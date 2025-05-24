Scientists launch study to save Britain's bees

24 May 2025, 23:35

Bumble Bees collecting pollen from Rose of Sharon
Bumble Bees collecting pollen from Rose of Sharon. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Scientists are using a new study to track which trees bees prefer as part of a mission to save Britain's bees.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The bee population has been dramatically falling over recent years due to a number of factors.

Climate change and the regular use of insect-harming pesticides have had a serious impact on bee population health.

Researchers based at Wakehurst in Sussex, known as Kew's "Wild Botanic Garden", have started placing bio-acoustic sensors in trees to find out which type the bees prefer.

The scientists hope the study will help urban planners know which trees to plant in built-up areas to support bees.

Read more: Science brought the dire wolf back – but who’s thinking about its welfare?

Read more: Zoo animals to get more space in ‘long-overdue’ welfare reforms

The bee population has been declining
The bee population has been declining. Picture: Alamy

Pollination research lead Dr Janine Griffiths-Lee said nearly 90% of flowering plants depend on the contribution of pollinators, but in the UK the population of flying insects in the last 20 years has decreased by around 60%.

She told Sky News: "It's really hard to be able to put a figure on the decline of our pollinators, but we do know that globally the number is declining.

"And with that comes crop yield instability and the loss of an essential ecosystem service."

Wakehurst's director, Susan Raikes says the project is all about searching for nature-based solutions to the impacts of climate change.

She said: "The stakes couldn't be higher, really. We know that we're facing these twin crises of biodiversity loss and climate change."

More Technology News

See more More Technology News

African chimpanzee sitting on a fallen tree trunk at an Indian wildlife sanctuary

Zoo animals to get more space in ‘long-overdue’ welfare reforms

Sewell Setzer III and his mother

Mum continues legal case after son 'killed himself after becoming obsessed' with AI chatbot

The lenses detect infrared light, which is normally invisible to the human eye.

Contact lenses that let you 'see in the dark' in step towards 'super-vision'

Bacteria growing in a petri dish

Radiation-resistant bacteria found on space station could be key to cosmos travel

Peter Kyle carrying a folder in Downing Street

Proposals to protect creatives’ copyright from AI rejected by MPs

A Marks and Spencer’s store on Oxford Street, central London.

M&S website back up for browsing after being taken down overnight

Marks and Spencer results

M&S website down as retailer endures lengthy recovery from cyber attack

These cells, known as "clones", prefer to produce myeloid cells, a type of immune cell linked to chronic inflammation.

DNA ‘barcodes’ shed light on how the blood ages

A woman's hand on a laptop keyboard

UK and allies expose Russian cyber attacks on logistics firms aiding Ukraine

Marks and Spencer signage

Slow recovery ‘appropriate’ to ensure M&S is secure after cyber attack – experts

A shopper walks through a Marks & Spencer store

Marks & Spencer hack: When will the retailer be back to normal?

Alphabet chief executive Sundar Pichai on stage

Google in ‘tough position’ as it balances AI advances and advertising revenue

Alphabet chief executive Sundar Pichai speaking on stage

The key announcements from Google I/O

Close-up of a smartphone showing the Google app page in the App Store.

Google launches fully AI-powered search engine despite concerns over misinformation and climate impact

TV gardener Alan Titchmarsh warned that the Uk's potato crops were in "grave danger" due to the emergence of the insect in the last two years

UK potato crops in 'grave danger' as Alan Titchmarsh warns of 'savage' threat to food security

Woman doing grocery shopping at the supermarket and reading food labels

Food distributor for supermarkets hit by ransomware attack

More Tech News

See more More Tech News

Close up of a pair of hands using and playing with a PS5 handset

Sony raises PlayStation 5 prices in UK and Europe

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg in Dublin

Meta faces landmark trial which could break up its tech empire

A message on an iPhone

Government’s encryption row with Apple ‘really strange’, expert says

Scientists have grown teeth in the lab for the first time

Scientists grow human teeth in the lab for the first time - in 'revolution for dentistry'

X logo

Data watchdog to investigate X’s Grok AI tool

Doctor using AI algorithm and machine learning to detect pneumonia

AI could lead to patient harm, researchers suggest

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Lottery ticket

Single ticket-holder wins £3.8m Lotto jackpot as players urged to check numbers

Prime Minister Keir Starmer Hosts UK-EU Summit In London

British fishing boat named after Thatcher held in French custody days after Starmer’s EU fish deal
Man competing in Jim Clark rally in the Scottish Borders dies following crash

Man competing in Jim Clark rally in the Scottish Borders dies following crash

A child with special needs getting extra support in school.

Hundreds of thousands of children with special needs in England face losing right to extra school support
Victims of the infected blood scandal have been "left in the dark" about when they will receive compensation a year after a sweeping inquiry report was published, Andy Burnham has said.

Victims of infected blood scandal ‘left in the dark’ about compensation, Andy Burnham says

Silhouette of teacher writing on whiteboard in classroom

Christian teacher sacked after refusing to use trans pupil’s preferred pronouns loses religious discrimination case

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News