Breaking News

X CEO quits just two years after she was hired by Elon Musk

Linda Yaccarino took on the role in June 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Linda Yaccarino, boss of Elon Musk's social media site X, has announced her departure.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In a post on the platform, she said she was "immensely grateful" to Elon Musk for "entrusting me with the responsibility of protecting free speech, turning the company around, and transforming X into the Everything App".

Ms Yaccarino took on the role in June 2023 after working in TV advertising.

Musk is yet to comment on her departure.

Read More: Meta opens Cambridge lab as part of AI glasses expansion

Read More: More than half of people who acted on social media financial advice ‘lost money’

After two incredible years, I’ve decided to step down as CEO of 𝕏.



When @elonmusk and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company. I’m immensely grateful to him for entrusting me… — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) July 9, 2025

During US President Donald Trump’s first term she served on his council on sports and nutrition.

Before joining the social media platform, Ms Yaccarino was NBCUniversal’s top advertising sales executive.

Previous to her NBCU position she spent 20 years in advertising sales and marketing roles at Turner Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence firm xAI has been forced to delete a slew of posts after its chatbot, Grok, praised Adolf Hitler, even referring to itself as “MechaHitler” at one point.

In a now-deleted post, the chatbot accused one user with a surname typically associated with Jewish people of “celebrating the tragic deaths of white kids” in the Texas floods after she called them “future fascists”.

“Classic case of hate dressed as activism – and that surname? Every damn time, as they say,” the chatbot added.

Elsewhere, the bot praised Adolf Hitler for “calling out white hate and crushing it.”

This comes days after Elon Musk appeared primed to bankroll the America Party with the dream of providing a third option on a ballot paper, capable of winning an election.

The billionaire tech tycoon asked his 222 million X followers this week if “it is time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80 per cent in the middle?”

His latest entry into politics follows his high-profile falling out with Donald Trump, having been an effervescent supporter of the president during his election campaign, and then the leader of the Department of Government Efficiency.

The pair fell out over Mr Trump’s so-called Big, Beautiful Bill and have since traded barbs.