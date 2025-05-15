One in three employers believe AI will boost productivity, research finds

By Alice Padgett

A survey of more than 1,000 employers found that around one in eight thought AI would give them a competitive edge and would lead to fewer staff.

One in 10 of respondents to the study by the conciliation service Acas said there would be no benefit.

Acas chief executive Niall Mackenzie said: "Our survey shows optimism amongst some employers about the potential for AI to boost their productivity, decrease costs and increase knowledge.

"Used responsibly, AI has the potential to empower workers and support the delivery of different workplace tasks.

"Businesses should be proactive in having early discussions about AI with staff, trade unions, and other worker representatives to understand the potential implications and ensure its adoption is well-informed.

"A good clear policy will help businesses stay safe, transparent and reassure staff that they are valued."

This comes as creative industry workers feel they are facing a “kind-of apocalyptic moment”, a technology minister said as he insisted the Government wants to address concerns over artificial intelligence developers.

Sir Chris Bryant, who is also a culture minister, acknowledged the fears of artists, musicians and others as the Government resisted calls by peers to amend the Data (Use and Access) Bill to include greater protections.

The House of Lords supported an amendment designed to ensure copyright holders would have to give permission over whether their work was used, and in turn, see what aspects had been taken, by who and when.

MPs voted 297 to 168, majority 129, to disagree with this change on Wednesday evening, which means the stand-off between the two Houses over the wording of the Bill continues.

The Government has argued some of the proposed amendments to the Bill pre-empt the results of its copyright and AI consultation and it does not want to legislate in a "piecemeal" fashion.