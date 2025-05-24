Scientists launch study to save Britain's bees

Bumble Bees collecting pollen from Rose of Sharon. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Scientists are using a new study to track which trees bees prefer as part of a mission to save Britain's bees.

The bee population has been dramatically falling over recent years due to a number of factors.

Climate change and the regular use of insect-harming pesticides have had a serious impact on bee population health.

Researchers based at Wakehurst in Sussex, known as Kew's "Wild Botanic Garden", have started placing bio-acoustic sensors in trees to find out which type the bees prefer.

The scientists hope the study will help urban planners know which trees to plant in built-up areas to support bees.

The bee population has been declining. Picture: Alamy

Pollination research lead Dr Janine Griffiths-Lee said nearly 90% of flowering plants depend on the contribution of pollinators, but in the UK the population of flying insects in the last 20 years has decreased by around 60%.

She told Sky News: "It's really hard to be able to put a figure on the decline of our pollinators, but we do know that globally the number is declining.

"And with that comes crop yield instability and the loss of an essential ecosystem service."

Wakehurst's director, Susan Raikes says the project is all about searching for nature-based solutions to the impacts of climate change.

She said: "The stakes couldn't be higher, really. We know that we're facing these twin crises of biodiversity loss and climate change."