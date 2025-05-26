Secret passwords are key to identifying AI deepfakes, expert says

26 May 2025, 00:01

Deep fake, AI and face swap in video edit
Deepfake, AI and face swap in video edit. Picture: Alamy
Rose Morelli

By Rose Morelli

As AI-generated images become more sophisticated, a cyber security expert has said families and friends should create secret passwords in case they ever need to identify a deepfake.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In the same week that Google unveiled its own AI video generator, a cyber security expert has urged people to plan ahead against the threat of deepfake impersonations.

Cody Barrow, chief executive of cyber security firm EclecticIQ and former US government adviser, says AI is helping to “lower the barrier to entry” for cybercriminals.

Noting the uptick in data breaches in recent years, he says that impersonation scams are becoming easier to create, and people should be taking extra precautions.

A deepfake impersonation scam is when someone creates AI-generated imagery based on someone's likeness, and then uses that image to solicit money or data from a victim.

One of these precautions could be creating a secret password among friends and family - a precaution Mr Barrow says he and his wife have recently taken.

He suggests this is a good catch-all precaution, appropriate for people of any age with any level of digital knowledge.

Read More: Creating and sharing explicit AI deepfake images to become criminal offence in government crackdown

Read More: Trump signs bill making deepfake porn illegal - as Melania says 'Take It Down Act' will 'prioritise people over politics'

“In recent months, we have [created] a secret code that we use, that only me or the real her would know,” he says.

“If one of us ever receives a FaceTime video or WhatsApp video that looks and sounds like us, asking for money, asking for help - something very scary - we can use that code to verify that we’re the right person.

“It may sound dramatic here in May 2025, but I’m quite confident that within a number of years, if not months, people will look back and say, absolutely yes, I should have done that.”

President Trump, Joined By First Lady Melania Trump, Signs TAKE IT DOWN Act Into Law
President Trump and First Lady Melania signed an Act into law on Monday that criminalises the creation of deepfake pornography. Picture: Getty

Mr Barrow’s recommendation comes as Google announced its own AI video generator, Veo 3, on Friday.

Veo 3, which adds ambience and improvised suggestions to enhance a prompt’s authenticity, marks another step up in AI-generation technology.

The tool is widely available to the general public, and has caused concern with how realistic its dialogue and depiction of people is.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump announced a crackdown on the use of AI deepfakes in the creation of pornography.

Signing a bipartisan bill dubbed the "Take It Down Act", Mr Trump and First Lady Melania enacted a law that will see prison sentences for those who create and upload deepfake pornography.

More Technology News

See more More Technology News

Bottlenose dolphins have been studied by conservationists in west Wales for decades

Sea-cretions: How dolphins’ poo might unlock the secrets to their behaviour

Bumble Bees collecting pollen from Rose of Sharon

Scientists launch study to save Britain's bees

African chimpanzee sitting on a fallen tree trunk at an Indian wildlife sanctuary

Zoo animals to get more space in ‘long-overdue’ welfare reforms

Sewell Setzer III and his mother

Mum continues legal case after son 'killed himself after becoming obsessed' with AI chatbot

The lenses detect infrared light, which is normally invisible to the human eye.

Contact lenses that let you 'see in the dark' in step towards 'super-vision'

Bacteria growing in a petri dish

Radiation-resistant bacteria found on space station could be key to cosmos travel

Peter Kyle carrying a folder in Downing Street

Proposals to protect creatives’ copyright from AI rejected by MPs

A Marks and Spencer’s store on Oxford Street, central London.

M&S website back up for browsing after being taken down overnight

Marks and Spencer results

M&S website down as retailer endures lengthy recovery from cyber attack

These cells, known as "clones", prefer to produce myeloid cells, a type of immune cell linked to chronic inflammation.

DNA ‘barcodes’ shed light on how the blood ages

A woman's hand on a laptop keyboard

UK and allies expose Russian cyber attacks on logistics firms aiding Ukraine

Marks and Spencer signage

Slow recovery ‘appropriate’ to ensure M&S is secure after cyber attack – experts

A shopper walks through a Marks & Spencer store

Marks & Spencer hack: When will the retailer be back to normal?

Alphabet chief executive Sundar Pichai on stage

Google in ‘tough position’ as it balances AI advances and advertising revenue

Alphabet chief executive Sundar Pichai speaking on stage

The key announcements from Google I/O

Close-up of a smartphone showing the Google app page in the App Store.

Google launches fully AI-powered search engine despite concerns over misinformation and climate impact

More Tech News

See more More Tech News

Leader of the House of Commons Lucy Powell leaves Downing Street in October 2024

Minister’s hacked X account promotes ‘House of Commons cryptocurrency’ scam

Trump

‘Severe strain’ on tech supply chains will cause more price rises in electronics

Close up of a pair of hands using and playing with a PS5 handset

Sony raises PlayStation 5 prices in UK and Europe

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg in Dublin

Meta faces landmark trial which could break up its tech empire

A message on an iPhone

Government’s encryption row with Apple ‘really strange’, expert says

Scientists have grown teeth in the lab for the first time

Scientists grow human teeth in the lab for the first time - in 'revolution for dentistry'

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

A mother and her three children have died after a fire in Brent

Mother and three children who died in fatal fire in Brent named by police as man held under mental health act
Floral tributes have been left at the scene of a house fire where a mother and three of her children died in north-west London.

Woman, 71, released from hospital with 13-year-old still in critical condition after London fire kills four
Julian Grimwade, Oakland Romano Demon Special, SF Edge Trophy, For Edwardian cars and Aero-Engined specials in the spirit of the early Brooklands race.

Driver dies in horror crash at vintage car racing event - the second fatal UK motorsport incident in one day
A man smoking a disposable electronic cigarette - (a vape).

Vapers are stockpiling supplies amid fears of 'daft' disposables ban - as users urged to explore 'better options'
.

The wild legacy of Cooper’s Hill cheese rolling

Alan Bates Gives Evidence to Business and Trade Committee Inquiry in London

Post Office scandal compensation schemes are ‘quasi-kangaroo courts’, says Alan Bates

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News