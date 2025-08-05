Scottish rocketmaker becomes first British firm to be given license for rocket launches in UK

Scottish space company Skyrora is celebrating a "huge milestone" after it was granted a launch operator licence for one of its rockets. Picture: Social media

By Josef Al Shemary

A Scottish space company is celebrating a "huge milestone" after it was granted a launch operator licence for one of its rockets.

But Skyrora is still searching for a pad to blast off from, with none available this year at least. It is now considering launching rockets into space from Australia instead.

The company, which has a factory in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, have been granted a launch licence for its suborbital rocket, Skylark.

Later, the company hopes to use a much larger rocket called XL to deliver satellites into orbit.

The licence enables Skyrora to launch from the UK's licensed "vertical launch" spaceport: SaxaVord on the northernmost point of the Shetland Islands.

But there are not currently any pads free there.

Volodymyr Levykin spoke to the PA news agency just before the launch licence was announced by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

He said Skylark, a single-stage rocket measuring almost 12 metres long, would go "up and down" when it launches - taking a 50 kilo payload to an altitude of about 500 kilometres (310 miles).

If successful, this will mean it crosses the boundary into space but it will not deliver a satellite into orbit.

Mr Levykin said of the licence: "This is a huge milestone for us because at least half of the work, maybe 70% has been done. Looking forward to actually launching.

"The whole application was based on SaxaVord in Shetland Isles as a launch location, however, there are some room for adjustments and flexibility."

Mr Levykin said SaxaVord "is not available any more for us to launch, this year at least".

Earlier this year, another space company called Orbex announced it would move its launch operation to SaxaVord from the under-construction Sutherland Spaceport on Scotland's north coast.

Mr Levykin said his company is now considering other options, including potentially using the Sutherland site vacated by Orbex.

He said: "At the moment we're trying to figure out - what is the legal structure, what is owned, what is not owned?

"What is the capacity of the current management, the jurisdiction?

"But you take this apart - practically, it's absolutely do-able because we have the mobile launch concept."

He said this would allow Skyrora to launch its rocket in a variety of locations around Europe with just a few days of preparation.

In October 2022, the company attempted to launch Skylark from Iceland, but a software problem led to it falling into the sea just after lift-off.

Ultimately, Skyrora wants to use its 23-metre XL rocket to launch about eight times a year, to capitalise on the burgeoning global demand for small satellite launches.

They are aiming to do the initial test-firing of this rocket's first stage this year, though the location has not yet been revealed.

It would involve nine engines firing at the same time.

Rob Bishton, chief executive of the UK Civil Aviation Authority, said: "Granting a home-grown company, Skyrora, its launch licence is a major milestone for our space sector and our nation.

"Our work as the UK's space regulator is enabling the burgeoning launch industry to safely grow, bringing new jobs and investment with it."

Richard Lochhead, the Scottish Government's business minister, said: "Securing the UK's first launch operator licence is a landmark moment in Skyrora's plans to become the first company in the UK to build and launch a rocket into space."

UK aviation and space minister Mike Kane said: "I am thrilled we've reached this important milestone in the UK space sector, and I congratulate Skyrora for being the first UK company to receive a rocket launch licence."

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said: "This launch licence isn't just one giant leap for Skyrora - it's a massive boost to the whole of Scotland and the wider UK's space sector.

"Becoming the first British company to manufacture and send a rocket into space from the UK will be a hugely significant moment."

UK space minister Sir Chris Bryant said: "The award of the first-ever licence to a UK firm to launch satellites from British soil is a landmark moment for our burgeoning space sector - as well as a clear statement of intent.

"Demand for satellites in Europe alone is expected to be worth 50 billion US dollars (£37 billion) by 2033 and having the homegrown capacity to launch satellites stands to pull lucrative contracts and investment into the UK.

"But this isn't all just jam tomorrow. This is an industry that is creating jobs and driving growth right across the UK right now, including Scotland where Skyrora is based and from where their rockets will launch.

"As part of our modern industrial strategy, we are determined to unleash the space industry's full economic potential - rocket-boosting the plan for change."