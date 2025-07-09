Nvidia becomes world’s most valuable listed company at $4trn

SHANGHAI, CHINA - JUNE 18, 2025 - The Nvidia logo displayed on a smartphone in Shanghai, China on June 18, 2025. (Photo by CFOTO/Sipa USA). Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

AI-focused chipmaker Nvidia has surpassed Apple and Microsoft to become the first stock market-listed company valued at $4 trillion.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Nvidia's share price rose by more than 2% at the market open on Wall Street on Wednesday to reach the milestone moment.

The record-setting milestone was achieved just over a year since the company overcame the $3trn barrier and overtook Apple, in market cap terms, in the process.

Nvidia has been the 'darling of Wall Street' for many years, with the value of its shares has risen by 409,825% since its market debut in 1999.

Its status has been secured with the rise of AI technology - suffering several wobbles along the way - but nothing significant when you refer to the percentage rise of the past 26 years.

Read more: Government makes deal with Google to provide free tech for UK public services

Read more: Robot performs realistic surgery ‘with 100% accuracy’

Jensen Huang, chief executive officer of Nvidia, speaks at SIGGRAPH 2024, in the Colorado Convention Center on July 29, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). Picture: Alamy

The most recent pressures have come from the emergence of the low-cost chatbot DeepSeek and concerns for global AI demand as a result of Donald Trump's trade war hitting growth.

Financial markets have been taking a more risk-on approach to the trade war since the delays to "liberation day" tariffs in April.

It's explained by a market trend that's become known as the TACO trade: Trump always chickens out.

It has helped US stock markets post new record highs in recent days.

November 11, 2024, Brazil. In this photo illustration, the Nvidia stock market is displayed on a smartphone screen. Picture: Alamy

The wave of optimism is down to the fact that the president is yet to follow through with the worst of his threatened tariffs on trading partners.

Corporations are also yet to report big hits to their earnings - a fact that is also propping up demand for shares.

If Mr Trump does go all-out in his trade war, as he has now threatened from 1 August, then that $4trn market value for Nvidia - and wider stock markets - could be short-lived, at least in the short term.

But market analysts believe Nvidia's value has further to go.

Matt Britzman, senior equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: "Once known for powering video games, Nvidia has transformed into a foundational player in AI infrastructure."

Gainward NVidia AGP graphics card on a white background. Picture: Alamy

Britzman continued: "Its high-performance chips now drive everything from natural language processing to robotics, making them essential to training and deploying advanced AI models.

"Beyond hardware, its full-stack ecosystem - including software platforms and developer tools - helps companies scale AI quickly and efficiently. This end-to-end approach has positioned Nvidia as a cornerstone in a market where speed, scalability, and efficiency are critical."

He added: "The key question is where it goes from here, and while it might seem strange for a company that's just passed the $4trn mark, Nvidia still looks attractive.

"Growth is expected to slow, and it's likely to lose some market share as competition and custom solutions ramp up. But trading at a relatively modest 32 times expected earnings, and over 50% top-line growth forecast this year, there's still an attractive opportunity ahead.

"For investors, it remains a compelling way to gain exposure to the AI boom - not just as a participant, but as one of its architects."