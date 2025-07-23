Silicon Valley start-up heralds in new 'Golden Age' as it claims to have solved an ancient mystery

An American start-up has claimed it can transmute gold. Picture: Mario Tama/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

A Silicon Valley start-up is heralding in a new 'Golden age' after it claims to have solved a millennia-old alchemical mystery.

Marathon Fusion has announced that it can turn mercury into gold in a 'massively scalable' way by using nuclear fusion technology.

The company has submitted a scientific paper, which is yet to be peer-reviewed, showing how they are able to achieve this ancient mystery by bombarding mercury isotopes with high-energy neutrons.

Neutrons are released during nuclear fusion, when two hydrogen isotopes are forced together to form helium.

These neutrons drive a multiplication reaction on mercury-198, Marathon Fusion's approach produces mercury-197, which then decays in a few days to the only stable isotope of gold.

Marathon Fusion said: "Using our approach, power plants can generate five thousand kilograms of gold per year, per gigawatt of electricity generation, without any compromise to fuel self-sufficiency or power output.

"This marks the beginning of a new Golden Age. Not only for the production of critical minerals, but also for energy, prosperity, and scientific discovery.

"Together, we will usher in a renaissance in fusion technology."