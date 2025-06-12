Newly discovered ‘Dragon Prince’ dinosaur rewrites history of T-rex

12 June 2025, 09:14 | Updated: 12 June 2025, 09:32

The Khankhuuluu species weighed 750 kilograms, about the size of a horse
The Khankhuuluu species weighed 750 kilograms, about the size of a horse. Picture: Julius Csotonyi

By Alice Brooker

A newly discovered dinosaur, pegged as t-rex's 'tiny cousin', has led to scientists reconsidering the history of the t-rex.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A new dinosaur has been discovered, which is believed to be a crucial ancestor of the tyrannosaurus rex (t-rex), shedding light on the t-rex's complex evolutionary history.

The two partial skeletons that the research team examined in this study were first discovered in Mongolia back in the early 1970s.

They were initially assigned to an existing species, known as Alectrosaurus, but when PhD student Jared Voris, who led the research with Professor Zelenitsky of the University of Calgary in Canada, examined them, he identified the yrannosaur-like features that set it apart.

Read more: Dinosaur fossils with tumours could hold key to new cancer treatments for humans, scientists say

Read more: ‘Significant challenges’ in use of AI within UK screen sector

UCalgary paleontologist Darla Zelenitsky and PhD candidate Jared Voris, left, helped identify the dinosaur species using fossils found in Mongolia.
UCalgary paleontologist Darla Zelenitsky and PhD candidate Jared Voris, left, helped identify the dinosaur species using fossils found in Mongolia. Picture: Riley Brandt, University of Calgary

The new dinosaur is named Khankhuuluu mongoliensis, which translates to 'Dragon Prince' in Mongolian, and lived about 86 million years ago during the Cretaceous Period.

Scientists have discovered that the Khankhuuluu predates the tyrannosaurus by around 20 million years.

The mid-sized dinosaur, measuring about 13 feet in length and weighing roughly 1,600 pounds, walked on two legs and possessed a long snout filled with sharp teeth.

Khankhuuluu's body proportions suggest it was a swift predator, compared to the more heavily built t-rex, which is likely due to it hunting smaller prey such as oviraptorosaurs and ornithomimosaurs.

The largest known t-rex specimen reached a length of 40-1/2 feet.

The newly identified dinosaur species Khankhuuluu mongoliensis is shown in the timeline of the dinosaur lineage called tyrannosaurs, which included Tyrannosaurus rex
The newly identified dinosaur species Khankhuuluu mongoliensis is shown in the timeline of the dinosaur lineage called tyrannosaurs, which included Tyrannosaurus rex. Picture: Reuters

"In the name, we wanted to capture that Khankhuuluu was a small, early form that had not evolved into a king. It was still a prince," said Zelenitsky, co-author of the study published on Wednesday in the journal Nature.

"Khankhuuluu was almost a tyrannosaur, but not quite. For example, the bone along the top of the snout and the bones around the eye are somewhat different from what we see in tyrannosaurs," Zelenitsky said.

"The snout bone was hollow and the bones around the eye didn't have all the horns and bumps seen in tyrannosaurs.

"Khankhuuluu had teeth like steak knives, with serrations along both the front and back edges. Large tyrannosaurs had conical teeth and massive jaws that allowed them to bite with extreme force then hold in order to subdue very large prey. Khankhuuluu's more slender teeth and jaws show this animal took slashing bites to take down smaller prey."

More Technology News

See more More Technology News

Aviation technology company Sita said 33.4 million bags were mishandled in 2024, compared with 33.8 million during the previous year.

Airlines lose fewer bags as tracking tech takes off as bosses say passengers expect similar service to a 'delivery app'

A woman using a mobile phone

Shoppers urged by Which? to consider protections when using ‘pay by bank’

Social media app icons displayed on an Apple iPhone

Social media giants can ‘get on’ and tackle fraud cases, says City watchdog

Experts have warned about the risks posed by period tracking apps (Alamy/PA)

Experts warn of risks linked to period tracker apps

Data (Use and Access) Bill

Lords’ objections to Data Bill over copyright threatens its existence – minister

A primary school teacher looking stressed next to piles of classroom books

Pupils could gain more face-to-face time with teachers under AI plans

A self-driving Uber equipped with cameras and sensors drives the streets of Washington, DC

Uber to launch self-driving taxis in London next spring

Science and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle

Investments in UK tech sector will create hundreds of jobs, says Government

Rachel Reeves, left, wearing a lab coat and putting on some disposable gloves with Peter Kyle, both standing next to a microscope

Rachel Reeves to announce £86bn for science and technology in spending review

View of the Alphawave Semi logo is seen displayed on a smartphone screen

Alphawave agrees £1.8bn takeover by America’s Qualcomm

The TikTok logo displayed on a phone

TikTok creating more than 500 new British jobs as UK users top 30 million

Starmer visit to London Tech Week conference

Sir Keir Starmer vows to overcome sceptical public on ‘harnessing power’ of AI

A sign for the Post Office

More than £1 billion paid to those wronged by Horizon scandal, Government says

One in three employers believe AI will boost productivity

‘Significant challenges’ in use of AI within UK screen sector

Students use laptop computers to study in class

AI skills drive in schools to ‘put power in hands of next generation’ – Starmer

Australia will ban social media for under-16s.

Children could face 'two-hour social media limit' under new Government proposal

More Tech News

See more More Tech News

A man's fingers typing on a laptop in the foreground while another man looks carefully at a mobile phone in the background

UK leading Europe in AI start-ups, tech report claims

University graduates seen from the back in a row

University applications for AI degrees rise 15%, data shows

Sophie Winkleman

‘Impossible’ to make smartphones safe for children, Sophie Winkleman warns

A general view of a Marks and Spencer’s store on Oxford Street

M&S tells agency warehouse staff to stay at home after cyber attack

Moira Stuart visits Michael and Carole Mitchell, who are both in their 80s, to chat with them about BT Digital Voice

Moira Stuart backs BT campaign over awareness on traditional landline phase-out

A child using a laptop computer

Ban AI ‘nudification’ apps enabling sexual abuse, Children’s Commissioner says

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Bank Of England In The City Of London

UK economy shrank by 0.3% in April following Trump Tariffs hit - as Reeves brands figures 'disappointing'
Supporters of Dignity in Dying celebrate on hearing the result of the vote on the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London.

UK doctor says helping patients die in Australia is a ‘tremendous privilege’ and calls for law change at home
There were reports of vehicles being damaged and burned out, stolen cars, motorbikes being used and bricks thrown at officers amid the disorder, Greater Manchester Police said.

Girl, 16, charged with assaulting an emergency worker in Salford after ‘60 masked youths’ clash with police
St Michael's Church, Mytholmroyd

Village church ordered to silence 'cherished' chiming bells after residents' complaints spark huge row
Rioters are targeted by a PSNI water canon during a third night of civil unrest

Masked thugs set fire to leisure centre housing migrant families as Ballymena violence erupts for third night
The Lower Broughton Road in Salford.

Rioting erupts and 16-year-old girl arrested in Salford as ‘60 masked youths’ clash with police and 'set fire to car'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News