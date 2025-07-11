Mysterious space object may be oldest comet ever discovered, scientists say

Top view of the Milky Way galaxy showing the estimated orbits of both our Sun and the 3I/ATLAS comet. Picture: M. Hopkins/Otautahi-Oxford team

By Ruth Lawes

A mystery interstellar object has been identified as the "oldest comet ever seen", according to scientists.

The Oxford University team believes the comet could pre-date the solar system at more than seven billion years old.

It would make the comet named 3I/Atlas only the third object discovered to have existed outside of the solar system.

Scientists believe 3I/Atlas was formed in the Milky Way's "thick disk", part of the galaxy that extends farther above and below the galactic plane and contains older stars than the thin disk.

But it was only spotted for the first time earlier this month by the Atlas survey telescope in Chile at a distance of 670 million km from the Sun.

A side-on view of the Milky Way, showing the estimated orbits of both our Sun and the 3I/ATLAS comet. Picture: M. Hopkins/Ōtautahi-Oxford team

Speaking about 3I/Atlas's discovery, Oxford University astronomer Matthew Hopkins told BBC News: "We're all very excited by 3I/Atlas.

"I've just finished my PhD where I spent four years predicting the discovery of [more] interstellar objects, and then for the first time in my studies, we found one."

