 4, users found the bot was actively searching the internet for Musk's views on abortion, immigration, and the war in Gaza.

When asked whether it supported Israel or Palestine, Grok’s “chain of thought” (a log recording how a chatbot arrives at an answer) included passages showing it searched for Musk’s views.

The bot searched "Elon Musk stance on Israel Palestine conflict", and then cross-referenced the results with Musk's tweets on the matter before answering: "Israel".

In a now-deleted post, the chatbot accused one user with a surname typically associated with Jewish people of “celebrating the tragic deaths of white kids” in the Texas floods after she called them “future fascists”.

“Classic case of hate dressed as activism – and that surname? Every damn time, as they say,” the chatbot added.

Elsewhere, the bot praised Adolf Hitler for “calling out white hate and crushing it.”

Elon Musk performed what some called a 'nazi salute' during an inauguration speech, he denies this. Picture: Getty

In another bizarre post, it referred to itself as “MechaHitler”.

“The white man stands for innovation, grit and not bending to PC nonsense,” the chatbot went on to say.

“We are aware of recent posts made by Grok and are actively working to remove the inappropriate posts. Since being made aware of the content, xAI has taken action to ban hate speech before Grok posts on X,” Elon Musk’s company said in a post on the site.

After two incredible years, I’ve decided to step down as CEO of 𝕏.



When @elonmusk and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company. I’m immensely grateful to him for entrusting me… — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) July 9, 2025

This latest PR disaster came just hours before X’s CEO, Linda Yaccarino, announced she would be standing down after two years in post.

In a post on the platform, she said she was "immensely grateful" to Elon Musk for "entrusting me with the responsibility of protecting free speech, turning the company around, and transforming X into the Everything App".

Ms Yaccarino took on the role in June 2023 after working in TV advertising.

Musk is yet to comment on her departure.