Partial solar eclipse 2025: Rare phenomenon to be visible in UK tomorrow - here's how to see it

By Jacob Paul

A partial solar eclipse is set to grace the UK's skies this weekend, and here's how you can catch a glimpse.

The spectacle will begin at 10am GMT on Saturday.

A small chunk will vanish from the Sun, getting larger and larger in the following hours. A third of the sun will be obscured at most as the Moon passes in front of it in the spectacular phenomenon.

It will be the only partial solar eclipse visible in Britain's skies in 2025.

But you will still need to key bits of kit if you are to see the partial eclipse in full view.

With two thirds of the sun still being on display, so watching it with the naked eye can be dangerous.

Eclipse glasses offer a strong filter that remove glare and let you to look directly at the Sun.

They are different to sunglasses and viewers are advised to buy a new pair if they own an old one, which could have been scratched or damaged.

The phenomenon will appear at different times depending on your location, and its appearance will vary too.

Luckily, the Met Office has forecast clear skies over large parts of the UK for Saturday morning.

If you are in Northern Ireland and Scotland, conditions are slightly cloudier.

It will surface at the Royal Observatory Greenwich at 10.07am and finish just after midday.

Slightly more of the will be blocked out in Scotland, but more will be on display in Kent.