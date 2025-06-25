Tiny Terror: First glimpse of newly-discovered dog-sized dinosaur as beast goes on display at Natural History Museum

Enigmacursor mollyborthwickae, a species new to science, would have roamed North America in the Late Jurassic 145-150 million years ago. Picture: Paul Quezada-Neiman/Alamy Live

By Lucy Harvey

A newly-discovered dinosaur, likened in size to a small dog, has gone on show at the Natural History Museum for the first time.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Enigmacursor mollyborthwickae, a two-legged herbivore, was 65 cm tall and 180 cm long - about the size of a Labrador.

Experts say the beast once dashed around the feet of Stegosauruses, with the new, remarkable discovery shaking up the world of science.

It's believed the small creature walked the earth around 150 million years ago, during the late Jurassic period.

The new species of little herbivore is the most complete named specimen of its kind and is now on permanent display at the Natural History Museum in London.

Read more: Starmer ploughs ahead with planned welfare cuts despite brewing rebellion - as over 100 MPs back plan to 'kill the bill'

Read more: Expert task force launched to tackle community divisions in wake of 2024 summer riots

Enigmacursor mollyborthwickae was a small dinosaur that lived in what is now the western United States. Picture: Bob Nicholls Art

The Natural History Museum hopes that the new dinosaur will shine some light on long-ignored, smaller fossils. Picture: Guy Bell/Alamy Live News

Its long legs would have allowed Enigmacursor mollyborthwickae to dart away from danger, keeping it one step ahead of its predators.

This speedy lifestyle inspired the dinosaur’s name. Enigmacursor means “mysterious runner”, while the species name honours Molly Borthwick, whose generous donation allowed for the purchase and display of the dinosaur.

It was discovered in The USA’s Morrison Formation, which is known for the discoveries of some of the most famous dinosaurs in the world, such as Allosaurus and Stegosaurus.

READ MORE: Exact date another heatwave is due to start - with temperatures set to hit 32C

Enigmacursor mollyborthwickae is the first new dinosaur to go on display at London's Natural History Museum in more than ten years. Picture: Guy Bell/Alamy Live News

Professor Susannah Maidment, a dinosaur expert at the Natural History Museum and co-lead author of the research into Enigmacursor, says that the new species could be the first of many small dinosaurs to be found from the western USA.

“While the Morrison Formation has been well-known for a long time, most of the focus has been on searching for the biggest and most impressive dinosaurs.

“Smaller dinosaurs are often left behind, meaning there are probably many still in the ground.”

The mounted Enigmacursor skeleton was cleaned and conserved before being put on display. Picture: The Trustees of the Natural History Museum, London

READ MORE: Police called after two young bears escaped from enclosure and devoured a week’s worth of honey

The new fossils were unearthed between 2021 and 2022, but were initially thought to be from an animal called Nanosaurus, a species of dinosaur first named in the 1870s.

The unveiling of Enigmacursor mollyborthwickae marks the first time a new dinosaur has gone on display at London's Natural History Museum in more than ten years.

Visitors to Natural History Museum can see the new dinosaur on show in the Earth Hall from Thursday June 26.