Nintendo Switch 2 launch live: Where to buy, best deals, and early verdict
5 June 2025, 08:26
The brand new Nintendo Switch console is available in stores now, with some stores already sold out.
Eight long years after the launch of the original Nintendo Switch, this new console promises to bring improved graphics, a higher quality screen, better battery life and, of course, new games.
Launching worldwide today, June 5th, the Switch 2 will be available in the UK for £395.99, or £429.99 with a downloadable version of Mario Kart World.
Alongside this new edition of Mario Kart, players will be able to get their hands on upgraded versions of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Odyssey.
The Switch first caught people’s attention with its unique hybrid nature - enabling you to play at home on the TV, and then pause the action and continue your game on the move.
While getting a pre-order of this brand-new console was hard, it is likely to be even more difficult getting your hands on one today.
So stick with us for all the latest updates as Nintendo’s brand-new console launches worldwide.
Here are a few retailer links to check first to purchase the new console:
Mario Kart bundles out of stock at Currys
Currys' website shows that the Mario Kart Bundle is all sold out. You can still get the console by itself, and the retailer has also dropped a Split Fictionbundle with a 256GB microSD.
Fans line up in London
People lined up outside of the Oxford Street Currys store in London last night, which opened at midnight, giving Nintendo fans the chance to collect their Switch 2 devices moments after the release
Eden Rice from Oxford and Valentina Arro Bustinza from Spain were among the first in the queue.
Nintendo Switch 2 now in homes across the UK
A small, but loyal number of gamers went out to at midnight to retailers including Smyths Toys across the UK and Currys on Oxford Street in London to get their Nintendo Switch 2 - so it will have been a long night for some.
Now, gamers across the country are eagerly checking their doorbell cameras, refreshing their email and watching for text notifications as they await a delivery.
As I type this, a Switch 2 has literally just arrived on my desk.
What do the experts think?
For many games journalists worldwide, Nintendo made them wait until the very moment launch day kicked off in New Zealand before giving them a console and games of their very own to review. Before this point, journalists went to play games in special rooms at Nintendo.
Veteran games journalist Andy Robinson - editor of the VGC website was one of the first anywhere in the world to get a Switch 2 delivered to his home, and believed that the year ahead would be successful for Nintendo - but it was important to see how the console grew beyond its traditional fanbase.
Speaking to LBC's Tech Correspondent Will Guyatt, Andy said:
"Despite a slightly muted launch in terms of mainstream buzz, Nintendo is virtually guaranteed to sell most of the consoles it’s able to manufacture this year. The company predicts 15 million sales during its launch period, which would make Switch 2 one of the fastest-selling consoles ever, and some analysts believe it could do even better."
While some gamers online believed the lack of support from Nintendo to enable reviews on release date was arrogant, Andy believed the decision came from the fact the original Switch had been so successful.
"It’s the loyalty of its most diehard fans, and the confidence that comes from selling 150 million units of the previous Switch, that’s likely influenced its decision not to provide pre-release review units to the media. Ultimately, Nintendo doesn’t need to risk critical analysis of a device, which many are already calling derivative, to make Switch 2 an incredibly successful launch – it can worry about expanding the audience later."
Very dropped stock - and sold out almost immediately
Things are moving quickly for Very, who offered a slightly cheaper bundle that was quickly snapped up by shoppers.
The bright side is that stock is still available at many other places. EE has also joined the fun with new stock.
Here's where you can still buy the console:
Can I play Switch games on the Switch 2?
In short, yes!
You can play your Nintendo Switch games on the brand new Switch 2.
Some games even come upgraded on the new console, with better visuals and new mechanics.
These upgrades may not be free, however, with Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, costing £10 to upgrade on the Switch 2.
Why are there no reviews for the Nintendo Switch 2?
Today marks the release of the Nintendo Switch 2, but you might notice there are no reviews up online yet.
This is because Nintendo opted not to send media outlets or content creators any review builds of the new console.
This means everyone will get their hands on the console at the same time.
We will keep you updated as early reactions pour in this morning.
Want the console right this minute?
Can't wait for shipping to get your hands on the new console?
Argos and Smyths Toys are both offering same day click-and-collect at their stores.
The avaialibilty varies by store. Smyths has already run out in Edinburgh, Ipswich, and Nottingham.
Argos also has some stipulations. Pick up times vary by store so keep that in mind if you're looking to start your morning with a bit of Mario Kart.
Which games are available today?
New consoles often launch without a massive list of games to play.
The Switch 2 is different, however, as it is launching with a slew of older games that its older sibling, the Switch, was unable to run.
Here is every game available on day one:
- Mario Kart World
- Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch 2 Edition)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Switch 2 Edition)
- Arcade Archives 2 RIDGE RACER
- Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster
- Civilization VII
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition
- Deltarune Chapters 1,2,3 and 4
- Fast Fusion
- Fortnite
- Hitman World of Assassination Signature Edition
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S
- Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma
- SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS
- Split Fiction
- Street Fighter 6 Standard Edition
- Street Fighter 6 Years 1-2 Fighter Edition
- Survival Kids
- Yakuza 0 Director's Cut
Currys stock available
Currys has got in on the action as well. They have dropped stock of both the standalone console and the Mario Kart World Bundle.