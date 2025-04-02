Nintendo reveals release date for long-awaited Switch 2 console

2 April 2025, 14:27

The Nintendo Switch 2
The Nintendo Switch 2. Picture: Nintendo

By Henry Moore

Nintendo has revealed the release date for the long-awaited Switch 2 games console.

The Switch 2 will release on June 5, 2025, Nintendo confirmed in a live stream on Wednesday.

It will include a slew of new features, including game chat, a higher quality screen, 4k graphics and more memory.

The Switch 2 will also be capable of playing original Switch games.

Nintendo also announced a wave of games to accompany the new console, including a brand-new Mario Kart titled Mario Kart World and a Legend of Zelda game.

Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 – 4.2.2025

The Switch 2 will also launch with older games previously unavailable on Nintendo consoles, such as Elden Ring and Hades 2.

While a price tag is yet to be announced, it is believed the console will cost around £350.

Central to its updated portable gaming console is a new "C" button on its Joy Con controller, which will launch a new "GameChat" that allows you to "communicate with friends and family while playing a game" and let you share your game screen with other players.

A built-in microphone at the top of the system will also allow you to talk to other gamers.

The new console will be backwards compatible - able to play physical and digital Switch games - although some may not be supported or fully compatible with the Switch 2, Nintendo said.

Ahead of the console's launch, the gaming firm is to run hands-on events with the product in cities around the world.

These will include an event at London Excel between April 11 and 13.

