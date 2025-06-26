Project to create artificial human DNA from scratch sparks fears modified humans will be made

26 June 2025, 15:09

A project to create artificial human DNA from scratch is in the works. Picture: VCG/VCG via Getty Images
A project to create artificial human DNA from scratch is in the works. Picture: VCG/VCG via Getty Images. Picture: Getty

By Danielle Desouza

A controversial project aiming to create artificial DNA from scratch is in the works.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The endeavour, which is called SynHG (Synthetic Human Genome) and is believed to be a world first, has received an initial £10m from medical research charity The Wellcome Trust.

It is hoped to accelerate treatments for many incurable diseases by potentially accelerating the development of safe, targeted, cell-based therapies.

Michael Dunn, director of discovery research at Wellcome, said the project is at the "forefront of one of the most exciting areas of scientific research".

"Through creating the necessary tools and methods to synthesise a human genome we will answer questions about our health and disease that we cannot even anticipate yet, in turn transforming our understanding of life and wellbeing," he added.

Read more: Hundreds of bad reactions linked to weight loss jabs prompts new study

Read more: Father welcomes biopsy safety steps after six-year-old daughter’s death

The project has generated fears enhanced humans could be created. Picture: Australian Associated Press/Alamy Live News
The project has generated fears enhanced humans could be created. Picture: Australian Associated Press/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

The five year project involves researchers from the universities of Kent, Cambridge, Manchester, Oxford, and Imperial College London, among others.

Professor Jason Chin, founding director of the Generative Biology Institute at Ellison Institute of Technology (EIT), Oxford, said: "The ability to synthesize large genomes, including genomes for human cells, may transform our understanding of genome biology and profoundly alter the horizons of biotechnology and medicine.

"With SynHG we are building the tools to make large genome synthesis a reality, and at the same time we are pro-actively engaging in the social, ethical, economic and policy questions that may arise as the tools and technologies advance."

The project's work is to be confined to test tubes and dishes and there will be no attempt to create synthetic life.

The Wellcome Trust, has given an initial £10m to start the project. Picture: Alamy
The Wellcome Trust, has given an initial £10m to start the project. Picture: Alamy. Picture: Alamy

However, some fear there is.a chance of enhanced or modified humans being created.

"We like to think that all scientists are there to do good, but the science can be repurposed to do harm and for warfare," Dr Pat Thomas, director of the campaign group Beyond GM, told the BBC.

Today marks the 25th anniversary of the announcement of the first draft of the Human Genome Project, which allowed scientists to read all human genes like a bar code.

The latest research pursuit will take things a step further - by enabling researchers to not just read a molecule of DNA, but create parts of it – and perhaps one day all of it.

More Technology News

See more More Technology News

Pornhub logo displayed on a modern smartphone

Porn sites to introduce age checks in bid to protect children from 'adult content'

A woman's hand holding smart phone inside train

New deal will end many mobile blackspots for rail passengers, Government claims

A midwife gets to cuddle a new born baby UK

One child per classroom is now IVF baby, new data shows

A stock image of an NHS hospital ward

Russian cyber attack on hospitals ‘contributed to patient death’

A phone with a Three logo on a keyboard

Calls hit by Three mobile phone network outage

Exterior view of Glasgow City Chambers

Data theft possible in Glasgow City Council cyber attack

Enigmacursor mollyborthwickae, a species new to science, would have roamed North America in the Late Jurassic 145-150 million years ago

Tiny Terror: First glimpse of newly-discovered dog-sized dinosaur as beast goes on display at Natural History Museum

A woman applies flea and tick treatment to her dog's fur

Pet owners issued stark warning over toxic fake flea treatments

Google logo

Google may have to make changes to UK search engine, says watchdog

Male heating engineer crouching beside a white heat pump outside his home

Scheme to give heating engineers free heat pumps ‘boosts confidence’ in the tech

A man using a laptop

Music fans urged to be wary of last-minute Glastonbury and Oasis ‘offers’

Killer whales swim off Rausu, Hokkaido, northern Japan

Killer Whales make seaweed tools to scratch each other's backs, study reveals

Amazon is facing a probe by the grocery sector regulator (Niall Carson/PA)

Grocery watchdog investigates Amazon over late payment to suppliers

A hand on a laptop

One in seven people ‘have lost money to fraud in past year’

Wes Streeting leaving No 10 Downing Street

NHS to test all babies' DNA as £650m investment lined up in bid to fight serious illness

Over 1,000 devices are thought to have been affected by the malware.

Minecraft players targeted by criminals posing as coders in ‘malicious’ attack

More Tech News

See more More Tech News

Illuminated lungs X-ray and a finger pointing at rib area

AI model being trained with NHS data from 57m people ‘could predict disease’

Generic stock photo showing a woman’s hands using a laptop keyboard

Government to unveil new cybersecurity measures after wave of attacks

A council is working with the police and the Scottish Government after a 'suspected criminal ransomware cyberattack'. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Council says it has suffered a ‘suspected criminal ransomware cyberattack’

Co-op’s new growth strategy

Co-op card payments and availability in stores hit by cyber attack

Pat McFadden

Wave of retailer hacking incidents ‘a wake-up call’, minister to say

The fungus, which thrives in warm temperatures, could pose a serious health risk to those with pre-existing conditions

Deadly fungus could spread through Europe as temperatures rise, scientists say

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

London’s population is projected to reach 10 million within the next decade, in part due to international migrants coming to the capital.

London population on course for 10m - as international migration brings boom to Tower Hamlets
Leading British institutions have been forced to scrap research projects as Donald Trump ramps up his battle on universities.

Top UK universities forced to cancel projects as Trump pulls funding in ‘assault on science’
John Fredriksen, pictured with his daughter Cecilie Fredriksen

UK’s ninth richest man turns his back on Britain saying the country has ‘gone to hell’

A rickshaw on Oxford Street, central London, England

TfL set to regulate pedicabs in London for the first time amid safety concerns

Three people have been taken to hospital after an explosion in Halifax

Three taken to hospital and 14 homes evacuated after explosion ‘like nuclear bomb going off’
x

Five people rushed to hospital after double-decker college bus crashes into river

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News