Nintendo Switch 2 launch live: Where to buy, best deals, and early verdict

Customers purchase Nintendo Switch 2 at an electronics retailer in Tokyo on June 5, 2025. Picture: Getty

By Katy Ronkin

The brand new Nintendo Switch console is available in stores now, with some stores already sold out.

Eight long years after the launch of the original Nintendo Switch, this new console promises to bring improved graphics, a higher quality screen, better battery life and, of course, new games.

Launching worldwide today, June 5th, the Switch 2 will be available in the UK for £395.99, or £429.99 with a downloadable version of Mario Kart World.

Alongside this new edition of Mario Kart, players will be able to get their hands on upgraded versions of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Odyssey.

The Switch first caught people’s attention with its unique hybrid nature - enabling you to play at home on the TV, and then pause the action and continue your game on the move.

While getting a pre-order of this brand-new console was hard, it is likely to be even more difficult getting your hands on one today.

So stick with us for all the latest updates as Nintendo’s brand-new console launches worldwide.