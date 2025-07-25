Exclusive

Online Safety Act 'big step forward' for children says Technology Secretary - as previous generation 'owed apology'

25 July 2025, 08:36 | Updated: 25 July 2025, 09:17

Peter Kyle
Peter Kyle hailed the new Online Safety Act as a "big step forward". Picture: LBC

By Flaminia Luck

The Technology Secretary has hailed the Online Safety Act as a "big step forward" for children - as new legislation to protect young people from harmful content on the internet comes into force today.

Social media companies and websites need to meet strict rules - including "robust" age checks to prevent access to pornography.

Peter Kyle told LBC platforms now have a legal duty to ensure content they provide to children is age appropriate.

"For the first time we have age-gating, for the first time we have rigour when it comes to ensuring inappropriate content is prevented from getting to the feeds fo children."

"This is going to be the biggest step forward for children online," he told Nick Ferrari, as he added the previous generation is owed an apology.

He said social media had been a "sewer" for children for too long - "but that ends today".

Watch Again: Nick Ferrari is joined by Technology Secretary Peter Kyle | 25/07/25

Mr Kyle also responded to concerns about teen dating app, Whizz, which has raised concerns about grooming.

An LBC investigation found a 22-year-old LBC reporter was able to bypass the security measures and was shown profiles of children as young as 14 he could connect with.

The investigation raises wider questions about the effectiveness of age verification software, with social media companies taking on additional legal responsibilities for keeping children safe online from today.

At least two cases of child sexual abuse have been linked to Wizz in the UK.

Read more: 'Clearly a place where abuse is going to take place': Calls for teenage dating app to be banned in the UK

Read more: Russian far-right social media accounts encouraging disorder linked to Epping migrant hotel protests

A teen dating app used to groom children as young as 12 should be banned in the UK, child safety experts have told LBC
A teen dating app used to groom children as young as 12 should be banned in the UK, child safety experts have told LBC. Picture: Alamy

He was also probed by Ferrari on a new exclusive that found far-right social media accounts from Russia, America and Europe are encouraging disorder at the Epping migrant hotel protests this weekend.

Exclusive analysis conducted for Clash Digital shows that the accounts are attempting to inspire members of the far right to join protests.

A Facebook group with 1,600 members is being used to organise coordinated protests outside the Bell Hotel in the coming days.

There are reports the group is being run by Homeland, a splinter group of far-right organisation Patriotic Alternative, labelled “extremist" by Michael Gove when he was Communities Secretary.

Police stand outside the Bell Hotel during a demonstration calling for the closure of it
Police stand outside the Bell Hotel during a demonstration calling for the closure of it. Picture: Getty

Mr Kyle stressed that technology companies could see fines of up to 10% of global earnings.

He added every firm will have a named individual who will be criminally liable to keep kids safe - they can also expect prison sentences if they fail.

