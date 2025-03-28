Partial solar eclipse 2025: Rare phenomenon to be visible in UK tomorrow - here's how to see it

28 March 2025, 15:24

Total Solar Eclipse Stretches Across North America From Mexico To Canada
Total Solar Eclipse Stretches Across North America From Mexico To Canada. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

A partial solar eclipse is set to grace the UK's skies this weekend, and here's how you can catch a glimpse.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The spectacle will begin at 10am GMT on Saturday.

A small chunk will vanish from the Sun, getting larger and larger in the following hours. A third of the sun will be obscured at most as the Moon passes in front of it in the spectacular phenomenon.

It will be the only partial solar eclipse visible in Britain's skies in 2025.

But you will still need to key bits of kit if you are to see the partial eclipse in full view.

Read more: Lunar lander captures first high-definition picture of sunset on the moon

Read more: Blood moon 2025: Rare lunar eclipse to be visible in the UK this week - here's how to see it

Festival goers watch a solar eclipse in 2023.
Festival goers watch a solar eclipse in 2023. Picture: Getty

With two thirds of the sun still being on display, so watching it with the naked eye can be dangerous.

Eclipse glasses offer a strong filter that remove glare and let you to look directly at the Sun.

They are different to sunglasses and viewers are advised to buy a new pair if they own an old one, which could have been scratched or damaged.

The phenomenon will appear at different times depending on your location, and its appearance will vary too.

Luckily, the Met Office has forecast clear skies over large parts of the UK for Saturday morning.

If you are in Northern Ireland and Scotland, conditions are slightly cloudier.

It will surface at the Royal Observatory Greenwich at 10.07am and finish just after midday.

Slightly more of the will be blocked out in Scotland, but more will be on display in Kent.

More Technology News

See more More Technology News

Raspberry Pi will publish its full-year financial results on Wednesday (Alamy/PA)

Raspberry Pi to muscle into chip market as results in focus after London IPO

Computer electronic card with chips, microprocessors, transistors, explorers and other electronic parts

Semiconductor start-ups get Government backing

A woman’s hands on a laptop keyboard

Government data scientists to begin AI training programme

A child using an Apple iPhone smartphone

Smartphone bans alone do not give children healthy tech relationship – academics

A man uses a phone in bed at night

Screen time before bed linked to poorer sleep in adults – study

Onlyfans logo and website displayed on smartphone screen

OnlyFans fined £1m over inaccurate responses to information requests

A pregnant woman holding her stomach

Pregnancy scans using AI ‘pick up foetal abnormalities in half the time’

Side view of Donald Trump speaking while at his desk in the Oval Office

Trump suggests he could cut tariffs on China to get TikTok sale approved

A woman’s hand pressing keys of a laptop keyboard

Software provider fined £3m over ransomware attack that hit NHS services

The Duchess of Edinburgh at the European Parliament in Brussels before her speech

Duchess of Edinburgh urges ‘collective effort’ to tackle online child abuse

Social media apps displayed on a mobile phone screen

Ofsted chief backs headteachers taking ‘tough’ decision to ban phones in schools

The mobile operator said the issue impacted users in southern England and had been quickly fixed (PA)

EE confirms phone signal issue fix after outage

A computer screen showing websites

MP says women are being coerced into setting up OnlyFans accounts by partners

Spring statement 2025

Industry figures call for further investment in AI to boost UK economy

Shop sign stock

EE working to fix service issues as users report losing phone signal

A 23andMe saliva collection kit (Barbara Ortutay/AP)

Delete personal 23andMe data, privacy experts urge users

More Tech News

See more More Tech News

A message on an iPhone warning that Apple can no longer offer Advanced Data Protection (ADP) to its customers in the UK

Apple pulls data protection tool from UK after Government security row

iPhone security update.

Urgent warning for iPhone users as Apple to remove highest level of data protection amid government security row
OpenAI website on a computer screen. OpenAI is an American artificial intelligence (AI) research laboratory.

'Revolutionary' artificial intelligence can order your online shop or book you an Uber

The OpenAI logo appears on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen with random binary data

OpenAI tool that can online shop for you comes to the UK

A zoom burst photo of a user touching the screen of a laptop

International efforts to hunt online sex predators explored in TV programme

An industrial drone carrying light beam connectivity technology from Google's X lab

Vodafone working on drones to restore mobile signal if masts go down

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Lime electric scooters parked in historic centre of Prague, capital of Czech Republic on 21 March 2025

Boy, 14, dies after horror e-scooter crash

a lying newborn baby

Give babies mother’s surname automatically, Italian politician tells Parliament

Museum Of London Docklands, West India Quay, Borough Of Tower Hamlets, London, England, U.K.

'Challenge whiteness’, London Museum tells employees in diversity push

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
A sign is displayed out the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Whitehall.

Top secret military documents marked 'sensitive' found dumped on residential Newcastle street
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News