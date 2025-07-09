Nvidia becomes world’s most valuable listed company at $4trn

9 July 2025, 20:37

SHANGHAI, CHINA - JUNE 18, 2025 - The Nvidia logo displayed on a smartphone in Shanghai, China on June 18, 2025. (Photo by CFOTO/Sipa USA)
SHANGHAI, CHINA - JUNE 18, 2025 - The Nvidia logo displayed on a smartphone in Shanghai, China on June 18, 2025. (Photo by CFOTO/Sipa USA). Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

AI-focused chipmaker Nvidia has surpassed Apple and Microsoft to become the first stock market-listed company valued at $4 trillion.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nvidia's share price rose by more than 2% at the market open on Wall Street on Wednesday to reach the milestone moment.

The record-setting milestone was achieved just over a year since the company overcame the $3trn barrier and overtook Apple, in market cap terms, in the process.

Nvidia has been the 'darling of Wall Street' for many years, with the value of its shares has risen by 409,825% since its market debut in 1999.

Its status has been secured with the rise of AI technology - suffering several wobbles along the way - but nothing significant when you refer to the percentage rise of the past 26 years.

Read more: Government makes deal with Google to provide free tech for UK public services

Read more: Robot performs realistic surgery ‘with 100% accuracy’

Jensen Huang, chief executive officer of Nvidia, speaks at SIGGRAPH 2024, in the Colorado Convention Center on July 29, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Jensen Huang, chief executive officer of Nvidia, speaks at SIGGRAPH 2024, in the Colorado Convention Center on July 29, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). Picture: Alamy

The most recent pressures have come from the emergence of the low-cost chatbot DeepSeek and concerns for global AI demand as a result of Donald Trump's trade war hitting growth.

Financial markets have been taking a more risk-on approach to the trade war since the delays to "liberation day" tariffs in April.

It's explained by a market trend that's become known as the TACO trade: Trump always chickens out.

It has helped US stock markets post new record highs in recent days.

November 11, 2024, Brazil. In this photo illustration, the Nvidia stock market is displayed on a smartphone screen.
November 11, 2024, Brazil. In this photo illustration, the Nvidia stock market is displayed on a smartphone screen. Picture: Alamy

The wave of optimism is down to the fact that the president is yet to follow through with the worst of his threatened tariffs on trading partners.

Corporations are also yet to report big hits to their earnings - a fact that is also propping up demand for shares.

If Mr Trump does go all-out in his trade war, as he has now threatened from 1 August, then that $4trn market value for Nvidia - and wider stock markets - could be short-lived, at least in the short term.

But market analysts believe Nvidia's value has further to go.

Matt Britzman, senior equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: "Once known for powering video games, Nvidia has transformed into a foundational player in AI infrastructure."

Gainward NVidia AGP graphics card on a white background.
Gainward NVidia AGP graphics card on a white background. Picture: Alamy

Britzman continued: "Its high-performance chips now drive everything from natural language processing to robotics, making them essential to training and deploying advanced AI models.

"Beyond hardware, its full-stack ecosystem - including software platforms and developer tools - helps companies scale AI quickly and efficiently. This end-to-end approach has positioned Nvidia as a cornerstone in a market where speed, scalability, and efficiency are critical."

He added: "The key question is where it goes from here, and while it might seem strange for a company that's just passed the $4trn mark, Nvidia still looks attractive.

"Growth is expected to slow, and it's likely to lose some market share as competition and custom solutions ramp up. But trading at a relatively modest 32 times expected earnings, and over 50% top-line growth forecast this year, there's still an attractive opportunity ahead.

"For investors, it remains a compelling way to gain exposure to the AI boom - not just as a participant, but as one of its architects."

More Technology News

See more More Technology News

Surgical Robot

Robot performs realistic surgery ‘with 100% accuracy’

Peter Kyle outside the BBC smiling

Government makes deal with Google to provide free tech for UK public services

Former Wimbledon line judge Pauline Eyre

Wimbledon technology change ‘has turned officials into glorified butlers’

The Grok X AI logo is displayed on a mobile phone with Grok seen in the background

Elon Musk's Grok chatbot forced to delete a slew of posts after praising Adolf Hitler

Linda Yaccarino, chief executive officer (CEO) of X Corp. attends the ceremony for the signing of S.146, The TAKE IT DOWN Act at the White House in Washington, DC.

X CEO quits just two years after she was hired by Elon Musk

Exhibitor Meta showcasing the Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses at the annual British Educational Training and Technology conference at ExCeL London

Meta opens Cambridge lab as part of AI glasses expansion

Palantir NHS contract

Doctors against Palantir’s NHS software put ‘ideology over patient interest’

A woman looking stressed

More than half of people who acted on social media financial advice ‘lost money’

CyberUK conference

Learn from ‘our Scandinavian neighbours’ about crises and war, ministers urged

Marks and Spencer cyber attack

M&S cyber attackers may have worked with Asia-based DragonForce, MPs hear

The research team was led by scientists at the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History in Washington DC.

Scientists discover 200 million year-old flying reptile species

IT-alert, The New Italian Nationwide Public Alert System Is Tested Via Mobile Phones

Exact date and time confirmed when phones across UK will ring out with emergency alert

A hand on a laptop

Cryptocurrency holders warned about new rules to unmask anyone dodging tax

Man on a bike with a blue packpack that says 'Gopuff' in white writing

Amazon rolls out Gopuff ultra-fast grocery deliveries across UK

Glasgow City Chambers

No evidence that data stolen in cyber attack on Glasgow City Council

A view of a mobile mast

Plan to install mobile masts across rural Scotland massively scaled back

More Tech News

See more More Tech News

A car key on top of a Certificate of Motor Insurance and Policy Schedule

Drivers losing thousands to ghost broker scams – the red flags to watch out for

Marks and Spencer cyber attack

M&S customers urged to ‘stay vigilant’ for fraud after data breach confirmed

A woman stands outside the Microsoft store at Oxford Circus in central London

Microsoft facing multibillion-pound legal claim over software licence pricing

Tony Hadley attends The Shooting Star Ball in London in November 2023

Tony Hadley warns fans over online scams: ‘I would never ask anyone for money’

Getting accurate information online is "under greater threat than ever before".

Accurate information online ‘under greater threat than ever’ as misinformation 'crisis' looms
A hand on a keyboard

Council cannot say when computer system will be fully restored after cyberattack

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

A display on a bonfire in Moygashel, Co Tyrone.

Migrant 'effigies' in boat placed on bonfire prompts calls for 'racist' display to be removed
Author Raynor Winn of The Salt Path and her husband Moth Winn.

Salt Path author left 'devastated' as she blasts 'vile' claims her husband's diagnosis was fabricated
A young boy smiling at the camera

Five-year-old schoolboy died after ‘accidental exposure to cow’s milk protein’

A 12-year-old boy died in a fire at a flat in Lewisham

Boy, 12, dies in fire at flat in south-east London as witnesses tell of home catching fire 'like a tinderbox'
Residents look at floral tributes for the victims of a deadly knife attack in Southport, northwest England, on July 31, 2024

‘Our girls deserve an apology’: Devastated parents of Southport survivors tell inquiry how they are still suffering
A scene from 12 Angry Men, the classic legal drama - where a jury decides to acquit a defendant after a long discussion

How could trials work without juries?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News