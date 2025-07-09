Breaking News

X CEO quits just two years after she was hired by Elon Musk

9 July 2025, 16:10 | Updated: 9 July 2025, 16:46

Linda Yaccarino, chief executive officer (CEO) of X Corp. attends the ceremony for the signing of S.146, The TAKE IT DOWN Act at the White House in Washington, DC.
Linda Yaccarino took on the role in June 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Linda Yaccarino, boss of Elon Musk's social media site X, has announced her departure.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In a post on the platform, she said she was "immensely grateful" to Elon Musk for "entrusting me with the responsibility of protecting free speech, turning the company around, and transforming X into the Everything App".

Ms Yaccarino took on the role in June 2023 after working in TV advertising.

Musk is yet to comment on her departure.

Read More: Meta opens Cambridge lab as part of AI glasses expansion

Read More: More than half of people who acted on social media financial advice ‘lost money’

During US President Donald Trump’s first term she served on his council on sports and nutrition.

Before joining the social media platform, Ms Yaccarino was NBCUniversal’s top advertising sales executive.

Previous to her NBCU position she spent 20 years in advertising sales and marketing roles at Turner Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence firm xAI has been forced to delete a slew of posts after its chatbot, Grok, praised Adolf Hitler, even referring to itself as “MechaHitler” at one point.

In a now-deleted post, the chatbot accused one user with a surname typically associated with Jewish people of “celebrating the tragic deaths of white kids” in the Texas floods after she called them “future fascists”.

“Classic case of hate dressed as activism – and that surname? Every damn time, as they say,” the chatbot added.

Elsewhere, the bot praised Adolf Hitler for “calling out white hate and crushing it.”

This comes days after Elon Musk appeared primed to bankroll the America Party with the dream of providing a third option on a ballot paper, capable of winning an election.

The billionaire tech tycoon asked his 222 million X followers this week if “it is time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80 per cent in the middle?”

His latest entry into politics follows his high-profile falling out with Donald Trump, having been an effervescent supporter of the president during his election campaign, and then the leader of the Department of Government Efficiency.

The pair fell out over Mr Trump’s so-called Big, Beautiful Bill and have since traded barbs.

More Technology News

See more More Technology News

Former Wimbledon line judge Pauline Eyre

Wimbledon technology change ‘has turned officials into glorified butlers’

The Grok X AI logo is displayed on a mobile phone with Grok seen in the background

Elon Musk's Grok chatbot forced to delete a slew of posts after praising Adolf Hitler

Exhibitor Meta showcasing the Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses at the annual British Educational Training and Technology conference at ExCeL London

Meta opens Cambridge lab as part of AI glasses expansion

Palantir NHS contract

Doctors against Palantir’s NHS software put ‘ideology over patient interest’

A woman looking stressed

More than half of people who acted on social media financial advice ‘lost money’

CyberUK conference

Learn from ‘our Scandinavian neighbours’ about crises and war, ministers urged

Marks and Spencer cyber attack

M&S cyber attackers may have worked with Asia-based DragonForce, MPs hear

The research team was led by scientists at the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History in Washington DC.

Scientists discover 200 million year-old flying reptile species

IT-alert, The New Italian Nationwide Public Alert System Is Tested Via Mobile Phones

Exact date and time confirmed when phones across UK will ring out with emergency alert

A hand on a laptop

Cryptocurrency holders warned about new rules to unmask anyone dodging tax

Man on a bike with a blue packpack that says 'Gopuff' in white writing

Amazon rolls out Gopuff ultra-fast grocery deliveries across UK

Glasgow City Chambers

No evidence that data stolen in cyber attack on Glasgow City Council

A view of a mobile mast

Plan to install mobile masts across rural Scotland massively scaled back

A huge massive asteroid in deep space. Oumuamua asteroid is the first interstellar object passing through the Solar System. Elements furnished by NASA.

Scientists may have discovered a third interstellar object in our solar system but it poses 'no threat' to Earth

Sir Martyn Oliver

Children are receiving ‘life lessons’ from influencers and AI – Ofsted boss

Microsoft is cutting about 9,000 jobs worldwide (PA)

Microsoft cuts another 9,000 roles in latest jobs cull

More Tech News

See more More Tech News

Tony Hadley attends The Shooting Star Ball in London in November 2023

Tony Hadley warns fans over online scams: ‘I would never ask anyone for money’

Getting accurate information online is "under greater threat than ever before".

Accurate information online ‘under greater threat than ever’ as misinformation 'crisis' looms
A hand on a keyboard

Council cannot say when computer system will be fully restored after cyberattack

US President Donald Trump

US-China tariff deal helps tech firms but they ‘remain in Trump’s crosshairs’

European moose, (Alces alces), Markaryd, Sweden. A majestic elk in the forests of the land of a thousand lakes. Autumn forest in the wilderness. Beaut

Elk could return to UK after 3,000 years in new rewilding effort

A total of 28 toadlets have been counted at Blackmoor, Hampshire, following the reintroduction programme which started in 2021.

Britain’s loudest amphibian makes ‘remarkable comeback’, after project that could be ‘blueprint’ for conservation efforts

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

A 12-year-old boy died in a fire at a flat in Lewisham

Boy, 12, dies in fire at flat in south-east London as witnesses tell of home catching fire 'like a tinderbox'
Residents look at floral tributes for the victims of a deadly knife attack in Southport, northwest England, on July 31, 2024

‘Our girls deserve an apology’: Devastated parents of Southport survivors tell inquiry how they are still suffering
A scene from 12 Angry Men, the classic legal drama - where a jury decides to acquit a defendant after a long discussion

How could trials work without juries?

X

Resident doctors announce five days of strike action amid ongoing dispute over pay

Writer Raynor Winn during the CineMerit Award for Gillian Anderson and the premiere of the movie "The Salt Path" during the 2025 Munich Film Festival

Salt Path author 'risking legal action' as publisher issues statement over claims story was 'based on lies'
A report into the timeliness of compensation for those infected and affected is due to be published on Wednesday, following additional hearings of the Infected Blood Inquiry.

Infected blood scandal report to set out impact of 'devastating' compensation delays

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News