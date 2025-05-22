Radiation-resistant bacteria found on space station could be key to cosmos travel

22 May 2025, 17:01

Bacteria growing in a petri dish
Bacteria growing in a petri dish. Picture: Alamy
Rose Morelli

By Rose Morelli

A new species of bacteria discovered on a Chinese space station could revolutionise plans for long-term space travel.

Discovered on the control panel of the Tiangong Space Station in 2023, the strain was frozen and sent back to Earth for further investigation for its “unique” abilities.

A paper on the bacteria has now been published in the International Journal of Systematic and Evolutionary Microbiology, which confirms the sample as an undiscovered relative of the Niallia bacteria.

This strain of the bacteria, dubbed “Niallia Tiangongensis”, has not previously been seen or recorded on Earth, and exhibits significant genetic differences to its recorded Earth-bound cousins.

As well as being well-adapted for nutrient-poor environments like space, the bacteria is able to repair itself in the face of radiation damage - a significant threat to human safety in space.

The bacteria heals itself from both radiation and oxidative stress in space by coating itself in a protective biofilm.

Chinese rocket carries three more astronauts to Tiangong Space Station
Chinese rocket carries three more astronauts to Tiangong Space Station. Picture: Getty

"Understanding the characteristics of microbes during long-term space missions is essential for safeguarding the health of astronauts and maintaining the functionality of spacecraft," the report has said.

As well as having implications for human survival on long-term space travel, the discovery is also necessary for learning how to control potential contaminations on board.

It’s unclear whether the bacteria evolved on the space station, or whether it existed undiscovered on Earth before contaminating the ship.

There is also no information as of yet whether the bacteria poses any harm to humans. However - its Earth-bound cousin, Niallia Circulans, can cause sepsis.

