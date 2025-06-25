Tiny Terror: First glimpse of newly-discovered dog-sized dinosaur as beast goes on display at Natural History Museum

25 June 2025, 11:48

Enigmacursor mollyborthwickae, a species new to science, would have roamed North America in the Late Jurassic 145-150 million years ago
Enigmacursor mollyborthwickae, a species new to science, would have roamed North America in the Late Jurassic 145-150 million years ago. Picture: Paul Quezada-Neiman/Alamy Live

By Lucy Harvey

A newly-discovered dinosaur, likened in size to a small dog, has gone on show at the Natural History Museum for the first time.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Enigmacursor mollyborthwickae, a two-legged herbivore, was 65 cm tall and 180 cm long - about the size of a Labrador.

Experts say the beast once dashed around the feet of Stegosauruses, with the new, remarkable discovery shaking up the world of science.

It's believed the small creature walked the earth around 150 million years ago, during the late Jurassic period.

The new species of little herbivore is the most complete named specimen of its kind and is now on permanent display at the Natural History Museum in London.

Read more: Starmer ploughs ahead with planned welfare cuts despite brewing rebellion - as over 100 MPs back plan to 'kill the bill'

Read more: Expert task force launched to tackle community divisions in wake of 2024 summer riots

Enigmacursor mollyborthwickae was a small dinosaur that lived in what is now the western United States
Enigmacursor mollyborthwickae was a small dinosaur that lived in what is now the western United States. Picture: Bob Nicholls Art
The Natural History Museum hopes that the new dinosaur will shine some light on long-ignored, smaller fossils
The Natural History Museum hopes that the new dinosaur will shine some light on long-ignored, smaller fossils. Picture: Guy Bell/Alamy Live News

Its long legs would have allowed Enigmacursor mollyborthwickae to dart away from danger, keeping it one step ahead of its predators.

This speedy lifestyle inspired the dinosaur’s name. Enigmacursor means “mysterious runner”, while the species name honours Molly Borthwick, whose generous donation allowed for the purchase and display of the dinosaur.

It was discovered in The USA’s Morrison Formation, which is known for the discoveries of some of the most famous dinosaurs in the world, such as Allosaurus and Stegosaurus.

READ MORE: Exact date another heatwave is due to start - with temperatures set to hit 32C

Enigmacursor mollyborthwickae is the first new dinosaur to go on display at London's Natural History Museum in more than ten years
Enigmacursor mollyborthwickae is the first new dinosaur to go on display at London's Natural History Museum in more than ten years. Picture: Guy Bell/Alamy Live News

Professor Susannah Maidment, a dinosaur expert at the Natural History Museum and co-lead author of the research into Enigmacursor, says that the new species could be the first of many small dinosaurs to be found from the western USA.

“While the Morrison Formation has been well-known for a long time, most of the focus has been on searching for the biggest and most impressive dinosaurs.

“Smaller dinosaurs are often left behind, meaning there are probably many still in the ground.”

The mounted Enigmacursor skeleton was cleaned and conserved before being put on display.
The mounted Enigmacursor skeleton was cleaned and conserved before being put on display. Picture: The Trustees of the Natural History Museum, London

READ MORE: Police called after two young bears escaped from enclosure and devoured a week’s worth of honey

The new fossils were unearthed between 2021 and 2022, but were initially thought to be from an animal called Nanosaurus, a species of dinosaur first named in the 1870s.

The unveiling of Enigmacursor mollyborthwickae marks the first time a new dinosaur has gone on display at London's Natural History Museum in more than ten years.

Visitors to Natural History Museum can see the new dinosaur on show in the Earth Hall from Thursday June 26.

More Technology News

See more More Technology News

A woman applies flea and tick treatment to her dog's fur

Pet owners issued stark warning over toxic fake flea treatments

Google logo

Google may have to make changes to UK search engine, says watchdog

Male heating engineer crouching beside a white heat pump outside his home

Scheme to give heating engineers free heat pumps ‘boosts confidence’ in the tech

A man using a laptop

Music fans urged to be wary of last-minute Glastonbury and Oasis ‘offers’

Killer whales swim off Rausu, Hokkaido, northern Japan

Killer Whales make seaweed tools to scratch each other's backs, study reveals

Amazon is facing a probe by the grocery sector regulator (Niall Carson/PA)

Grocery watchdog investigates Amazon over late payment to suppliers

A hand on a laptop

One in seven people ‘have lost money to fraud in past year’

Wes Streeting leaving No 10 Downing Street

NHS to test all babies' DNA as £650m investment lined up in bid to fight serious illness

Over 1,000 devices are thought to have been affected by the malware.

Minecraft players targeted by criminals posing as coders in ‘malicious’ attack

Cybercriminals and hackers have been given "unprecedented access to personal credentials" for logins linked to Instagram, Microsoft, Netflix, PayPal, Roblox, Discord, Telegram, and GitHub

Apple, Facebook and Google users urged to change passwords following colossal data breach

Studio Ulster launch

Cutting edge virtual production at Belfast studio ‘most advanced in the world’

Prada renewed its eyewear licensing agreement with Luxottica for the next decade in December.

Meta eyes up Prada deal with luxury AI-powered smart glasses as it announces plans to release Oakley eyewear

A huge fireball shot into the air

SpaceX rocket explodes into huge fireball before launch as Elon Musk faces fresh setback

A hand on a laptop

Some people with learning disabilities struggling to access banking – report

AI prompt chat bot

Artificial Stupidity: AI chatbots are making users less intelligent, researchers say

A mother taking away a smartphone from her young daughter

Pressing need to address challenges of parenting in digital era – report

More Tech News

See more More Tech News

Social media apps displayed on a mobile phone screen

Expert says social media giants may avoid UK over fears of online safety laws

Emiralem strawberry harvest delayed due to cold weather this year

Gene-altered superfruits with longer shelf lives are headed for the UK

A black mamba

Ser-pain-tine: Man creates ‘unparalleled’ anti-venom after injecting himself with snake venom 200 times
An M&S sign outside a shop

M&S ‘working day and night’ to manage impact of cyber attack

The release of GTA 6 has been highly anticipated for over a decade

Grand Theft Auto 6 delayed until May 2026

A young girl uses the TikTok app on a smartphone

TikTok fined £452m by EU authorities over data transfers to China

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Aldi is recalling Inspired Cuisine Baby Potatoes with Herbs and Butter because it contains milk which is not mentioned on the label. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Aldi issues urgent recall as it pulls cupboard staple from shelves over allergy risk

FRANCE-BRITAIN-TRAIN-TRANSPORT-EUROTUNNEL

Thousands of Eurostar passengers facing cancellations and delays following cable theft

.

Heathrow's treatment of disabled flyers ‘needs improvement’, regulator says

A further 71 stores are also at risk depending on talks with landlords in order to secure improved rental deals.

Full list of River Island store closures revealed as 71 more locations as risk

The life-changing ticket was purchased in the Republic of Ireland, though the winner has not yet come forward.

EuroMillions winning numbers revealed as lucky player set to win £22m

Protestors and MET Police officers clash during a rally in support of pro-Palestinian group Palestine Action after British government announced the group's ban, in Trafalgar Square, in central London, on June 23, 2025.

Seven charged after Palestine Action supporters clash with police against government ban under anti-terror laws

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News