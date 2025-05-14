Social media platforms are failing to protect women and girls from harm, new research reveals

14 May 2025, 00:04

The study said that it was often too easy for adult strangers to pick out girls online and send them unsolicited messages.
The study said that it was often too easy for adult strangers to pick out girls online and send them unsolicited messages. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Social media platforms are failing to protect women and girls from harm at every stage, according to new research from the NSPCC.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The children's charity created fake profiles of a teenage girl across different sites, and found it was exposed to grooming, harassment and abuse across various platforms.

The research said that many of the features used by platforms to encourage users to expand their online networks, as well as to be online and active for longer, were at the detriment of the user's safety.

The study said that it was often too easy for adult strangers to pick out girls online and send them unsolicited messages.

Alongside the report, the NSPCC has published polling carried out on its behalf by YouGov which found that 86% of UK adults believe tech companies are not doing enough to protect women and girls online.

Read More: Accurate information online ‘under greater threat than ever’ as misinformation 'crisis' looms

Read More: Microsoft axes 6,000 jobs despite strong profits in recent quarters

"There needs to be a complete overhaul of how these platforms are built. This requires tech companies and Ofcom to step up and address how poor design can lead to unsafe spaces for girls."
"There needs to be a complete overhaul of how these platforms are built. This requires tech companies and Ofcom to step up and address how poor design can lead to unsafe spaces for girls.". Picture: Alamy

The survey of just over 3,500 adults found that parents with daughters listed contact from strangers, online grooming, bullying and sexual abuse or harassment as their biggest concerns about their children being online.

More than half of the parents surveyed (52%) expressed concern over their daughter's online experiences.

Rani Govender, policy manager for child safety online at the NSPCC, said: "Parents are absolutely right to be concerned about the risks their daughters' are being exposed to online, with this research making it crystal clear that tech companies are not doing nearly enough to create age-appropriate experiences for girls.

"We know both on and offline girls face disproportionate risks of harassment, sexual abuse, and exploitation. That's why it's so worrying that these platforms are fundamentally unsafe by design - employing features and dark patterns that are putting girls in potentially dangerous situations.

"There needs to be a complete overhaul of how these platforms are built. This requires tech companies and Ofcom to step up and address how poor design can lead to unsafe spaces for girls.

"At the same time Government must lay out in their upcoming Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) strategy steps to help prevent child sexual offences and tackle the design failures of social media companies that put girls in harm's way."

The children's charity said social media sites should introduce "abusability studies" to identify risky features that included an analysis based on gender, as well as integrate screenshot capabilities into reporting tools, introduce "cooling off" periods when two users first connect to restrict contact, and place stricter measures on non-trusted adults from being able to video-call younger users.

Under the Online Safety Act, platforms are required to carry out risk assessments to establish how and if their sites could pose a risk to children.

Firms which breach the new online safety rules, which also include duties to protect children from encountering harm on their sites, can be fined up to £18 million or 10% of global turnover, whichever is higher, and in the most serious cases face being blocked in the UK.

More Technology News

See more More Technology News

Peter Kyle leaves 10 Downing Street, London

Government-built AI tool used to cut admin work for human staff

In its last reported annual headcount in June 2024, Microsoft employed 228,000 full-time workers

Microsoft axes 6,000 jobs despite strong profits in recent quarters

Airbnb logo

Airbnb unveils revamp as it expands ‘beyond stays’ to challenge hotel sector

A car key on top of a Certificate of Motor Insurance and Policy Schedule

Drivers losing thousands to ghost broker scams – the red flags to watch out for

Marks and Spencer cyber attack

M&S customers urged to ‘stay vigilant’ for fraud after data breach confirmed

A woman stands outside the Microsoft store at Oxford Circus in central London

Microsoft facing multibillion-pound legal claim over software licence pricing

Tony Hadley attends The Shooting Star Ball in London in November 2023

Tony Hadley warns fans over online scams: ‘I would never ask anyone for money’

Getting accurate information online is "under greater threat than ever before".

Accurate information online ‘under greater threat than ever’ as misinformation 'crisis' looms

A hand on a keyboard

Council cannot say when computer system will be fully restored after cyberattack

US President Donald Trump

US-China tariff deal helps tech firms but they ‘remain in Trump’s crosshairs’

European moose, (Alces alces), Markaryd, Sweden. A majestic elk in the forests of the land of a thousand lakes. Autumn forest in the wilderness. Beaut

Elk could return to UK after 3,000 years in new rewilding effort

A total of 28 toadlets have been counted at Blackmoor, Hampshire, following the reintroduction programme which started in 2021.

Britain’s loudest amphibian makes ‘remarkable comeback’, after project that could be ‘blueprint’ for conservation efforts
A hand on a keyboard

Thousands of pupils attend school on Saturday after online phishing attack

x

Part of Soviet-era spacecraft to crash to Earth this weekend

Schoolgirls in class

Phishing attack sees Edinburgh pupils locked out of online learning materials

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer with Commanding Officer Matthew Teare

Starmer declines to rule out tech tax changes as part of future trade deal

More Tech News

See more More Tech News

School children during a Year 5 class at a primary school

Education Secretary: More men needed in classrooms to be positive role models

Games controller

Cult classic Shenmue named most influential game of all time in Bafta poll

Alliance MP Sorcha Eastwood (PA)

Parents crying out for online regulation, MP Eastwood says

TikTok is set to be banned in the United States later this week unless a buyer emerges.

Amazon makes last-minute bid to buy TikTok as deadline looms

Nintendo Switch 2

Everything you need to know about the Nintendo Switch 2

The Nintendo Switch 2 will release on June 5, 2025

Nintendo Switch 2: Exciting reveal, but why is it more expensive here?

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

A crowd enjoying music at a London nightclub

Call for Government to ‘recognise and support’ electronic music and club culture

Nurse working at hospital

New immigration measures will fuel ‘exodus’ of migrant nurses

School children

UK has poor ranking for child wellbeing and teenage happiness

Commuters are trying to get home at Baker Street station following a power outage on the Transport for London (TFL) network.

Transport for London criticised over poor communication during Tube power failure by watchdog
Baroness Jenny Chapman arrives in Downing Street, London, for a Cabinet meeting. Picture date: Tuesday May 13, 2025.

Aid groups slam minister after claims UK is ‘global charity’

Sean Diddy Combs is accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse in a new lawsuit. -

Four-day sex parties 'became my job', Diddy’s ex-girlfriend testifies

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News