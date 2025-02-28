Breaking News

Skype is shutting down for good - as users told to switch to new service

28 February 2025, 15:05 | Updated: 28 February 2025, 15:16

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Henry Moore

Legendary video chat platform Skype is shutting down for good in May.

Taking to X today, the official Skype account said: "Starting in May 2025, Skype will no longer be available.

"Over the coming days you can sign in to Microsoft Teams Free with your Skype account to stay connected with all your chats and contacts. Thank you for being part of Skype.

"By logging in to Teams with a Skype account, chats and contacts will automatically appear in the app so you can quickly pick up where you left off.

"During the transition period, Teams users can call and chat with Skype users and Skype users can do the same with Teams users.

"This helps ensure you can stay connected with everyone, regardless of the platform you’re using during this transition."

Skype was perhaps the most prominent video chat service for much of the 21st century, boasting 300 million users at its peak.

But with the rise of FaceTime, Zoom and Microsoft's own Teams, its popularity fell.

The most recent numbers, shared in 2023, showed the services had 36 million users.

